Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Mike Babcock resigns from head coaching role at University of Saskatchewan
Former NHL coach Mike Babcock has stepped down from his position as the head coach of the University of Saskatchewan men’s hockey team, according to the Huskies. Babcock spent just one season in the role, coaching the Huskies to a 14-9 record before losing to the Calgary Dinos in the Canada West quarterfinals. He will be replaced by Brandin Cote, one of his assistant coaches.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Niemela, Gaudette, Mete & Kessel
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll look at the changing of the guard on the team’s defense that will take place over the next three seasons. Furthering that topic, I’ll review Topi Niemela’s recent play with Team Finland in the World Juniors. I’ll wonder when he might show up on the Maple Leafs’ roster.
NHL
Three questions facing New York Islanders
Barzal production, team's response to new coach Lambert among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the New York Islanders. [Islanders 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is the best...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Should Sign P.K. Subban
The Detroit Red Wings have had a very busy offseason and are heading into the 2022-23 season with higher expectations because of it. Yet, even after their summer of spending, they still have over $9 million in cap space available. I think they should make a last-minute signing and bring in P.K. Subban on a one-year deal. Here’s why general manager Steve Yzerman should sign the 33-year-old defenseman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Pushed off roster
The Rockies designated Stephenson for assignment Thursday. The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Chad Kuhl (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list with the expectation that he'll rejoin the rotation during this weekend's series with the Mets. Stephenson delivered underwhelming numbers while mostly working in a middle-relief role for the Rockies this season, producing a 6.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 44.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Placed on 15-day injured list
Wheeler was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22. Wheeler struggled late in his start against the Mets on Saturday and has now given up 10 runs in 11.1 innings over his last two starts to take back-to-back losses. His injury may have contributed to his struggles, and he'll now have additional time to recover after landing on the injured list. Bailey Falter is expected to start on normal rest Friday against the Pirates to take Wheeler's place in the rotation. Wheeler is eligible to return as early as Sept. 6, and the Phillies hope that he'll be able to rejoin the active roster after missing just two turns through the rotation, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Lamoriello Breaks Summer Silence
After months of silence, New York Islanders’ general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello finally spoke to the media on Monday afternoon following the news of three signings. Restricted free agents Noah Dobson (three years at $4 million), Kieffer Bellows (one year at $1.2 million), and Alexander Romanov (three years at $2.5 million) all had their contracts made public, though outside of the terms, was all but accounted for in the eyes of many. In addition to those announcements, he talked about his team heading into the 2022-23 season as well as a summer in which the Islanders made no unrestricted free agent (UFA) signings.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave
Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Defensive Future Following Dobson & Romanov Deals
Finally, Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov have signed their restricted free agent (RFA) contracts for the 2022-23 season. In classic Lou Lamoriello fashion, these deals were announced over a month after the free agency window opened and right after Nazem Kadri picked Calgary over New York. Once the options for high-priced free agents were gone, the New York Islanders announced the signings of their RFAs. Kieffer Bellows signed a $1.2 million deal for one season with RFA rights for next season. He will need to prove his place on the team next season to get a longer-term contract next year. The other two deals signed were the future defensive partners in Romanov and Dobson. Both contracts lead to a short-term, win-now future for the team.
NHL
Top prospects for New York Islanders
Raty takes big step at World Juniors; Salo ready to help at defenseman. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the New York Islanders, according to NHL.com. [Islanders 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
NHL
Inside look at New York Islanders
Counting on self-improvement to return to playoffs after quiet offseason. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the New York Islanders. The New York Islanders are eager for the chance to prove the critics wrong. They had...
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Breather Thursday
Stassi is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Rays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports. Stassi will get a breather after he went 0-for-9 with four strikeouts while starting the last two contests. Kurt Suzuki will replace him behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Angels' Mike Mayers: Drawing start Wednesday
Mayers is scheduled to start Wednesday's game at Tampa Bay, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Mayers is presumably stepping into the rotation spot of Touki Toussaint, who could work out of the bullpen for the time being after being blasted for four earned runs on three hits and four walks in 2.2 innings in his last start Aug. 17 against the Mariners. In that same game, Mayers came on in long relief and wasn't any more effective, as he yielded five earned runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings. Mayers tossed 96 pitches in that outing, so he'll be sufficiently stretched out as he steps into the rotation.
markerzone.com
NAZEM KADRI LEFT MONEY ON THE TABLE TO SIGN IN CALGARY, SAYS FLAMES' CENTER DEPTH IS AMONG NHL'S BEST
Nazem Kadri's decision to sign a contract with the Calgary Flames sent shockwaves around the NHL, leaving many in disbelief after it was reported by several key insiders that the Stanley Cup champion would sign with the New York Islanders. Alas, Calgary swooped in late and inked the 7x7 that had been rumored.
Yardbarker
P.O. Joseph is Ready, Poulin's Turnaround, Nylander's Role and More!
Pittsburgh Penguins training camp is under a month away, and while many will be excited to see the new faces on the NHL roster, there will be a few younger players looking to make an impression. Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins play-by-play broadcaster Nick Hart joined 'Penguins Lunch' to discuss this new wave of talent.
CBS Sports
Angels' Jared Walsh: Sitting again Thursday
Walsh is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Rays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports. Walsh will remain on the bench for a second straight game. After being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Mike Ford will replace him at first base and bat fourth in the series finale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Rays' Mike Zunino: Rebounding well from TOS surgery
Zunino (shoulder) said Thursday that he feels symptom-free and believes he'll be fully cleared in advance of spring training after undergoing thoracic syndrome surgery July 28, Steve Carney of MLB.com reports. Zunino won't return from the 60-day injured list in 2022, but he could be cleared to begin baseball activities...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Gets Thursday off
Arenado is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Even though Arenado played just three innings in Wednesday's 7-1 loss before being ejected following his second plate appearance when he argued a third-strike call, he'll get some rest for the day game after a night game. Given that he's started in all 25 of the Cardinals' games since missing the team's two-game series in Toronto in late July, Arenado was probably overdue for a day off. Tommy Edman will spell him at third base.
Yardbarker
Islanders Lamoriello Commitment to Defense Brings Pros & Cons
New York Islanders general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello finally broke his silence on Monday. With a frustrated fanbase looking for answers, specifically, why the Islanders failed to sign anyone this offseason, at a recent press conference, Lamoriello outlined how the team entered the offseason and his plan for next season. The conference came following deals for Noah Dobson , Alexander Romanov, and the rest of the restricted free agents on the roster, but it hinted more at the direction his team is heading and the plan in place.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Benefiting from Haggerty's absence
Santana will serve as the Mariners' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Thursday's game against the Guardians. Santana will pick up his fourth consecutive start after going 3-for-11 with a double and a walk over the past three contests, but his run of steady playing time will likely come to an end as soon as Sam Haggerty (shoulder) is ready to rejoin the lineup. Haggerty was able to take some swings with a fungo bat Tuesday and has been deployed off the bench twice since suffering the shoulder injury, so the Mariners appear to be optimistic that he'll avoid a stint on the 10-day injured list.
Comments / 0