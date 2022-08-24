Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Chemists develop a wireless electronic lateral flow assay test for biosensing
Lateral flow assays (LFA) tests have become ubiquitous within the general public; they are the format for standard home pregnancy and COVID-19 tests, indicating a positive result with a colored line, and a negative result with no colored line. In their current iteration, these tests are largely qualitative and binary in their outputs.
MedicalXpress
Comparing gut biome diversity in preemies fed human versus bovine-derived milk fortifiers
A team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions in Canada has found differences in gut microbiota in prematurely delivered babies given human-derived milk fortifiers versus cow-derived milk fortifiers. In their paper published online in Cell Host & Microbe, the group describes the triple-blind randomized clinical trial they ran to learn more about the benefits of giving preemies milk fortifiers.
Phys.org
New strategy for in situ detection of multiple miRNAs in single circulating tumor cells
A research team led by Prof. Chen Yan from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT), Chinese Academy of Sciences, and their collaborators developed a novel digital droplet microfluidic flow cytometry technique, called Nano-DMFC, for in-situ analysis of multiple miRNAs in single circulating tumor cells (CTCs). The study was published...
Phys.org
Scientists develop new technique to reveal the hidden genome
Using an innovative new technique, scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School and their collaborators have identified thousands of previously unknown DNA sequences in the human genome that code for microproteins and peptides potentially critical to human health and disease. "Much of what we understand about the known 2% of the genome...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
A rapid screening platform to coculture bacteria within tumor spheroids
The prevalence of tumor-colonizing bacteria along with advances in synthetic biology are leading to a new generation of living microbial cancer therapies. Because many bacterial systems can be engineered to recombinantly produce therapeutics within tumors, simple and high-throughput experimental platforms are needed to screen the large collections of bacteria candidates and characterize their interactions with cancer cells. Here, we describe a protocol to selectively grow bacteria within the core of tumor spheroids, allowing for their continuous and parallel profiling in physiologically relevant conditions. Specifically, tumor spheroids are incubated with bacteria in a 96-well low-adhesion plate followed by a series of washing steps and an antibiotic selection protocol to confine bacterial growth within the hypoxic and necrotic core of tumor spheroids. This bacteria spheroid coculture (BSCC) system is stable for over 2 weeks, does not require specialized equipment and is compatible with time-lapse microscopy, commercial staining assays and histology that uniquely enable analysis of growth kinetics, viability and spatial distribution of both cellular populations, respectively. We show that the procedure is applicable to multiple tumor cell types and bacterial species by varying protocol parameters and is validated by using animal models. The BSCC platform will allow the study of bacteria"“tumor interactions in a continuous manner and facilitate the rapid development of engineered microbial therapies.
Researchers develop 3D printed creative ice structures, including an octopus
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), a private research institute in Pennsylvania, have developed a method for 3D printing tiny artistic ice structures. The high-speed, reproducible fabrication method turns the 3D printing process "inside out," according to an article published on the university's official website. "Using our 3D ice process,...
Phys.org
A faster way to study 2D materials for next-generation quantum and electronic devices
Two-dimensional materials, which consist of a single layer of atoms, exhibit unusual properties that could be harnessed for a wide range of quantum and microelectronics systems. But what makes them truly special are their flaws. "That's where their true magic lies," said Alexander Weber-Bargioni at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab). Defects down to the atomic level can influence the material's macroscopic function and lead to novel quantum behaviors, and there are so many kinds of defects that researchers have barely begun to understand the possibilities. One of the biggest challenges in the field is systematically studying these defects at relevant scales, or with atomic resolution.
Phys.org
Miniaturized high-performance filter capacitor based on structurally integrated carbon tube grids
A research team led by Prof. Meng Guowen from the Institute Solid State Physics, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), cooperating with Prof. Wei Bingqing of the University of Delaware, Newark, U.S., successfully developed structurally integrated, highly-oriented carbon tube (CT) grids as electrodes of electric double-layer capacitors (EDLCs) to significantly improve in the frequency response performance and the areal and volumetric capacitances at the corresponding frequency. It is expected to be used as a high-performance small-sized alternating current (AC) line-filtering capacitor in electronic circuits, providing the essential materials and technology for the miniaturization and portability of electronic products.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
New granular hydrogel bioink could expand possibilities for tissue bioprinting
Every day in the United States, 17 people die waiting for an organ transplant, and every nine minutes, another person is added to the transplant waiting list, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration. One potential solution to alleviate the shortage is to develop biomaterials that can be three-dimensionally (3D) printed as complex organ shapes, capable of hosting cells and forming tissues. Attempts so far, though, have fallen short, with the so-called bulk hydrogel bioinks failing to integrate into the body properly and support cells in thick tissue constructs.
Science News
50 years ago, genes eluded electron microscopes
Molecular biologists can now visualize the larger structures of the cell, such as the nucleus and chromosomes, under the powerful electron microscope. But they have not been able to obtain images of genes (DNA) on the chromosomes. Nor have they been able to see RNA … or the intricate details of cell membranes, enzymes and viruses.
Nature.com
Global analysis of the energy landscapes of molecular crystal structures by applying the threshold algorithm
Polymorphism in molecular crystals has important consequences for the control of materials properties and our understanding of crystallization. Computational methods, including crystal structure prediction, have provided important insight into polymorphism, but have usually been limited to assessing the relative energies of structures. We describe the implementation of the Monte Carlo threshold algorithm as a method to provide an estimate of the energy barriers separating crystal structures. By sampling the local energy minima accessible from multiple starting structures, the simulations yield a global picture of the crystal energy landscapes and provide valuable information on the depth of the energy minima associated with crystal structures. We present results from applying the threshold algorithm to four polymorphic organic molecular crystals, examine the influence of applying space group symmetry constraints during the simulations, and discuss the relationship between the structure of the energy landscape and the intermolecular interactions present in the crystals.
Nature.com
Metaplastic and energy-efficient biocompatible graphene artificial synaptic transistors for enhanced accuracy neuromorphic computing
CMOS-based computing systems that employ the von Neumann architecture are relatively limited when it comes to parallel data storage and processing. In contrast, the human brain is a living computational signal processing unit that operates with extreme parallelism and energy efficiency. Although numerous neuromorphic electronic devices have emerged in the last decade, most of them are rigid or contain materials that are toxic to biological systems. In this work, we report on biocompatible bilayer graphene-based artificial synaptic transistors (BLAST) capable of mimicking synaptic behavior. The BLAST devices leverage a dry ion-selective membrane, enabling long-term potentiation, with ~50 aJ/Âµm2 switching energy efficiency, at least an order of magnitude lower than previous reports on two-dimensional material-based artificial synapses. The devices show unique metaplasticity, a useful feature for generalizable deep neural networks, and we demonstrate that metaplastic BLASTs outperform ideal linear synapses in classic image classification tasks. With switching energy well below the 1 fJ energy estimated per biological synapse, the proposed devices are powerful candidates for bio-interfaced online learning, bridging the gap between artificial and biological neural networks.
Nature.com
Open microscopy in the life sciences: quo vadis?
Light microscopy enables researchers to observe cellular mechanisms with high spatial and temporal resolution. However, the increasing complexity of current imaging technologies, coupled with financial constraints of potential users, hampers the general accessibility and potential reach of cutting-edge microscopy. Open microscopy can address this issue by making well-designed and well-documented hardware and software solutions openly available to a broad audience. In this Comment, we provide a definition of open microscopy and present recent projects in the field. We discuss current and future challenges of open microscopy and their implications for funders, policymakers, researchers and scientists. We believe that open microscopy requires a holistic approach. Sample preparation, designing and building of hardware components, writing software, data acquisition and data interpretation must go hand in hand to enable interdisciplinary and reproducible science to the benefit of society.
Nootropics to Boost Brain Function
The post Nootropics to Boost Brain Function appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Nature.com
Understanding structure"“properties relationships of porphyrin linked to graphene oxide through Ï€"“Ï€-stacking or covalent amide bonds
Two graphene oxide nanoassemblies using 5-(4-(aminophenyl)-10,15,20-triphenylporphyrin (TPPNH2) were fabricated by two synthetic methods: covalent (GO-CONHTPP) and noncovalent bonding. GO-CONHTPP was achieved through amide formation at the periphery of GO sheets and the hybrid material was fully characterized by FTIR, XPS, Raman spectroscopy, and SEM. Spectroscopic measurements together with theoretical calculations demonstrated that assembling TPPNH2 on the GO surface in DMF-H2O (1:2, v/v) via non-covalent interactions causes changes in the absorption spectra of porphyrin, as well as efficient quenching of its emission. Interestingly, covalent binding to GO does not affect notably neither the porphyrin absorption nor its fluorescence. Theoretical calculations indicates that close proximity and Ï€"“Ï€-stacking of the porphyrin molecule with the GO sheet is possible only for the non-covalent functionalization. Femtosecond pump"“probe experiments revealed that only the non-covalent assembly of TPPNH2 and GO enhances the efficiency of the photoinduced electron transfer from porphyrin to GO. In contrast to the non-covalent hybrid, the covalent GO-CONHTPP material can generate singlet oxygen with quantum yields efficiency (Î¦Î”"‰="‰0.20) comparable to that of free TPPNH2 (Î¦Î”"‰="‰0.26), indicating the possible use of covalent hybrid materials in photodynamic/photothermal therapy. The spectroscopic studies combined with detailed quantum-chemical analysis provide invaluable information that can guide the fabrication of hybrid materials with desired properties for specific applications.
Nature.com
Analyzing cell-type-specific dynamics of metabolism in kidney repair
A common drawback of metabolic analyses of complex biological samples is the inability to consider cell-to-cell heterogeneity in the context of an organ or tissue. To overcome this limitation, we present an advanced high-spatial-resolution metabolomics approach using matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization mass spectrometry imaging (MALDI-MSI) combined with isotope tracing. This method allows mapping of cell-type-specific dynamic changes in central carbon metabolism in the context of a complex heterogeneous tissue architecture, such as the kidney. Combined with multiplexed immunofluorescence staining, this method can detect metabolic changes and nutrient partitioning in targeted cell types, as demonstrated in a bilateral renal ischemia"“reperfusion injury (bIRI) experimental model. Our approach enables us to identify region-specific metabolic perturbations associated with the lesion and throughout recovery, including unexpected metabolic anomalies in cells with an apparently normal phenotype in the recovery phase. These findings may be relevant to an understanding of the homeostatic capacity of the kidney microenvironment. In sum, this method allows us to achieve resolution at the single-cell level in situ and hence to interpret cell-type-specific metabolic dynamics in the context of structure and metabolism of neighboring cells.
Nature.com
Viral biogeography of the mammalian gut and parenchymal organs
The mammalian virome has been linked to health and disease but our understanding of how it is structured along the longitudinal axis of the mammalian gastrointestinal tract (GIT) and other organs is limited. Here, we report a metagenomic analysis of the prokaryotic and eukaryotic virome occupying luminal and mucosa-associated habitats along the GIT, as well as parenchymal organs (liver, lung and spleen), in two representative mammalian species, the domestic pig and rhesus macaque (six animals per species). Luminal samples from the large intestine of both mammals harboured the highest loads and diversity of bacteriophages (class Caudoviricetes, family Microviridae and others). Mucosal samples contained much lower viral loads but a higher proportion of eukaryotic viruses (families Astroviridae, Caliciviridae, Parvoviridae). Parenchymal organs contained bacteriophages of gut origin, in addition to some eukaryotic viruses. Overall, GIT virome composition was specific to anatomical region and host species. Upper GIT and mucosa-specific viruses were greatly under-represented in distal colon samples (a proxy for faeces). Nonetheless, certain viral and phage species were ubiquitous in all samples from the oral cavity to the distal colon. The dataset and its accompanying methodology may provide an important resource for future work investigating the biogeography of the mammalian gut virome.
How to introduce your baby to food allergens
Pediatrician Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson breaks down when and how to introduce your infant to common food allergens like peanuts, dairy, and soy.
Nature.com
Thiol-Yne click chemistry of acetylene-enabled macrocyclization
Macrocycles have fascinated scientists for over half a century due to their aesthetically appealing structures and broad utilities in chemical, material, and biological research. However, the efficient preparation of macrocycles remains an ongoing research challenge in organic synthesis because of the high entropic penalty involved in the ring-closing process. Herein we report a photocatalyzed thiol-yne click reaction to forge diverse sulfur-containing macrocycles (up to 35-membered ring) and linear C2-linked 1,2-(S-S/S-P/S-N) functionalized molecules, starting from the simplest alkyne, acetylene. Preliminary mechanistic experiments support a visible light-mediated radical-polar crossover dihydrothiolation process. This operationally straightforward reaction is also amenable to the synthesis of organometallic complexes, bis-sulfoxide ligand and a pleuromutilin antibiotic drug Tiamulin, which provides a practical route to synthesize highly valued compounds from the feedstock acetylene gas.
Nature.com
Catalytic innovation underlies independent recruitment of polyketide synthases in cocaine and hyoscyamine biosynthesis
Tropane alkaloids such as hyoscyamine and cocaine are of importance in medicinal uses. Only recently has the hyoscyamine biosynthetic machinery become complete. However, the cocaine biosynthesis pathway remains only partially elucidated. Here we characterize polyketide synthases required for generating 3-oxo-glutaric acid from malonyl-CoA in cocaine biosynthetic route. Structural analysis shows that these two polyketide synthases adopt distinctly different active site architecture to catalyze the same reaction as pyrrolidine ketide synthase in hyoscyamine biosynthesis, revealing an unusual parallel/convergent evolution of biochemical function in homologous enzymes. Further phylogenetic analysis suggests lineage-specific acquisition of polyketide synthases required for tropane alkaloid biosynthesis in Erythroxylaceae and Solanaceae species, respectively. Overall, our work elucidates not only a key unknown step in cocaine biosynthesis pathway but also, more importantly, structural and biochemical basis for independent recruitment of polyketide synthases in tropane alkaloid biosynthesis, thus broadening the understanding of conservation and innovation of biosynthetic catalysts.
Comments / 0