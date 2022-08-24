Read full article on original website
Wrestler, Announcer, Coach—Caprice Coleman Does It All
Approaching his third decade in the industry, the 45-year-old is capable of doing whatever his various employers ask of him.
Matt Hardy: If You Dislike Kenny Omega And The Young Bucks, You're A F—king Idiot
Matt Hardy talks about Kenny Omega’s return and explains why he’s such a supporter of The Elite. Matt Hardy and The Elite have a very special relationship. Much like Matt and Jeff Hardy, The Elite are credited with being forward thinkers and helping popularize a high-octane style of offense for their generation. Recently, Kenny Omega came back to team with Matt and Nick Jackson on August 17 as part of the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship Tournament.
wrestlingrumors.net
Same Old, Same Old: Medical Update On Missing WWE Star
That’s kind of vague. With so many WWE stars on the roster, it can be tricky to keep track of what everyone is doing at any given time. A wrestler being gone could mean any of a long list of situations, some of which are more serious than other. One of the possible explanations is that the company simply has nothing for them, which hopefully is what is actually going on in this case.
Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon
Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE
As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect
John Cena names his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. The post John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PWMania
Tyrus Reveals Undertaker’s Initial Reaction To “Funkasaurus” Character In WWE
The Undertaker wasn’t a big fan of the “Funkasaurus” character from WWE’s past. Tyrus, formerly known as “The Funkasaurus” Brodus Clay, recently appeared as a guest on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast for an interview. During the discussion, the former...
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Says It 'Doesn't Make Sense' Why Recently Re-Signed WWE Talent Isn't On Top
WWE has released many talents the past few years that have left fans scratching their heads, with one of those being former "NXT" Champion Karrion Kross. "I was just with [Karrion] Kross," WWE Hall of Famer DDP said while on "DDP Snake Pit." "Here is this ridiculously good looking son-of-a-b**ch, you know? He's jacked, he's six-foot-four or five, you know? You're talking about a guy who literally has it all ... I go, 'It doesn't make sense that you aren't in one of those companies on top, you know, it doesn't make sense. Your time is coming and just stay positive bro.' And then, boom, he freaking does the run-in on Drew [McIntyre] on "SmackDown."
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Reacts To Idea Of Him Returning To WWE To Wrestle Two Top Stars
Chris Jericho is seemingly uninterested in wrestling Kevin Owens and AJ Styles if and when he returns to WWE down the road. While responding to a fan, who expressed excitement at Jericho potentially wrestling the two veteran Superstars, Jericho wrote on Twitter: "They've already happened....multiple times." Jericho had wrestled Styles...
The Ringer
What Fresh Hell: WWE’s Edge, the Part-Time Rated-R Superstar
Part of the deal with tracking what WWE does every night is finding yourself very aware of how a match might go, sometimes down to the minute, even before it happens. I’d be damned if I didn’t know as soon as Edge’s match against Damian Priest was announced for Raw in Toronto almost exactly how long it would be—Edge’s standard non-Rumble match since the beginning of 2021 is 19 minutes and 32 seconds, and this match was 19:35—and that they would be put on last (because it’s his hometown and, even if it wasn’t, he’s the biggest star working the show).
stillrealtous.com
Update On Plans For The Next WWE Draft
WWE has been shaking things up on the main roster for months now with NXT stars getting called up and former stars returning to the company. It’s been rumored that the next WWE Draft could take place shortly after Clash at the Castle next month, but it looks like plans could be changing.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On What USA Officials Have Told Talent About Next WWE Draft
Wrestling fans have been interested to see what's in store for this year's WWE Draft, but it seems as if their wishes may not be granted. Fightful Select is reporting that sources from the USA Network have told talents that the Draft isn't slated to happen right after Clash at the Castle as initially reported, but sometime after next year's WrestleMania. Talents were initially told that the Draft was slated to take place the week after the upcoming event. However, several "Raw" talents were not booked for the September 9 edition of "SmackDown" (when the first night of the Draft was first expected to be held), meaning crossovers of talent between the two brands would be unlikely.
Vince McMahon spotted with John Cena in public for first time since WWE exit
The abrupt end of the Vince McMahon era of the WWE shook the sports entertainment world a few months ago. After multiple accusations lobbied at the ex-CEO, Vinny Mac retired, and eventually stepped down from his post as the head of the Big E. Since then, many fans and critics have praised the new direction the WWE is headed to under Paul “Triple H” Levesque.
wrestlingrumors.net
Chris Jericho Hints That WWE Tried To Sign Him While Under Contract With AEW
Is The Wizard stirring up some more magic? Chris Jericho recently had some conversations with fans on Twitter about their desire to see him return to WWE. During one of the interactions, he implied that he was the target of WWE’s recent “contract tampering” allegations. A fan...
wrestlinginc.com
Mojo Rawley Comments On His Relationship With Triple H Following Recent WWE Shake-Up
Triple H has taken over as WWE's Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations following Vince McMahon's departure from the company and the release of John Laurinaitis. "[Triple H] was the one who debuted me back in 'NXT,'" former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtadi said in an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. "I'll always be forever grateful to Hunter for giving me that shot in 'NXT' ... In my experience, it was kind of challenging to have one guy to lean on ... You would think if Hunter tells you something, you follow that blindly, but it wasn't always the case if Vince is telling you something else."
411mania.com
Chris Jericho On Possible Return To WWE, Implies WWE Wants Him Back
In a post on Twitter, a fan asked Chris Jericho about possible matches with Kevin Owens and AJ Styles in WWE, which Jericho reacted to. He said: “They’ve already happened….multiple times.”. Not only have both matches happened, but he’s wrestled them both at Wrestlemania. That led...
Yardbarker
Chris Jericho hints that WWE reached out to him about returning
If WWE were to have their way, Chris Jericho would be back with them. That's what was hinted at on Chris Jericho's Twitter account. A fan on Twitter said the following: "Need a Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Chris Jericho faction. Make it happen Y2J!!!" Jericho then replied, "Hmmm…well Some higher ups want that to happen sooner than later! #tampering"
