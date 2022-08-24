Read full article on original website
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
A Cherished McDonald's Breakfast Item Is Finally Back On The Menu
What comes to your mind first when you think of fast food breakfasts? For McDonald's, the breakfast menu includes staples like McMuffins, hotcakes, and hash browns, but there are some hacks that you can make to the McDonald's breakfast menu. One beloved McDonald's breakfast option was once breakfast bagel sandwiches. And although the item was taken off the fast-food chain's menu, McDonald's is bringing bagels back.
Thrillist
Taco Bell Is Making New Cheesy Flatbreads That Are Basically Pizza
The return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza was 2022's biggest viral fast food moment, and now the chain is back with its latest menu innovation. Launching in Taco Bell locations in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, the Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Flatbread offers a culinary experience reminiscent of a pizza. It features flame-grilled, marinated all-white-meat chicken, Creamy Chipotle sauce, crunchy tri-color tortilla strips, onion, and a three-cheese blend toasted on a buttery flatbread. Jalapeños are an optional addition for those looking to spice things up.
Burger King Sticks it to Wendy's New Menu Item
Fast-food chains take popular menu items away so they can bring them back. Sometimes it's seasonal and planned like McDonald's (MCD) Shamrock Shake or Starbucks (SBUX) Pumpkin Spice Latte, which are tied to St. Patrick's Day and fall respectively. In other cases, the chains keep fans guessing. McDonald's, for example,...
This New KFC Menu Item is Something Really Different
Recently, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) has been certainly innovative with its menu items. From launching fried chicken flower bouquets called the "Kentucky Fried Buckquet" for Mother's Day, to a donut sandwich with fried chicken in the middle, KFC consistently surprises its customers. KFC also followed in McDonald's (MCD) and Wendy's...
Popculture
McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing
McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
A 33-year-old who worked at Starbucks for 13 years got fired over a month-old violation. It led to a union walkout and a viral video that has racked up 21 million views on TikTok
A video of the group walkout at Starbucks in Tonawanda, New York, that went viral last week is the most exposure that a union action has received so far, according to Casey Moore, the 25-year-old Starbucks barista who filmed it.
2 Restaurant Chains We Said Goodbye To So Far in 2022—Say It Ain't So!
Nothing beats the feeling of eating at a restaurant. Fast food or not, it’s almost always a unique experience whenever you get the chance to try meals outside the comfort of your own home—or kitchen. However, the sad reality is some places don’t always last forever. Along the way, certain factors come into play and affect the operation of these brands.
KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product
While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Trendy New Menu Item — Here's Where To Find It
Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McChicken Sandwiches This Week
Camp McDonald's has just days remaining to prove it's better than Camp Crystal Lake. The latter isn't all bad. There are plenty of hockey masks to go around, the speed walking class is cool, and there's a ton of room to spread out (in fact, there are fewer and fewer people there every day).
Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate
Recently, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Unexpectedly, this backlash spread on both Facebook (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report posts, especially in the comment sections.
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite Popularity
Another local business is closing down.Markus Spiske/Unsplash. Owning a restaurant can quickly take over someone’s life. It’s not simply a 9-5 job. It’s a 24-hours a day, 7-days a week job. There’s plenty to stress over, and that’s without COVID shutdowns, staffing issues, rising inflation, and distribution problems. Not everyone is cut out to own a restaurant. Some don’t mind this time requirement, and yet others would rather spend their time, in the end, with friends and family. One local Phoenix restaurant owner has decided to hang up the apron in favor of doing exactly this.
Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location
Another Mexican restaurant has opened.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.
McDonald's Quietly Ends This Burger After Sales Weren't High Enough in California
Why McDonald's Burger Experiment Came Crashing Down. McDonalds has pulled the plug on the McPlantImage: visual karsa /unsplahs. (Los Angeles, CA) -McxDonald's has confirmed that its McPlant burger will be pulled from the menu.
Woman Calls Out Customer Who Ordered $240 Worth Of Tacos In Drive-Thru
In the viral video, the woman announced to the line of cars behind her that the customer in front of her placed a large order.
What Is The Flying Dutchman At In-N-Out?
In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple that has become ingrained in California culture. Founded in 1948 in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park by husband-wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, the iconic eatery is well known for its indulgent food, speedy service, and notable innovations. In fact, according to the company, the name "In-N-Out" comes from its introduction of two-way speaker boxes in drive-thru lanes, a now quintessential factor of fast food service.
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the Streets
Another local restaurant is closing.Marco Bianchetti/Unsplash. A number of food trucks have transitioned into brick-and-mortar locations, giving patrons the ability to always know where it will be located and what time they can stop by to visit. For some owners, this helps bring in more guests while boosting profits. However, it also means significantly more overhead, the need to bring in employees, not to mention dealing with ever-increasing rent. And now, for one local establishment here in Tucson, they have decided to close down their physical location and instead return to the streets from which they came.
These Upcoming McDonald’s Deals Are Too Good To Pass Up
Don’t you just wish summer could last forever? The fun vacations, warm weather, sunny days, and not-so-busy moments at home are just too good to let go. With Fall fast approaching, it also leads to an eventful time of the year: Back-To-School s...
