Lowertown Announce Debut Album I Love to Lie, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Lowertown, the Atlanta-based bedroom pop duo of Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg, have announced their debut album. I Love to Lie is due out October 21 via Dirty Hit. Today, they’re sharing the lead single, “Bucktooth,” alongside a carnival-themed music video directed by Zev Magasis. Check it out below.
loudersound.com
Avenged Sevenfold unveil new 'virtual hub', release statement on new album
For those desperately waiting to hear the new Avenged Sevenfold album, it looks like we may still have to wait a little while longer yet, but the band have unveiled a new addition to their world that they claim will heavily play into the roll-out of the next record - and you may not be surprised to find out that it's virtual.
Look: DKB release new EP, '24/7' music video
K-pop group DKB released the EP "Autumn" and a music video for the single "24/7."
Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album, ‘The Car,’ for October Release
Arctic Monkeys will release their seventh studio album, The Car, on Oct. 21 via Domino. The Car was written by frontman Alex Turner and produced by James Ford. The Britich rock band recorded the album at Butley Priory in Suffolk, La Frette in Paris, and RAK Studios in London. It will feature 10 tracks, including “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am,” which the band debuted live at Zurich Openair in Switzerland yesterday. The Car is a follow-up to Arctic Monkeys’ 2018 album, Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino. A press release describes the album as Arctic Monkeys “running wild...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Slipknot drop the highly unnerving music video for new single Yen
Frontman Corey Taylor appears maskless in the new M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan-directed music video for latest single Yen
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
Behemoth’s Nergal Names 21st Century Metallica Song That’s ‘One of Their Best Ever’
Sometimes bands have to grow on you for you to really appreciate them, which was the case with Behemoth's Nergal and Metallica. While discussing his fandom in a new interview, the frontman named the 21st century Metallica song he thinks is "one of their best songs ever." Nergal admitted to...
The FADER
Moses Sumney to take break from music after sharing concert film A Performance in V Acts
Moses Sumney has announced A Performance in V Acts. In addition to the film bringing the curtain down on the campaign behind his 2020 album Græ, Sumney has said he will take a "continued break" from music in order to explore creative avenues elsewhere. “A Performance in V Acts...
Jamie xx Shares New Remix of Oliver Sim’s “GMT”: Listen
The xx’s Oliver Sim has shared a new version of his Hideous Bastard single “GMT.” The original track was produced by Jamie xx, and the new remix was also made my Jamie xx. Find the new song, featuring additional production from Floating Points, below. “GMT (Jamie xx...
Monolithe Noir pay tribute to Dead Can Dance with new song for Askre
Belgian experimental trio Monolithe Noir have just released their new album Rin
Devin Townsend launches video for brand new song Moonpeople
Devin Townsend will release his latest album Lightwork in October
guitar.com
Muncie Girls’ Lande Hekt on her solo inspirations, social activism, and switching from bass to guitar
Exeter punk rockers Muncie Girls when their debut album arrived back in 2016, to rave reviews, and invitations to play at some of Europe’s biggest festivals. Asides from a B-sides EP in 2020, the band hasn’t been seen on record since 2018’s follow-up Fixed Ideals, but frontwoman Lande Hekt has kept herself busy in the meantime with a series of solo releases, most notably her forthcoming second album, House Without A View.
NME
SHINee’s Key drops special video for new English song ‘Another Life’
SHINee’s Key has unveiled a new English-language track ‘Another Life’ ahead of his upcoming solo album ‘Gasoline’. A music video for the single was shared to SHINee’s YouTube channel on August 26. Dubbed a “special video” for the song, the visual sees the K-pop idol perform its choreography with a team of backing dancers against a futuristic backdrop.
Jon Pardi calls his new song, ‘The best, dirty, cleanest thing you can have’
Jon Pardi is readying to debut his next project ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ on September 2. With 14 songs on the track list, there’s a lot of buzz about what’s to come — especially with track 14 being titled, ‘Reverse Cowgirl’
NME
Mark Tuan drops melancholic music video for new single ‘far away’
Mark Tuan has dropped the music video for lead single ‘far away’ off his debut solo studio album ‘The Other Side’. The Taiwanese-American singer, who is also a member of K-pop boyband GOT7, unveiled both the music video and the album today (August 26). In the...
Stereogum
Nosaj Thing – “Blue Hour” (Feat. Julianna Barwick)
It’s been a little bit since we’ve heard from Jason Chung, the Los Angeles-based producer who puts out music as Nosaj Thing. But today he’s back with a new single, “Blue Hour,” which will appear on an upcoming full-length, Continua, his first new album since 2017’s Parallels. It’s a collaboration with Julianna Barwick — Nosaj guested on a track from her 2020 record Healing Is A Miracle. Barwick’s vocals float above the dreamy and smooth and calming song. Check it out below.
The Quintanilla Family on New Selena Album ‘Moonchild Mixes’: ‘It’ll Move You Emotionally’
Selena Quintanilla was only 13 years old when she recorded her single “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti,” a pop ballad about unrequited love. But how much can a teen Selena know about heartbreak? At that age, none. However, thanks to singing lessons from her dad she was able to belt out these heartfelt and mature lyrics. “I found out she had the talent to sing when she was six and a half years old,” Abraham Quintanilla Jr. tells Billboard. “As she grew older, I would sit down with her and teach her how to sing in Spanish. I would teach...
Listen to Rina Sawayama’s New Song “Phantom”
Rina Sawayama has shared a new track titled “Phantom.” The song appears on Sawayama’s upcoming record Hold the Girl—out September 16 via Dirty Hit. “Phantom” follows the recent songs “This Hell,” “Catch Me in the Air,” and “Hold the Girl.” Check out the new track—produced by Adam Crisp, Lauren Aquilina, Sawayama, and Vic Jamieson—below.
Maraton share new visualizer video for Boltzmann Brain
Norwegian prog rockers Maraton will release new album Unseen Color in October
