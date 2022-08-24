Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WCVB
Pier French Fries among the staple eateries at Old Orchard Beach in Maine
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Old Orchard Beach stretches seven miles along the Maine coast. The beach's boardwalk is a playground for foodies andthe pier is home to restaurants and food stands with an ambiance unlike any other New England spot. One thing many Old Orchard Beach eateries have in common?...
Popular Portland Middle Eastern Restaurant Permanently Closing its Doors
There is sad news coming out of the Portland culinary world, as one of the town's most popular spots is closing its doors for good. The much-beloved Middle Eastern restaurant will officially be shutting down at the end of September. This ends what can only be described as a fantastic run of delicious food, amazing drinks, and wonderful memories.
Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?
This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
Maine Things To Do | Crown of Maine Balloon Fest, Fort Knox Paranormal Fair, Limestone Renaissance Fair
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 23 to Aug. 29. When: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bidding is Now Open for These Amazing Classic Cars in Maine
One of the greatest collections of vintage, antique, and classic cars in the world is right here in Maine. The Owls Head Transportation Museum houses over 150 antique automobiles, aircraft, motorcycles, bicycles, engines, and more. Their auction week is going on now, and we thought you would like to see some of the incredible cars that will be put up for auction.
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
Dinner Mates helps locals meet over food and drink
PORTLAND, Maine — For many of us, when we move on from high school, our number of friends starts dropping. Then college happens. People find a few good friends and hope to stay close. Then people move to another city, enter work life, some get married, and lose touch...
penbaypilot.com
Maine Lobster Festival Thanks Volunteers: Record-breaking year for annual event
The Maine Lobster Festival Board of Directors and Members would like to say a big thank you to all the volunteers who gave their time during the 75th Festival. This year was record-breaking for the Festival not only in attendance but also in the number of lobsters served (over 22,000 pounds) and all profits are going right back into the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
'No other option': Popular Maine restaurant forced to close early for season
GEORGETOWN (WGME) – Five Islands Lobster in Georgetown says it was forced to close early for the season due to “unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues.”. “This decision was not made lightly and is not what we would choose to do but, there is no other option at this time,” Five Islands Lobster said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to all our staff for working so hard under difficult circumstances and rising above.”
Keeping it in the Family, Rare Blue Lobster Will Live at Becky’s Diner in Portland
Why Becky's Diner? Because it's family. Mark Rand and his son Luke caught the rare blue lobster while fishing near Peaks Island recently. It's a very vibrant blue! What will happen to the blue lobstah? It's gonna live at Becky's Diner, and not on a plate because it's a family affair.
NECN
Dogs, Lasers, Fan Boat Floated as Fixes to Maine City's Goose Poop Problem
It’s in the grass and spread onto the sidewalk. For years, people visiting Mill Creek Park in South Portland, Maine have had to watch their step to avoid droppings from resident and migrating ducks and geese. But now the amount of mess the birds are causing has prompted the...
Freeport Native Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers Came Back Home to Maine
Half of the Grammy winning duo the Chainsmokers, Drew Taggart of Freeport came back to Maine. Back when the Chainsmokers (Drew Taggart and Alex Pall) hit it big in 2016, winning the 2017 Grammy for Best New Artist, life was a little hectic. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, from 2014 to 2019, The Chainsmokers played 180 tour stops a year. At the end of their tour in 2019, they sat down with their manager and just wanted to get away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Latin American Cocktail Bar Opens in Portland, Maine, This Friday
The exciting thing about living in the Greater Portland area is that it seems like new spots open up around town over night every night. Whether it’s a new boutique, cocktail bar, or brewery, there is always something new to explore. The only thing that’s tough about this is...
wabi.tv
‘Woman in White’ gives haunted tours in Hallowell, Augusta
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A business that started in Hallowell is working to educate people about the rich history of the city. The historic haunted tours now include Augusta and is led by the Woman in White. A one-of-its-kind in the Granite City and the state capital. “As we walk...
A Poster Of Tom Selleck Has Welcomed People To A Maine Town For Almost 3 Decades
It isn't breaking news to say there's a lot of strange stuff roadside throughout the State of Maine. If you can dream it, it might be outside somebody's house catching rain or holding up their mailbox. Most of the time, those peculiar roadside eye-catchers have a limited lifespan before they become legend. Unless of course you're Tom Selleck. A poster of Tom Selleck to be exact. Because that roadside attraction has been welcoming people along Route 104 to Fairfield, Maine for almost 30 years now.
The Green Flag Drops For the 49th Annual Oxford 250 This Sunday
It's a big weekend at Oxford Plains Speedway as the biggest Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model race, the 49th annual Oxford 250 gets underway. Growing up in the Oxford Hills, I remember that the "250" was always a big deal for the area. Back then it was part of NASCAR and you saw many big-name NASCAR Winston Cup Series drivers come to Oxford Plains to race in the 250. Names like Geoff Bodine, Kevin Harvick, Jeff Gordon, Kyle Busch and Maine's own Ricky Craven. They would race 250 laps with lots of local New England drivers around the 0.375 mile track in front of a crowd of 14,000 fans.
Massive Sign Will Shine A Hopeful Light On City Of Augusta
No matter how strong we are, we all occasionally need a little hope, don't we? Well, that's what the aim of a new sign coming to downtown Augusta. According to the Augusta Downtown Group Facebook page, a new 25 foot LED sign that reads "hopeful" will be installed on top of 330 Water Street. The purchase and installation of the sign is a joint project between the United Way of Kennebec Valley and several area businesses.
WMTW
South Portland beachgoer fined based on surreptitious photos taken by local
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland has specificregulations on beachgoers with dogs. People who support the regulations say they ensure that everyone can enjoy the beach safely and comfortably. “It’s a public park and it really should be available and accessible to everyone," said South Portland resident John Pani....
lcnme.com
Characters of the County: Nobleboro Entrepreneur Looks to Build a ‘Legacy’
Nobleboro entrepreneur Ben Davis is seeking to grow his businesses after taking first place on Greenlight Maine’s reality TV contest, winning $25,000 for his business OpBox. Davis is the middle of growing three businesses he cofounded and operates with his sister Emily Davis. They recently created a parent company called Even Keel, to start attracting investors.
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maine
MAINE - If you're looking for some of the best lobster rolls in Maine, you've come to the right place. We've gathered up our favorite restaurants to help you decide where to go. We've covered you from Wiscasset to Kittery, from Seaside to York, Maine. Read on to learn more about each one. And don't forget to sample the lobster rolls! These delicious pies are made with fresh Maine lobster and served with mayo and mustard.
Q97.9
Portland, ME
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0