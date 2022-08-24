“God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.”. The apostle John wrote letters to the newly-formed churches, and his main theme was love. Jesus had said, “Love one another” and “Love thy neighbor as thyself.” Jesus lived a life of love, showing love to all people wherever He went. He wanted others to share love with one another.

TITUSVILLE, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO