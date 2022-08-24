Sanitas Brewing Co. to Swoop Into Denver Next Spring

The incoming brewery will open at 200 W Belleview Ave Englewood, CO 80110 in February 2023 , according to Co-Founder Michael Memsic .

Michael Memsic and Chris Coney started Sanitas Brewing Co. almost a decade ago after messing with a recipe in a leftover whiskey barrel. This experiment brought about their Imperial Stout and the beginning of the duo’s new brewing journey beyond Boulder Beer. Then, after a handful of ominously inspiring encounters with owls throughout Northern Colorado, Michael and Chris not only began conceiving Sanitas, they also landed their mascot.

The expansive location serves up a rotation of handcrafted beers and tacos from McDevitt Taco Supply, while the massive three-season patio area provides space for games and scenic intake. Sanitas’ brewing program has developed over 150 different styles of beer since its conception.

Now, Michael and Chris want to spread the same love of beer and a little bit of weirdness to other Colorado communities. The Denver taproom will clock in at 4,500 square feet, a significant decrease in size compared to the 15,000-square-foot Boulder location. However, the incoming brewery will have a 2,800-square-foot patio with potential for expansion, according to Memsic.

A What Now Denver interview with Memsic is forthcoming.

