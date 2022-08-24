ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

How To Clean A Hookah

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 2 days ago

How to Clean a Hookah

When was the last time you set about cleaning your hookah?

If you can't remember, it's probably already been too long.

If you don't regularly clean your hookah, odds are every time you want to try out a new flavor of shisha, it all ends up tasting the same.

Or maybe you've been excited to try a unique apple flavor with your friends, but you can't get the taste of mint out of your mouth from the session you had three weeks ago.

The best way to keep your hookah in peak condition for maximum enjoyment is to regularly clean and maintain it.

Understanding how to clean a hookah can increase the quality of your sessions and improve your knowledge of how it works.

In this article, we'll go over the best way to clean a hookah part by part and discuss some of the best tools for the job.

Smoke and Vape Factory recommends you perform this thorough cleaning at least once per month, but you can do a more basic cleaning after every session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tygE_0hSivFEs00
Smoke and Vape Factory

The Benefit of Keeping Your Hookah Clean
It's common for hookah smokers to constantly look for ways to improve the quality of their smoking sessions.
The single best thing you can do for your hookah to make every session consistent is to engage in cleaning your hookah regularly.
When your hookah is spotless, you'll receive pure flavor from your shisha rather than unwanted outside aromas or tastes from past sessions.
There are also health benefits from learning how to clean your hookah.
With a clean stem, base and hose, you won't be breathing in "dirty" smoke contaminated from mold, used-up water or rust particles.
What You'll Need to Clean Your Hookah
Before you start your thorough hookah maintenance, you'll first need to collect some cleaning supplies.
Hookah cleaning brushes are easy to find at most smoke shops or online and are designed specifically for the dimensions of a hookah.
Usually, you can purchase a pack of brushes that include different sizes for the specific parts of your hookah.
You can also purchase hookah cleaning solutions specially formulated to break up the buildup of old shisha present in an unkempt hookah.
These cleaners are gentle and won't leave a harmful residue that can cause damage to your lungs after a cleaning.
If you don't want to purchase a specific cleaner, you can also use lemon juice as a natural cleaning agent to good effect.
However, we at Smoke and Vape Factory recommend simply using hot water.
Hot water works excellent to dislodge the sticky buildup of shisha that can form in the stem and base. Combined with hookah cleaning brushes, it's by far one of the best ways to clean a hookah without having to make further purchases.
However, we must note that when you use hot water, you have to stick with using it throughout your entire cleaning session.
If you switch from hot water to cold suddenly, you can easily crack the glass of your hookah because of the abrupt temperature shift.
If you use hot water, use only hot water.
How to Clean the Different Sections of Your Hookah
The first big step in learning how to clean hookah is disassembly.
Believe it or not, a person will often purchase a hookah and never take it apart.
However, disassembling your hookah for maintenance can help you understand how each piece goes together and how the different parts work.
This aids with cleaning your hookah and can help you troubleshoot any problems you may have in the future.
How to Clean A Hookah Stem
The hookah stem is the part of your hookah that descends from the bowl to the base.
To clean a hookah stem, you can start by running hot water through it for at least a full minute. Typically, a pack of hookah cleaning brushes will contain a specific hookah pipe cleaner.
Wet your cleaner and then push it into an open end of the stem, working it back and forth at 6-10 inches of the stem at a time until the entire length of the pipe is thoroughly cleaned.
If the stem happens to be longer than the brush, you can repeat this method on the opposite opening of the pipe to ensure you get the whole thing.
Run more hot water through the entire stem and repeat this process once more for an excellent deep clean of your hookah stem.
If you happen to look into your stem after your thorough scrubbing and still see remnants of accumulated shisha juice, it may be time to replace your hookah pipe cleaner.
​ After some time and many vigorous cleanings, hookah cleaning brushes can become dirty themselves, and the bristles can become less effective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mciwe_0hSivFEs00
Smoke and Vape Factory

How to Clean A Hookah Hose
The hookah hose is the part from which you inhale smoke.
When understanding how to clean a hookah hose, please note that hoses are not all the same. In fact, most hookah hoses are not washable.
You should never run water through a hookah hose or use a hookah cleaning brush as most hoses contain a metal coil inside, which is vulnerable to damage, corrosion and rust.
To clean your hose, you can hang it in a cool, dry area after each session to let it air out as much as possible.
Some hookah hoses are advertised as being washable, but really all you can do is rinse it out with hot water before hanging it to dry.
These are typically lined with plastic to protect the parts of the hookah hose that can corrode. You should never put these hoses in a dishwasher or clothing washer.
The exterior of washable hoses is not designed to withstand these rough conditions – only the plastic interior is made to handle any moisture.
How to Clean A Hookah Base
The hookah base is the part of your hookah which is filled with water.
This part of your hookah can become the dirtiest, especially if you let old water sit in the base for too long – the water vapor may cause mold to build up around the water lines.
To clean your hookah base, simply use a vase brush and hot water to scrub the base as clean as you can get it.
Ensure that you scrub every crevice of the hookah base with your brush and that there are no lingering substances left within.
It's also best to swirl hot water around the base to loosen up the tough-to-reach particles.
Once you finish, you can leave it out to air dry.
The base is where most people use a hookah cleaning solution or lemon juice mixed with hot water that leaves only a mild taste that is hardly noticeable when you pack in a flavorful bowl of shisha.
It is possible to clean this part of your hookah with dishwashing soap, but most people tend to stray away from this method because of the strong, distinctive taste it can leave behind if not rinsed thoroughly enough.
How to Clean A Hookah Bowl
It's best to clean your hookah bowl after every session to ensure any leftover shisha won't affect the taste of a new flavor.
You can do this by giving it a good rinse and letting it air dry.
Learning how to clean your hookah bowl more thoroughly is simple.
You can gently scrub the bowl with a hookah cleaning brush to avoid ruining the glaze or finish of your bowl.
You can also scrub the inside of the main shaft, as this part typically collects the bulk of the shisha juices.
How to Clean Your Additional Parts
There is more to cleaning hookah than just the main parts.
Hookahs come with many small and intricate parts that allow you to attach the bigger ones. These include:

