HBO Max Reveals ‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Release Date, with Original Cast
‘Tis the season for a Christmas reboot. HBO Max has announced that four new holiday movies, including a sequel to the beloved 1983 holiday classic, A Christmas Story, will hit the streamer this November. Better yet, several cast members from the original movie will reprise their roles in this rendition.
ComicBook
The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Confirms Season 2 Could Be Saved If Cancelled By Netflix
The long-awaited adaptation of The Sandman finally arrived earlier this month, with the live-action series making its debut on Netflix. After boasting impressive streaming numbers and already releasing an additional bonus episode, the question has now become whether or not the show will get a second season. Given Netflix's previous penchant for cancelling shows, and the series' producers, Warner Bros. Discovery, recently getting flack for scrapping an array of projects, fans are unsure what the future holds. New comments from series creator Neil Gaiman indicate that there might still be hope for the series beyond that, with Gaiman recently taking to Twitter to confirm that the show could potentially continue on another platform if it did get cancelled by Netflix.
ComicBook
Warner Bros Has Found Surprising Candidate to Take Over DC Films
DC Films might have just found its newest executive. On Thursday, reports indicated that former Warner Bros. executive-turned-producer Dan Lin is in talks to take on the top spot at DC, overseeing both film and television projects for the brand. This news comes after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger has led to some surprising decisions being made at DC, including the shocking cancellation of the studio's Batgirl movie, which was already in post-production but is instead being shelved for a tax write-down. After the Batgirl news was announced, it was confirmed that current DC Films president Walter Hamada wanted to transition out of the role, but would hypothetically be on board through the October release of Black Adam.
ComicBook
New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Previews Deadly Child Vampire Claudia
We're getting closer and closer to the debut of AMC's Interview With the Vampire, the adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name and now, the network has released a new mini teaser highlighting the third of the primary vampires in the gothic horror story: child vampire Claudia, played by Bailey Bass. As you can see in the motion teaser below, the girl turned vampire is especially lethal — and seems to take great delight in it.
IGN
The Sandman Author Neil Gaiman Admits He Sabotaged Movie Adaptation by Leaking Script
The creator of The Sandman comic books, Neil Gaiman, has admitted to sabotaging a movie adaptation based on his work. The author said that he leaked the script of the planned The Sandman movie himself because he did not want the movie to be made. Speaking to Rolling Stone, the...
Popculture
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)
Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
Why HBO Max Seems to Be Canceling Everything
At HBO Max, the Bat-folk can’t catch a break. Weeks after the decision to kill the effectively completed straight-to-streaming movie “Batgirl,” HBO Max canceled “Batman: Caped Crusader” and “Merry Little Batman,” among four other animated projects. The good news for these six newly scrapped Warner Bros. Animation projects is they are still full steam ahead in production and being shopped elsewhere, a person with knowledge of the situation told IndieWire — unlike “Batgirl,” which will never see the light of day. A second source told IndieWire that HBO Max has made the choice to spend some time away from the kids-and-family...
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
Attention horror fans, we're walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it's the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
ComicBook
The Sandman Producers Neil Gaiman and Allan Heinberg Reveal Which Stories They Want Adapted Next
Netflix recently released their take on DC Comics and Vertigo's The Sandman comic books. The Sandman features a pretty star-studded cast that includes Tom Sturridge as Dream and Gwendolyn Christie as Lucifer. There have been a ton of attempts at getting a live-action Sandman project off the ground, with the Netflix version being the only one to have entered production. The series does really well at getting the source material right and you'd think that the executive producers would already know where to go next. While speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Executive Producers Neil Gaiman and Alan Heinberg revealed which The Sandman stories they'd like to adapt next.
