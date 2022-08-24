Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
OSU men's basketball: Beavers close Italy tour with a loss, finish 2-1
Dexter Akanno had 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting Thursday as Oregon State men’s basketball finished its three-game tour of Italy with an 80-76 loss at Latina. Glenn Taylor Jr. added 13 points and five rebounds and Jayden Stevens 10 points, four rebounds and a block for the Beavers, who finished the tour at 2-1. OSU defeated Streetball Livorno 72-59 on Saturday and Stella Azzurra 88-38 on Tuesday.
Lebanon-Express
High school football: Large returning corps has Lebanon charged up for season
LEBANON — Troy Walker is excited about what his Lebanon High football team could accomplish this fall, and for good reason. The Warriors return a majority of their key players off a squad that reached the 5A state playoffs last year. It’s a group that includes 26 seniors and several players off the school’s state runner-up finish in baseball who know how to win.
After years of injuries, tight end Cam McCormick determined to play for Oregon Ducks
Cam McCormick has one overarching goal in 2022: Get through the season. The seven-year Oregon tight end has dealt with injuries each of the last four years, tearing his right Achilles in last year’s win at Ohio State after returning from three surgeries to his left ankle over the prior three years.
REPORT: Another Pac-12 School Eyeing Move To Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference is continuing to establish itself as a major player in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics
With experience and weapons aplenty, South Salem Saxons could be looking at their best season in years
By Bob Lundeberg | Photo by Leon Neuschwander SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the South Salem Saxons of the Class 6A Central/Southwest Valley Conference. SOUTH SALEM TEAM PAGE HEAD COACHScott ...
KVAL
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
hereisoregon.com
Oregon is home to the ‘real’ Springfield from ‘The Simpsons’
Oregon is famous for a few things: Portland (it was just voted one of the best places to visit in the offseason by the Washington Post), our natural wonders like Mount Hood and Multnomah Falls, and having the REAL Springfield. OK, maybe it’s not really famous for that, but it...
KDRV
Oregon man says he's guilty of hate crime
SEATTLE, Was. -- An Oregon man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime and making false statements in connection with a racially-motivated assault in Lynnwood, Washington. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown says 42-year-old Randy Smith of Eugene, Oregon, is third of four men from across the Pacific Northwest...
People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun
The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
pdxmonthly.com
Have the End of Summer Blues? Check Out These Concerts at the Oregon State Fair
Psst: the lineup at the Salem fairgrounds includes the Beach Boys, TLC, and Shaggy, to name a few. The Oregon State Fair is not just all carnival rides, corn dogs, and cotton candy. Somewhere in between the rodeo show and the chocolate cake contest at the fairgrounds in Salem, some big-name bands (sans a few original members) will be taking to the stage. From August 29 through September 5, you can croon along (unabashedly) to some of your favorite tunes while ignoring the snide comments from your kids. Here’s the lowdown on who’s playing and when.
Self-professed skinhead from Eugene pleads guilty to racially motivated beating of Black man
A self-professed skinhead from Oregon who traveled to Washington state to honor a white supremacist killed in a 1980s shootout with federal agents admitted this week that he assaulted a Black disc jockey in a bar there because of the color of his skin. Randy Aaron Smith, 42, of Eugene,...
beachconnection.net
Tuna Boats are in Port Along All of Oregon Coast, Selling Straight to Consumer
Heralding the opening of tuna season along the Oregon coast is an aspect not all seafood fans are aware of: some of the boats sell straight to you. Numerous seafood shops either on or near those docks are also featuring the freshest stuff possible, and there are deals galore. But your timing has to be right.
beachconnection.net
Sea Lion Caves' Financial Gift to Another Central Oregon Coast Attraction
(Florence, Oregon) – With a big party already scheduled, one Oregon coast attraction suddenly has cause to celebrate even more. In Florence, at the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum, August 26 is a day of whooping it up in honor of Sea Lion Caves' 90th anniversary, with a big bash starting there at 5 p.m. (Photo above courtesy Sea Lion Caves)
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH NEAR THE HIGHWAY 22E WESTBOUND ON-RAMP AND GOLF CLUB ROAD SOUTHEAST IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at about 11:00 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash near the Highway 22E Westbound on-ramp and Golf Club Road Southeast. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Caravan, operated...
opb.org
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops. But for Lampman, a father of three who moved...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon government will be filled with new faces
SALEM – There will be a new look at the Oregon state capitol when the legislature convenes its 2023 session. InterMountain Education Service District Mark Mulvihill has spent years developing relationships with lawmakers, and he said Salem will be a blank slate. “The governor will change,” he said. Peter...
Police ‘bombard’ McMinnville complex after ‘loud bang’
The Oregon State Police are now handling an investigation that brought a heavy police presence to McMinnville late Tuesday afternoon.
cannonbeachgazette.com
'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising
Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
kezi.com
Albany bicyclist declared deceased after truck crash
ALBANY, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after a pickup truck crash Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 8:13 a.m. on August 23 they received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Riverside Drive outside of Albany. Officials say deputies and medics from the Albany Fire Department arrived to the scene to find that a bicyclist had been hit by a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck. The bicyclist, identified as Kelli Lyn Kennedy, 52, of Albany, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
Albany man badly injured after attempting to elude police
Collision closes the intersection of Highway 219 and the Newberg-Dundee bypass on Monday An Albany man will likely be greeted by police officers when he emerges from the hospital after a serious crash in Newberg on Monday evening. According to a report from the Oregon State Police, 47-year-old Bryan James Watts was traveling at a high rate of speed on his Honda B60 sport bike while attempting to outrun officers from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department that were pursuing him on Highway 219 southbound at about 7:30 p.m. Watts allegedly ran a red light at the highway's intersection with the Newberg-Dundee...
