Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Brett Favre thinks the 49ers are making a mistake at quarterback by going with Trey Lance over Jimmy Garoppolo
If there's one quarterback in NFL history who definitely understands what Jimmy Garoppolo is going through right now, it's probably Brett Favre. The former Packers quarterback has been watching the 49ers' situation from afar, and as things stand now, Favre thinks San Francisco is making a mistake at quarterback this year by starting Trey Lance.
Wide receiver Denzel Mims asks New York Jets for trade or release
New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims asked to be traded or released on Thursday. A second-round pick in 2020,
NY Jets HC Robert Saleh’s Coach of the Year odds are trending up
Robert Saleh’s betting odds of winning Coach of the Year are going up, although they’re still quite low. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a pivotal second season ahead of him. After going 4-13 in his first season helming the team, Saleh is expected to lead the Jets to a much-improved year thanks to the team’s influx of new additions and the anticipated progression of its core young players who were drafted in 2021.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Not playing Thursday
Cooks won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. It'll be a third straight week with Cooks held out while QB Davis Mills and most of the other starters play. The 28-year-old wideout should easily lead the Texans in targets again unless he misses a bunch of games, and it might actually help him if WR Nico Collins or TE Brevin Jordan can step up as a legitimate second option. Cooks will open his ninth NFL season with a Week 1 home game against the Colts, likely running most of his routes against veteran corners Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell trade rumors: Danny Ainge wants Knicks to remove draft-pick protections, per report
The New York Knicks' interest in Donovan Mitchell is well chronicled. Utah is open to trading Mitchell, but Danny Ainge, who basically comes to these negotiations in a ski mask, is asking for the world. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that New York offered the Jazz Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and a total of five future first-round draft picks for Mitchell (two unprotected and three protected), but Ainge wants more.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Pushed off roster
The Rockies designated Stephenson for assignment Thursday. The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Chad Kuhl (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list with the expectation that he'll rejoin the rotation during this weekend's series with the Mets. Stephenson delivered underwhelming numbers while mostly working in a middle-relief role for the Rockies this season, producing a 6.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 44.2 innings.
numberfire.com
Michael Carter 'still RB1' in Jets backfield
New York Jets running back Michael Carter is still the starter, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. Carter split reps with rookie Breece Hall in the Jets' preseason opener, but then he sat with the rest of the starters in the second exhibition while Hall played with the second unit. Carter is expected to play in the Jets' final preseason game against the New York Giants this weekend, so the snap counts and touch distribution should be revealing. Hall is currently being drafted seven rounds ahead of Carter, per Fantasy Football Calculator.
CBS Sports
Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice
Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
2022 New York Jets final-53 man roster prediction 3.0
With two preseason games in the books, there are just a few days of training camp left. It signals that the 2022 New York Jets are close to having their roster down to 53 players. Five days from today, general manager Joe Douglas will have to trim the roster greatly....
Jets WR Denzel Mims Requests Trade; Falcons Interested?
Could the Falcons add another receiver?
CBS Sports
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Placed on 15-day injured list
Wheeler was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22. Wheeler struggled late in his start against the Mets on Saturday and has now given up 10 runs in 11.1 innings over his last two starts to take back-to-back losses. His injury may have contributed to his struggles, and he'll now have additional time to recover after landing on the injured list. Bailey Falter is expected to start on normal rest Friday against the Pirates to take Wheeler's place in the rotation. Wheeler is eligible to return as early as Sept. 6, and the Phillies hope that he'll be able to rejoin the active roster after missing just two turns through the rotation, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Heads to bench
Donovan is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Donovan went 3-for-12 with a walk and two RBI while starting each of the past three games at different positions, but he'll put a six-game hitting streak on hold while he retreats to the bench for the series finale. Though he no longer has a hold on a full-time role at any position, Donovan's ability to play all over the infield and outfield should allow to continue to see semi-regular work, especially while he's wielding a hot bat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave
Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Decision won't come until September
Coach Robert Saleh said he's comfortable waiting until the week of New York's season opener against the Ravens to name a starter between Wilson (knee) and Joe Flacco, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports. The Jets believe Wilson knows the offense well enough to jump into game action with just a...
"All Signs Point To" 1 Jets Quarterback Starting Week 1
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh insists he's in no rush to name the team's starting quarterback ahead of the 2022 season. He said he's willing to wait until the week before his team's opening game before deciding if Zach Wilson is healthy enough to reclaim his starting job.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Sitting out third straight game
Carlson remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Carlson didn't play in the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader and sat out Wednesday's 7-1 loss, so his continued absence from the lineup for the series finale could indicate that he's dealing with some sort of physical issue. At this stage, the Cardinals haven't indicated that Carlson is dealing with an injury, but manager Oliver Marmol could shed more light on the situation before or after Thursday's contest. Tyler O'Neill will draw a third straight start in center field in Carlson's stead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Jets' Breece Hall: Adjusting to pro game
Hall conceded that he's still adjusting to working in a crowded Jets running back group that also includes Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman, John Pullano of the team's official site reports. "I'm progressing every day," Hall said. "But learning this offense has been kind of different to what I did in college. There are a lot more nuances and a lot of little things that I am still learning."
CBS Sports
Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam: Slated to play Saturday
Offensive coordinator Justin Outten said Thursday that Okwuegbunam will play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Vikings, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. After Okwuegbunam didn't receive a target on 16 offensive snaps in the Broncos' exhibition opener, he played much of preseason Week 2 this past Saturday in Buffalo, gathering in four of five passes for 32 yards. His usage under new coach Nathaniel Hackett has been strange to say the least as Denver's No. 1 tight end, but Okwuegbunam has yet to see action with new quarterback Russell Wilson and likely won't this weekend as well. As long as Okwuegbunam emerges Saturday with his health intact, he should serve as one of the team's top playmakers Week 1 and beyond.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Late life in KC?
Jones may have "late life" in Kansas City, as he had a good practice Tuesday after teammate Derrick Gore (thumb) was placed on injured reserve, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Those who drafted Jones earlier this summer were hoping he'd challenge Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the starting job, or at least...
Yardbarker
Takeaways from Falcons’ loss to the Jets
I was happy for a Falcons’ win last week at the Lions that I came back to reality this week knowing it is still preseason. Falcons traveled to New Jersey to play the New York Jets in preseason game two. The game started well for the Falcons but the end resulted in a 16-24 loss.
Comments / 0