thecomeback.com
Derek Carr reacts to stunning Tom Brady report
Earlier this week, UFC owner Dana White and longtime NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski dropped some bombshell news that he and quarterback Tom Brady nearly went to play for the Las Vegas Raiders, but former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea, presumably because he was loyal to quarterback Derek Carr.
Why the Tom Brady return isn’t the happy moment that some think it is
No player in the NFL is above being held to standards. Despite what he has done for the Buccaneers, Tom Brady is no different. Since the mysterious disappearance of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady from preseason camp on August 11, rumors and speculation as to why the superstar has been absent have been everywhere.
thecomeback.com
New reason why Tom Brady isn’t practicing again revealed
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady just spent most of the month away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason camp due to mysterious personal reasons, but apparently, that wasn’t long enough for the NFL megastar quarterback. According to Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud, Brady did not practice with the team once...
Julian Edelman says Randy Moss mocked former DC Dean Pees for a bad play call in SB 42 for years
Julian Edelman has a new podcast “Games with Names,” and on a recent episode, he told a story about how Randy Moss used to relentlessly mock former Patriots DC Dean Pees for a bad call in Super Bowl XLIV.
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest about Patriots tenure under Bill Belichick
Josh McDaniels is all too familiar with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. After all, McDaniels has had two separate stints with the team, adding up to a total of 16 years with the Patriots. The Las Vegas Raiders named McDaniels as their new head coach ahead of the...
Yardbarker
Raiders Notes: More Cuts, Patriots Flounder In Joint Practice
In this latest edition of Raiders Notes, we take notice of the joint practices with the New England Patriots. Apparently, the Las Vegas Raiders have been dominating in Henderson. Meanwhile, Josh McDaniels trimmed his roster with a series of moves this week. The date for getting the Raiders’ roster to...
FOX Sports
Tom Brady, Buccaneers motivated by 'unfinished business'
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Tom Brady announced he was ending his brief retirement and returning to the NFL for a 23rd season, Leonard Fournette wasn’t caught off guard. The Tampa Bay running back recalls having a conversation with the seven-time Super Bowl winner a few days after the team’s NFC divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams last January — a defeat that ended the Buccaneers’ bid to repeat as champions.
ESPN
New England Patriots and Bill Belichick enjoy Vegas and trip to UFC headquarters
The New England Patriots are spending the week in Las Vegas leading up to Friday's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, and while players have stressed it's a business trip, coach Bill Belichick added a fun wrinkle to the schedule Wednesday. Players and coaches enjoyed a visit to the...
Bill Belichick Makes His Feelings On Raiders Facility Very Clear
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots joined the Las Vegas Raiders for a joint practice session on Tuesday. The training camp practice took place at the Raiders' state of the art practice facilities in Henderson, Nevanda. During a press conference after today's practice, Belichick shared his praise for what...
