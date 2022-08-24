Psst: the lineup at the Salem fairgrounds includes the Beach Boys, TLC, and Shaggy, to name a few. The Oregon State Fair is not just all carnival rides, corn dogs, and cotton candy. Somewhere in between the rodeo show and the chocolate cake contest at the fairgrounds in Salem, some big-name bands (sans a few original members) will be taking to the stage. From August 29 through September 5, you can croon along (unabashedly) to some of your favorite tunes while ignoring the snide comments from your kids. Here’s the lowdown on who’s playing and when.