  • Rubber Grommets & Adapters:
  • These pieces help keep your hookah sealed together and allow the smoke to flow – making them critical for the quality of your hookah session. To clean these pieces, simply soak them in hot water or mild soap to wash. Then give them a rinse and allow them to dry before reassembling completely. You can also use a hookah cleaning brush for more thorough cleaning.
  • Purge Valve:
  • The purge valve is an exit-only valve that can be used to clear any smoke trapped in the hookah base. In hookah maintenance, the purge valve is where the most buildup can occur and is the most challenging to clean. Disassemble this piece completely using a brush to remove any oxidation or rust.

Shop Smoke and Vape Factory For Hookahs & Hookah Accessories
Now that you understand how to clean a hookah, you're ready to start enjoying quality sessions full of robust flavors and thick, clean smoke.
If you started cleaning your hookah and have realized a hookah part is far beyond cleaning and needs a replacement, visit Smoke and Vape Factory today.
We carry the best in premium hookah replacement parts, accessories, and high-grade shisha for maximum enjoyment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVonh_0hSivFEs00
Smoke and Vape Factory

Comments / 0

Related
architecturaldigest.com

How to Clean a Keurig—All You Need Is 30 Minutes and White Vinegar

Chances are when you think about a cup of jo, the focus is on the need for caffeine, not on how to clean a Keurig coffee maker. Perhaps, one of the reason’s you got the machine is so you don’t have to worry about cleaning a classic coffee maker, but that doesn’t mean that you can neglect the K-Cup. Yes, one of the perks of a Keurig is that it’s a quick solution to jumping into the day or avoiding a midday slump, but you still need to take care of your caffeine hero. Don’t wait until your cup of coffee tastes off or you notice buildup every time you open your Keurig machine.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

How to clean white shoes

JUST as there's nothing better than a fresh pair of white kicks, there's nothing worse than looking sloppy after a few wears because of scuff marks or stains. Whatever your shoes are made of, we've got just the trick for cleaning your pair and making them look brand new. How...
APPAREL
CNET

You Really Need to De-Gunk Your Keurig: 5 Steps for Better Brewing

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When your Keurig is brewing day after day, gunk will inevitably accumulate over time. If left unchecked, mineral buildup can actually affect how a Keurig performs -- and if enough of that grime reaches the inner workings, the machine might stop running altogether.
FOOD & DRINKS
AOL Corp

10 clever ways to use aluminum foil

Aluminum foil is a staple in the Southern kitchen. For good reason, too. It's an incredibly versatile tool that can be re-used and recycled. It can be used to make easy dinners, like Cheesy Green Chile Pork Chop Foil Packets that clean up in a snap. It can double as the lid to a pot, cover a bowl, be used in the oven, the backyard grill, slow cooker, and air fryer. It can even be chucked in the dishwasher. Aluminum foil can even help create a home version of a low country boil or clambake.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hookah#Water Pipe#Health Benefits#How It Works#Vape Factory
Healthline

8 Best Air Purifiers for Dust

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Best air purifier for dust overall: Coway Mighty Air Purifier with True HEPA and Eco Mode. Quietest air purifier: Blueair Blue Pure...
ELECTRONICS
petpress.net

8 Calm Dog Breeds to Fill Your Home with Zen

Do you want a pet that is calm and relaxed? If so, then you should consider getting a calm dog breed. There are many benefits to having these breeds as a pet. For one, they tend to be less barky and more easygoing. This means that they are less likely...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Simplemost

How To Polish Your Stainless Steel Sink With Flour

Stainless steel is a popular choice when it comes to kitchen sinks and appliances because it’s durable, affordable and low-maintenance — but it has its drawbacks. The reality is that stainless steel sinks are prone to dulling and damage from water spots and soap scum. They are also easily scratched. Additionally, this can be a tricky surface to clean because ordinary multipurpose cleaners may leave a streaky residue behind. So how can you polish stainless steel sinks to keep them sparkling?
HOME & GARDEN
Bay Area Entertainer

Way to go HUT

The Higher Up Texas HERO Committee spent time reviewing and contacting the HUTs who had submitted their fall 2022 scholarship application. Making this a peer-reviewed process, it gives our young adults another opportunity to develop their leadership skills while building ownership of the organization!
TEXAS STATE
The US Sun

11 best oven liners to catch spills 2022

WIPING away food residue in the oven can be quite a lengthy task particularly if any spillages stick to the shelves and burn. If you’re looking for a solution to your kitchen woes, we’ve rounded up the best oven liners to make the task of cleaning your appliance quicker and easier.
LIFESTYLE
Bay Area Entertainer

Best HVAC Practices During Hurricane Season

Before a hurricane hits, make sure that your air conditioning unit is shut off. This prevents severe damage to your HVAC equipment due to erratic power interruptions. When the power gets interrupted, it puts pressure on your compressor and other components of your heating and cooling unit.
ENVIRONMENT
thespruce.com

How to Organize a Living Room

For many families, the living room is the hub of the home. It's where you Netflix and chill, where the kids and pets play, and where old friends sit and visit with a bottle of wine. But when your living room is cluttered with books and magazines and forgotten LEGOs, it can be difficult to relax. Take an afternoon and focus on de-cluttering with this quick guide to organizing your living room. With a little time and tidying, you and you and your family can settle in and enjoy the space together once again.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy