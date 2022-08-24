Read full article on original website
Jacob Blake's uncle alleges Wisconsin deputies tortured him
MILWAUKEE (AP) — An uncle of Jacob Blake filed a federal lawsuit alleging sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin unjustly arrested and tortured him during a protest over the 2020 Kenosha police shooting of his nephew. Justin Blake filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Milwaukee, alleging that he was standing quietly outside...
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Greenwood Commonwealth. August 20, 2022. Maybe the Jones Walker law firm will prove that it’s worth the extra $325,000 it could cost Mississippi for its attorneys to take over the second year of pursuing civil litigation to recapture tens of millions of dollars in misspent welfare funds. Time will tell whether having an expensive multistate law firm produces more bang for the taxpayers’ buck than the Mississippi solo practi...
New Mexico governor tests positive for COVID
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and was receiving an antiviral drug treatment. Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she was experiencing mild symptoms and is working in isolation from the governor's mansion in Santa Fe. It was...
Florida to begin temporary toll rebate program for commuters
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will begin a six-month highway toll rebate program aimed at commuters, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. People who use a transponder to pay tolls on Florida's turnpike system 40 times a month will receive a 20% rebate added to their account and drivers who use transponders 80 times a month will receive a 25% rebate, DeSantis said. The rebates will begin in September.
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Brunswick News. August 24, 2022. Editorial: Facts, not politics, should guide big state decisions. Stacey Abrams, the Democrat challenging the re-election of incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, gave voters a sneak preview of what they might expect to unfold if they award her the title of chief executive officer of Georgia in the November general election. Science would take a backseat to personal tastes and whims, and the Peach State would load up on additional employees.
Governor: First lady diagnosed with lymphoma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Friday that first lady Maria Lee has been diagnosed with cancer. In a news release, Lee said his wife will begin treatment immediately after learning she has lymphoma. “While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is...
Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in central Mississippi carried toddlers out of a flooded day care center after storms dumped rain that caused creeks to overflow, and forecasters said the threat from heavy downpours was spreading Thursday. The Rankin County Sheriff's Department posted video on Facebook of...
'Forever chemicals' pose urgent concern in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top environmental regulator on Thursday warned state lawmakers that taxpayers could be on the hook for groundwater contamination since the U.S. Defense Department continues to challenge the state's authority to force cleanup of “forever chemicals” at two air bases. The...
Colorado legislator faces recall after leaving GOP for Dems
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado recall campaign is targeting a lawmaker who left the GOP and joined the Democratic Party this week, saying he was disgusted with Republicans' widespread embrace of 2020 election conspiracies. Sen. Kevin Priola, who represents a suburban Denver district, and Colorado Democrats vowed Thursday to...
Virginia-based drone company expanding, promising 655 jobs
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia-headquartered drone technology services company is expanding its operations in the state, a move expected to create 655 new jobs, officials announced Wednesday. DroneUp LLC will invest $7 million to expand its Virginia Beach headquarters, creating 510 new jobs, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office...
Community Fish Fry to be held in Scheide Park
“God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.”. The apostle John wrote letters to the newly-formed churches, and his main theme was love. Jesus had said, “Love one another” and “Love thy neighbor as thyself.” Jesus lived a life of love, showing love to all people wherever He went. He wanted others to share love with one another.
