Wrestling fans have been interested to see what's in store for this year's WWE Draft, but it seems as if their wishes may not be granted. Fightful Select is reporting that sources from the USA Network have told talents that the Draft isn't slated to happen right after Clash at the Castle as initially reported, but sometime after next year's WrestleMania. Talents were initially told that the Draft was slated to take place the week after the upcoming event. However, several "Raw" talents were not booked for the September 9 edition of "SmackDown" (when the first night of the Draft was first expected to be held), meaning crossovers of talent between the two brands would be unlikely.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO