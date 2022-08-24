ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

thecomeback.com

Derek Carr reacts to stunning Tom Brady report

Earlier this week, UFC owner Dana White and longtime NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski dropped some bombshell news that he and quarterback Tom Brady nearly went to play for the Las Vegas Raiders, but former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea, presumably because he was loyal to quarterback Derek Carr.
FanSided

Why the Tom Brady return isn’t the happy moment that some think it is

No player in the NFL is above being held to standards. Despite what he has done for the Buccaneers, Tom Brady is no different. Since the mysterious disappearance of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady from preseason camp on August 11, rumors and speculation as to why the superstar has been absent have been everywhere.
thecomeback.com

New reason why Tom Brady isn’t practicing again revealed

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady just spent most of the month away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason camp due to mysterious personal reasons, but apparently, that wasn’t long enough for the NFL megastar quarterback. According to Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud, Brady did not practice with the team once...
Yardbarker

Raiders Notes: More Cuts, Patriots Flounder In Joint Practice

In this latest edition of Raiders Notes, we take notice of the joint practices with the New England Patriots. Apparently, the Las Vegas Raiders have been dominating in Henderson. Meanwhile, Josh McDaniels trimmed his roster with a series of moves this week. The date for getting the Raiders’ roster to...
FOX Sports

Tom Brady, Buccaneers motivated by 'unfinished business'

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Tom Brady announced he was ending his brief retirement and returning to the NFL for a 23rd season, Leonard Fournette wasn’t caught off guard. The Tampa Bay running back recalls having a conversation with the seven-time Super Bowl winner a few days after the team’s NFC divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams last January — a defeat that ended the Buccaneers’ bid to repeat as champions.
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Feelings On Raiders Facility Very Clear

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots joined the Las Vegas Raiders for a joint practice session on Tuesday. The training camp practice took place at the Raiders' state of the art practice facilities in Henderson, Nevanda. During a press conference after today's practice, Belichick shared his praise for what...
