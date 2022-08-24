Read full article on original website
Mamabear_3
2d ago
We obviously have the money to feed the kids breakfast and lunch. Some people don’t qualify because they make a dollar more than then the guidelines. And they go off gross pay not net pay which is absolutely ridiculous. We all know there ain’t no on bringing home their entire earrings. Come on now. Feed the kids we have the funds to do so.
Reply(1)
4
Related
wearegreenbay.com
One Wisconsin school’s policy that requires students to lock phones in pouches:
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at one southern Wisconsin school could face expulsion if their phones aren’t locked away in designated pouches. According to St. Catherine’s High School’s Student/Family Handbook, cell phones cannot be used during school hours and must be locked in a Yondr pouch. The phone must be locked away when entering the school building.
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
KRMG
Minnesota school district approves use of smudging
Minnesota school district approves use of smudging Students and staff will be allowed to use tobacco, sage, sweetgrass, and cedar to conduct individual or group smudging. (NCD)
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha area residents react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
WAUKESHA — President Joe Biden’s plans to tackle student loan debt was met with mixed reactions from some Waukesha County residents. Amanda Schumacher is a taxpayer who repaid her student loans and is in favor of Biden’s plans. She attended Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. Thanks to her parents, she was able to live at home rent-free while she paid off her loans. The Mukwonago native said it was hard to find a full-time job out of school with no experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin's largest school district is short over 200 teachers
MILWAUKEE — While Milwaukee Public School students are focused on getting back into the groove of school, the human resources department within the state’s largest school district remains focused on hiring more teachers and support staff. Adria Maddaleni, the chief human resources officer for MPS, said the district...
spectrumnews1.com
A cut that makes all the difference: 30 barbers to offer free back-to-school haircuts
MADISON, Wis. — Before kids head back to school, a special effort is aiming to help them look and feel their best. After stopping operations for COVID-19, the 14th annual “Back 2 School Free Haircutz” tradition is back. “It’s gonna be new for a lot of the...
wortfm.org
The Teacher Shortage Has Been a Long Time Coming
Earlier this month, Madison Metropolitan School District was reporting 199 teacher vacancies and 124 vacancies for non-teaching staff. These numbers were similarly high in other districts around the state and country. The teacher shortage has been making national headlines over the past few weeks as schools prepare to open for...
WSAW
Student Loan Forgiveness: How Wisconsin borrowers could be affected
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The student loan forgiveness measures announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden could mean the elimination of college loan debt for thousands of people in Wisconsin. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, 687,600 Wisconsinites have debt from federal student loans totaling $21.4 billion. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
In-Depth: Federal student loan forgiveness and its impact on Wisconsin
692,000 Wisconsinites have federal student loans to the tune of $21 billion. The median federal student loan debt for borrowers in Wisconsin is $17,323 according to researchers at UW-Madison.
spectrumnews1.com
College student, financial aid directors react to Biden's student loan plan
MILWAUKEE — Thousands of former and current college students in Wisconsin could see thousands of dollars in student loans forgiven as a part of President Joe Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan announcement. This possibly includes Josephine Bieker, who spent her afternoon studying in Catalano Square in Milwaukee. As a...
spectrumnews1.com
'We're not okay with putting profits over patients': Hundreds of UW Health nurses vote to strike next month
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of nurses at UW Health voted by 99% on Wednesday to go on strike, demanding recognition of their union and an improvement in patient care. The strike, which could happen as soon as next month, comes as nurses say they are dealing with understaffing, turnover, cuts, as well as exhaustion and burnout.
Too Many People Are Breaking One Important Illinois School Bus Law, Are You One Of Them?
School is back in session for many Rockford-area school districts, so now is the perfect time for an Illinois school bus laws refresher. My daughters went back to school on Monday, and during the last three days at pickup, I have seen one alarming thing happen multiple times; people passing a school bus that has its stop sign out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky students react to loan forgiveness announcement
LEXINGTON, KY. — President Joe Biden announced the cancellation of the ten thousand dollars forgiveness loan and a final extension of student loan payments. “It’s just reached such a high point, a high number. It’s something that everyone experiences, so it’s a big problem that needs to be talked about and worked on,” O’Hearn said.
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags
Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
cbs2iowa.com
Wisconsin school board president dismisses parents' concern over curriculum, blames 'far right-wing groups'
LODI, Wisc. (TND) — During a school board meeting discussing a potential name change for the School District of Lodi's "social-emotional learning" curriculum, the board's president said he didn’t want to make the change just because the term has been "co-opted by far right-wing groups." We are proposing...
UPMATTERS
Few reminders before going to the fair, Wisconsin deputies explain
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The smell of fair food, the sound of the crowd, and the excitement riding in the air – it’s the season for fairs! To stay safe in Wisconsin this season, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is giving some sound advice. The Manitowoc...
thecentersquare.com
Record number of public employees quit in Wisconsin last year
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin saw a mass exodus of public employees last year, and many of them simply quit. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a study Thursday that said 17,646 people left their jobs as part of "other separations" in 2021. “Though striking, this overall trend should not...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin adds over 1.8K new cases of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,606,480 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,315 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,606,4801,604,676 (+1,804) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,082 (64.7%)3,773,726 (64.7%)
gbnewsnetwork.com
Red Cross of Wisconsin Says: Be Prepared!
(GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 23rd, 2022) — September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Wisconsin urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now. Last year, more than 40% of Americans — some 130 million people — were living in a county struck by a disaster, according to analysis from the Washington Post. Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime. You can learn how to get ready by visiting redcross.org/prepare.
wearegreenbay.com
The Red Cross of Wisconsin looks to collect blood and pay for gas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – People are lining up to donate blood in hopes of receiving a reward that will benefit them financially. A drop in blood donations across the country has the “Red Cross” providing a unique incentive for donations. “Absolutely I have quite a commute...
Comments / 6