ComicBook
Hellraiser Reboot Gets Hulu Premiere Date, First Look at Pinhead Revealed
The all-new Hellraiser adaptation from the creative team behind last year's The Night House has earned a release date, with the film debuting on Hulu this October. Just last week, the film earned an official R rating, confirming that the project had been completed, sparking speculation about when the project could be unveiled. Hulu confirmed its release will be part of their annual "Huluween" celebration, which highlights a number of various horror offerings that will be made available to subscribers, which often includes premieres of unsettling original content. Hulu also shared the below announcement teaser, which offers our first look at the new "Pinhead." Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
ComicBook
Potential DC Chief Dan Lin Previously Worked on George Miller's Justice League: Mortal
Warner Bros. has been in a bit of a transitioning period after their big merger with Discovery. The newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery is being led by David Zaslav and he's already making some big waves. Under Zaslav's leadership he's canceled several DC Comics films such as Batgirl and even The Wonder Twins. The new CEO was said to be looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to take over their DC Films unit and it seems that they've found their guy. Earlier today, it was revealed that The LEGO Movie producer Dan Lin was in talks to lead Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Films arm. Lin isn't a stranger to DC Comics as he was a producer on George Miller's shelved Justice League: Mortal movie. During a previous interview with Collider (via ComicBookMovie), Lin revealed exactly why he'd be the perfect fit to lead DC Films.
‘Awful’ Ryan Reynolds film from 2013 finally gets sequel – despite getting just 12 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes
A poorly received film from nearly a decade ago starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges is set to get a sequel.Released in 2013, RIPD saw Reynolds and Bridges play two deceased police detectives tasked with hunting down wayward ghosts in the afterlife.The film (the title of which was an acronym for “Rest In Peace Department”) was considered a box office flop when it first came out.Reviews were generally damning, with RIPD earning a score of just 12 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.Viewers also condemned the film on social media, with some branding it “awful” and...
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem: What We Know About The TMNT Movie That Seth Rogen Is Producing
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is on the way, and we have some quick things to know about it.
ComicBook
Neil Gaiman Says The Sandman Is "On Track" For Season 2 Renewal
After years of being in the works, a live-action adaptation of The Sandman is finally out into the world, with eleven episodes of the series being available to stream on Netflix. The series, which ambitiously brings to life the iconic DC Comics series from Neil Gaiman and an ensemble of artists, has been praised by many viewers, and has ended up having an impressive performance in Netflix's analytics. Still, the series has yet to be officially renewed for a second season — but according to Gaiman, the streaming numbers for the first season are definitely "looking great."
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
ComicBook
Creepshow #1 Debuts Covers, First Look at Skybound Anthology (Exclusive)
It's time to take a look at a new horror-themed anthology series from Skybound. Creepshow #1 lands in comic book stores on September 21st, and is based on Greg Nicotero's hit Shudder TV series produced and licensed by Cartel Entertainment. Following in the TV show's footsteps, each issue of Creepshow will feature two spine-chilling stories, and one of those stories from the debut issue comes from a team of comic book legends. The character they are focused on is a birthday clown named Shingo with a rather unique appetite.
ComicBook
Dish Offering Stephen King Fans $1,300 to Watch 13 Movies
As we head towards the Halloween season being fully upon us, horror fans will surely find themselves consuming all sorts of Stephen King stories, while Dish is bringing back its annual opportunity for select fans to earn $1,300 for watching 13 of King's creepiest adaptations. The promotion will see a select number of individuals being chosen to watch a curated list of King movies, while also chronicling the experience extensively, which even includes monitoring your heart rate during the films' most unsettling moments. Whether you're a horror newcomer or a devout King fiend, Dish is seeking all manner of candidates. You can learn more about the promotion and apply at the official Dish website.
‘The Sandman’ Movie Was Sabotaged By…Wait For It…Neil Gaiman, Author Of The Original Comic Book Series
Neil Gaiman has a confession. He played a big part in killing a movie adaptation of his classic graphic novel series, The Sandman. In a Rolling Stone interview, Gaiman said he leaked a script to the media of what he thought was a poor effort to bring The Sandman to film. “I sent the script to Ain’t It Cool News, which back then was read by people,” Gaiman said. “And I thought, ‘I wonder what Ain’t It Cool News will think of the script that they’re going to receive anonymously. And they wrote a fabulous article about how it was the worst...
