ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

OSU men's basketball: Beavers close Italy tour with a loss, finish 2-1

Dexter Akanno had 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting Thursday as Oregon State men’s basketball finished its three-game tour of Italy with an 80-76 loss at Latina. Glenn Taylor Jr. added 13 points and five rebounds and Jayden Stevens 10 points, four rebounds and a block for the Beavers, who finished the tour at 2-1. OSU defeated Streetball Livorno 72-59 on Saturday and Stella Azzurra 88-38 on Tuesday.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school football: Large returning corps has Lebanon charged up for season

LEBANON — Troy Walker is excited about what his Lebanon High football team could accomplish this fall, and for good reason. The Warriors return a majority of their key players off a squad that reached the 5A state playoffs last year. It’s a group that includes 26 seniors and several players off the school’s state runner-up finish in baseball who know how to win.
LEBANON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
Corvallis, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Football
KVAL

Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon man says he's guilty of hate crime

SEATTLE, Was. -- An Oregon man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime and making false statements in connection with a racially-motivated assault in Lynnwood, Washington. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown says 42-year-old Randy Smith of Eugene, Oregon, is third of four men from across the Pacific Northwest...
LYNNWOOD, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Johnson
Portland Tribune

People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun

The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Have the End of Summer Blues? Check Out These Concerts at the Oregon State Fair

Psst: the lineup at the Salem fairgrounds includes the Beach Boys, TLC, and Shaggy, to name a few. The Oregon State Fair is not just all carnival rides, corn dogs, and cotton candy. Somewhere in between the rodeo show and the chocolate cake contest at the fairgrounds in Salem, some big-name bands (sans a few original members) will be taking to the stage. From August 29 through September 5, you can croon along (unabashedly) to some of your favorite tunes while ignoring the snide comments from your kids. Here’s the lowdown on who’s playing and when.
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Sophomores#American Football#Highschoolsports#Spartans
beachconnection.net

Sea Lion Caves' Financial Gift to Another Central Oregon Coast Attraction

(Florence, Oregon) – With a big party already scheduled, one Oregon coast attraction suddenly has cause to celebrate even more. In Florence, at the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum, August 26 is a day of whooping it up in honor of Sea Lion Caves' 90th anniversary, with a big bash starting there at 5 p.m. (Photo above courtesy Sea Lion Caves)
FLORENCE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon government will be filled with new faces

SALEM – There will be a new look at the Oregon state capitol when the legislature convenes its 2023 session. InterMountain Education Service District Mark Mulvihill has spent years developing relationships with lawmakers, and he said Salem will be a blank slate. “The governor will change,” he said. Peter...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cannonbeachgazette.com

'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising

Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Albany bicyclist declared deceased after truck crash

ALBANY, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after a pickup truck crash Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 8:13 a.m. on August 23 they received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Riverside Drive outside of Albany. Officials say deputies and medics from the Albany Fire Department arrived to the scene to find that a bicyclist had been hit by a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck. The bicyclist, identified as Kelli Lyn Kennedy, 52, of Albany, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
ALBANY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Albany man badly injured after attempting to elude police

Collision closes the intersection of Highway 219 and the Newberg-Dundee bypass on Monday An Albany man will likely be greeted by police officers when he emerges from the hospital after a serious crash in Newberg on Monday evening. According to a report from the Oregon State Police, 47-year-old Bryan James Watts was traveling at a high rate of speed on his Honda B60 sport bike while attempting to outrun officers from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department that were pursuing him on Highway 219 southbound at about 7:30 p.m. Watts allegedly ran a red light at the highway's intersection with the Newberg-Dundee...
NEWBERG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy