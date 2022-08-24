The long-awaited adaptation of The Sandman finally arrived earlier this month, with the live-action series making its debut on Netflix. After boasting impressive streaming numbers and already releasing an additional bonus episode, the question has now become whether or not the show will get a second season. Given Netflix's previous penchant for cancelling shows, and the series' producers, Warner Bros. Discovery, recently getting flack for scrapping an array of projects, fans are unsure what the future holds. New comments from series creator Neil Gaiman indicate that there might still be hope for the series beyond that, with Gaiman recently taking to Twitter to confirm that the show could potentially continue on another platform if it did get cancelled by Netflix.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO