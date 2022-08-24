ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willowbrook, CA

Family of 15-year-old boy shot, killed at street takeover demanding answers

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfjkR_0hSiwXuv00

Family of teen shot, killed at street takeover demands answers 03:11

The family of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 14, at a street takeover in Willowbrook is demanding answers about what they say was a slow response by authorities to save the teen.

According to his family, Joshua, the teenage victim, was at a street takeover with friends, near 135th Street and Avalon Boulevard when he was shot in the head around midnight, just 30 minutes away from his home in East Los Angeles. He later died in the hospital.

"My grandma started calling him and the cops were the ones that answered and they told me that he was in critical condition in the hospital," Jaylene Montes, the victim's cousin, told CBSLA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24EbRc_0hSiwXuv00

Just down the street from where the shooting occurred, the words "Long Live Joshua" are now written in white on the road.

A neighbor in the area, who did not want to be identified on camera, said she heard the shots.

"As soon as we walked in the door, we heard the shot, and then everybody scattered, everybody left. Everybody left that little boy for dead," the neighbor told CBSLA.

The neighbor also said that the street takeovers have been happening on her street every weekend since Memorial Day, and that the authorities were slow to respond the night Joshua was shot, even after she called 911.

"If they would've gotten there when they got that first call and things would've ended, Joshua would've come home," Javiline said.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore talked about the teen's death during the weekly police commission meeting to illustrate the dangers that come with these illegal car sideshows that simply move into a different communities when police crack down on them.

"...he unfortunately lost his life as the conduct at these locations has become increasingly volatile and dangerous," Moore told the commission.

Outside the home where the teen lived with his cousins, Jaylene and Javiline Montes, photos of Joshua can be seen taped to the windows of their cars, asking for donations for his funeral.

"A lot of things are happening. They need to stop, there's no point of it," Jaylene said.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's department responded to CBSLA's request for comment about the incident, saying that there was a minor delay in their response to the street takeover that Sunday because of the large crowd. The department added that as soon as deputies received reports of the shooting, they got into the area and found Joshua.

They continue to investigate the fatal shooting, and as far as the sideshows, officials said deputies with the Century Station are working with the California Highway Patrol on the issue.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Stabbing investigation underway after man found stabbed to death in Downtown Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place in Downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning. Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene near Washington Boulevard and Main Street at around 1 a.m., where they found a man dead in the street suffering from multiple stab wounds. The identity of the victim, believed to be in his 50s, was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no information available on either a suspect or motive in the incident. Anyone with information on the crime was urged  to call the LAPD Central Bureau homicide office at (213) 486-8700
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAPD launches homicide investigation after man shot to death in Downtown Los Angeles

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Downtown Los Angeles late Thursday evening. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting was first reported at around 11:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of Bay Street near Mateo Street. When first responders arrived they found one man, in his 30s, dead in the back of a warehouse at the scene. It was unclear if that was where the shooting took place. The victim was reportedly approached by a male suspect on foot who shot him and fled from the area in an unknown vehicle. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.As the investigation continued, officers learned that a second person was shot in the leg and wounded during the shooting, but they were taken to the hospital by a third person at the scene. "We have detectives and investigators going to the hospital to interview that person," said LAPD Lieutenant Ryan Rabbett.Police revealed that the shooting happened near a film set and security officers working at that location heard the shots and reported it to LAPD. No one from that location was believed to be involved. Authorities were unsure whether the shooting was gang-related.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Lawsuit filed against owners of South LA apartments identified as hangout for violent street gang

A nuisance abatement lawsuit has been filed against the owner of a South Los Angeles apartment building where a violent street gang has set up shop, uncomfortably close to two elementary schools, a recreation center, and a park.The lawsuit filed against the owners of the six-unit apartment building at 678 East 41st Street is seeking an injunction requiring crime deterrents, such as a gate with electronic access control to secure the building, an internet-connected video monitoring system accessible by the LAPD, enhanced lighting, and prompt removal of graffiti."It's concerning, because other gang members see it and that makes it worse...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willowbrook, CA
Willowbrook, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
East Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Caught on Video: Armed robbery suspects shot at by LAPD

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department released security video of two masked men robbing a clothing store, along with body-worn camera footage from officers who fired on the pair as they came out of the store. The incident, which CBSLA reported on at the time, took place on June 14, at around 6:50 p.m. in the area of Melrose and Fairfax Avenues. "It was a very traumatizing experience," said Dawn Rad, owner of Pop Up LA, the store next door to where the robbery occurred.Video from inside the store that was robbed shows the two suspects attacking a man behind the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man sentenced to life, plus 84 years in prison for killing father, father's girlfriend in Aliso Viejo

An Aliso Viejo man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus 84 years and four months to life for the murders of his father and his father's girlfriend, and trying to kill his father's two roommates.Luke William Ferguson, 31, was convicted in July of first degree murder and attempted murder for the Oct. 12, 2017 shooting spree that killed his father, 59-year-old Douglas Ferguson, his father's girlfriend, 51-year-old Lisa Cosenza, and wounded his father's roommates — Todd Kuchar and Brandon Dufault."This murderous rampage targeted everyone and anyone in his way and even went out of his way...
ALISO VIEJO, CA
CBS LA

Burbank police investigating fatal double shooting

A double shooting that left one person dead is under investigation, Burbank police said Wednesday.Detectives are actively investigating the two Monday morning shootings, the first of which was reported at about 7:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Brighton Street, where they say a male was found in the front yard of a home, suffering from significant injuries.At the same time police were responding to the Brighton Street shooting, police were alerted to a second man who was shot just a block away in the 2800 block of North Lincoln Street. Officers who responded to the Lincoln Street shooting...
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Two arrested for connection to homicide in Corona where man was found dead in church parking lot

Police arrested two suspects involved in a homicide that occurred in Corona last week, after a man's body was found in a church parking lot. The initial incident occurred on Aug. 17, when police were dispatched to the scene of the Church of Christ on Sherman Avenue after reports of a body being found in the church's parking lot. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in his 30s which showed signs of trauma. After a week's worth of investigation, Corona Police Department officers located a vehicle they believed to belong to one of the suspects in the 1500...
CORONA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Moore
CBS LA

Police officer, one other injured during multi-car crash in Hawthorne

A police officer and one other person were injured early Friday morning during a multi-car crash in Hawthorne. The crash was first reported a little after 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of 120th Street and Hawthorne Boulevard.Both a Hawthorne Police Department officer and another person were injured during the crash and rushed to a nearby trauma center for treatment.  The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately clear, though footage from the scene showed considerable damage to both vehicles. "The officer is in serious but stable condition and the other driver sustained non-life threatening injuries," Hawthorne PD.California Highway Patrol officers assisting with the investigation issued a Sigalert for the intersection, which they planned to keep closed until around 9 a.m. as they continued to survey the scene. 
HAWTHORNE, CA
CBS LA

Police need your help finding downtown LA hit-and-run driver

Police are looking for the driver of a blue Mini Cooper who plowed into a man on a moped in downtown Los Angeles and then fled the scene. The incident, which was captured on camera, occurred at around 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 14.The Mini Cooper can be seen on video traveling westbound on 3rd Street when the driver slammed into the back of the moped rider, who was waiting for the light at Flower Street. The moped rider, Miguel Velazquez, was taken to the hospital by paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department. According to an online fundraising campaign for the victim, he suffered two broken wrists and an injured tailbone, which has left him unable to work. Police described the driver of the car as a male Indian or Hispanic in his 40's, and that the royal blue colored Mini Cooper has a panoramic sunroof and possible front end damage. Anyone with information about the incident or the driver of the Mini Cooper is encouraged to contact Officer Alexis Guizar with Central Traffic Detectives at 213-833-3713 or by email at 39761@lapd.online. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Search is on for hit-and-run driver who hit man riding moped in DTLA

Authorities are searching for a driver wanted in connection with the hit-and-run of a moped rider in Downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 14.Surveillance footage recently released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a royal blue mini cooper speeding towards a number of vehicles stopped at a red light at the intersection of Third and Flower streets at around 12:30 a.m., when it slammed into the moped from behind, sending the bike and the rider flying. The driver then stops at the intersection, seemingly waiting for the signal to change, before driving away from the area, leaving the rider behind. One of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police investigating fatal shooting in Montebello

A homicide investigation is underway in Montebello, after a man was fatally shot in the back Monday afternoon. The scene unfolded a little before 3:15 p.m. in the 8100 block of East Slauson Avenue, where Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched following reports of a shooting.According to deputies, the man was lying between two motorhomes and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounce dead. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no information readily available on either a suspect or motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
MONTEBELLO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memorial Day#Takeovers#Violent Crime
CBS LA

Resident armed with weapon confronts street takeover crowd in Anaheim

As the street takeover crisis continues to plague residents throughout Southern California, one resident in Anaheim took things into his own hands overnight, confronting the crowd with a weapon. According to police, there were as many as five sideshows in Orange County in the span of a few hours, and footage from each scene shows much of the same from other events — large crowds, dangerous driving stunts and burnt rubber. At one point a man, shirtless and barefoot, confronted the crowd while armed with a weapon, which appeared to be some sort of long metal blade, as they rallied out front...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

3 arrests made in Inland Empire burglary, cargo theft ring

Three Pomona men faces charges of burglary and grand theft in connection with several burglaries and cargo thefts in the city of Chino.Police say they arrested 40-year-old Jose Portillo, 38-year-old Luis Garcia, and 24-year-old Daniel Altamirano in connection with a months-long burglary and theft spree that totaled more than $250,000 in recent months.Investigators with the Chino Police Department served search warrants at two homes in Pomona, in the 700 block of Cameo Court and the 2500 block of Catalpa Place, where truckloads of stolen property were recovered. The stolen property included clothes, car parts, electric scooters, and electric bicycles.The warrants were served after investigators watched the Cameo Court residence and identified it as where items stolen from Chino and neighboring cities were being fenced, police said.The three men were arrested and booked on burglary charges, but police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the thefts can contact Chino police Investigator Singh at (909) 334-3154.
CHINO, CA
CBS LA

Anaheim family of 9 survives devastating house fire

An 8-year-old boy, who was the first person to discover fire in his family's Anaheim home. He then proceeded to wake everyone in the house up, allowing all nine of them to get to safety. "So, he ran to our room and said, 'Mom, dad, get up, get up, there's a fire, there's a fire," Maria Rubio told CBSLA.Dramatic security video captured the sounds of panic as flames and smoke tore through the home.Rubio said her family lost everything in the fire, but she and her husband are just grateful that they, along with their seven children, managed to get out of the burning house in time. It's unclear exactly how the fire started, though Rubio said firefighters believe it could have been electrical. A fundraising campaign to help with the expense of clothes, school supplies and other essentials has been started for the family. 
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

The battle against ghost guns: how LA County has tried to stop the sale of untraceable firearms

Despite state and local bans on ghost guns, these untraceable firearms have only exploded in popularity across Los Angeles County. "About 133% increase to show you the proliferation of guns," said Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher.The popularity of these weapons has skyrocketed in past years with 813 recovered by LAPD in 2020 compared to 1921 in 2021, an increase of 133%. So far this year, LAPD has confiscated 1058. Pitcher said the number of ghost guns taken off the street has quadrupled in the past five years and attributes the proliferation of these firearms to their sheer availability. ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Sister's DNA helps identify bones found in 1991 as California woman

Bones found in a Southern California desert more than 31 years ago have been identified as the remains of a Los Angeles County woman.The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team used forensic genealogy to identify the bones as those of Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park, the district attorney's office said in a press release.The bones were discovered in the unincorporated Coachella Valley community of Thermal, southwest of the city of Indio, on Jan. 22, 1991 -- two weeks after what would have been Coffey's 37th birthday.The remains were located in a wash at the base of a hill and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Hollywood Hills woman comes home to find homeless woman sleeping in her yard

When a Hollywood Hills woman came home from vacation she was greeted by a homeless person sleeping on a bench in her gated yard."I just said 'Hey, who are you?'" the homeowner said. "Why are you here? How did you get in? And she said 'I live here.'"With her house not on the market, the Hollywood Hills woman was baffled at how her unexpected guest got into her property until security camera footage showed the homeless woman climbing over a locked gate to in. "I said 'How long you been here?'" the homeowner said. "She said 'Oh maybe 3 or 4...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Lincoln Heights family living in parking lot given new home

After living in a parking lot, high school sophomore Maria Christina Benitez has a bedroom for the first time in her life."All my life I've lived in an apartment," she said. "Now, we have a home. I lost so much stuff but I gained so much more. I'm so happy for that."Tears of joy were hard to hide as it was not too long ago when Benitez and her family were homeless with nowhere to go.  With no insurance nor a steady income, Benitez, her brother and their parents were forced to live underneath a simple canopy after a fire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Arizona man arrested following pursuit in Rancho Cucamonga, ending three-week crime spree

An Arizona man was charged with a series crimes spanning from Arizona to California over what federal authorities referred to as a "robbery spree."Samuel Sven Smith, 26-years-old, was federally charged in a criminal complaint that alleged he robbed 10 stores during a three-week crime spree in both states. He is believed to have struck at a PetSmart in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, the final of his robberies that began on July 31. As he left the store, he noticed law enforcement approaching him and fled in his vehicle, firing several rounds at the pursuing officers during the nearly 20-minute high speed...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
136K+
Followers
24K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy