Engadget
HP's new PCs include its first Dragonfly Folio and a 34-inch all-in-one
HP's work PCs typically focus more on performance than clever features, but you can't accuse it of playing it safe this time around. The company has unveiled a pair of computers that each have their share of tricks for remote workers. To start, HP has introduced the first Folio hybrid in its Dragonfly line, the Dragonfly Folio G3. As with earlier Folios, you can pull the 13.5-inch screen forward to convert the machine from a laptop to a presentation device or tablet. Don't expect the Snapdragon chip from the Elite Folio, though — this is a conventionally-powered PC with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7, up to 32GB of RAM and a new cooling system that promises to maximize performance without extra bulk.
Digital Trends
Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 13 is $450 off today
Consistently one of the laptop deals you need to keep an eye out for, the Dell XPS 13 with a touchscreen is on sale right now at Dell. Normally priced at $1,600, it’s down to $1,150 for a limited time only, saving you $450 off the usual price. One of the best Dell XPS deals around, this system is ideal if you want to work productively on the move while also doing so in style. Snap it up now before the sale ends or read on while we explain why you need it in your life.
HP’s new Dragonfly Folio G3 is suave and sophisticated, but comes with an eye-watering price tag
HP has announced the launch of its third-generation Dragonfly Folio 2-in-1 laptop, billed as the perfect machine for hybrid working. The new luxury notebook is bound in leather-like material and can transition between three different modes - laptop mode, tablet mode and halfway fold - providing a level of versatility that should cover off all professional use cases.
The Verge
Samsung’s new flagship SSDs are even more overkill for your PS5
Samsung has announced a new version of its flagship PCIe SSD, dubbed the 990 Pro. Not only does the PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device get even closer to being as fast as it can theoretically be, but there’s also the option of getting it with a heatsink that comes complete with RGB lighting (though, if you get that version to upgrade a PlayStation 5, which requires add-on SSDs to have a heatsink, those lights will likely get lost behind a layer of textured plastic).
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 7 7700X Cinebench R23 scores leaked
Why it matters: A hardware leaker has tweeted supposed Cinebench R23 single-core scores for the upcoming Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 7 7700X, and things look promising for AMD. Not only does the 7000 series trade blows with Intel's Alder Lake, but it potentially might give upcoming Raptor Lake chips a run for their money.
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
Digital Trends
This Android tablet uses the internet without Wi-Fi or a SIM card
Blackview is mostly known for making devices designed to withstand harsh treatment, and today the company announced the launch of a tablet that doesn’t require Wi-Fi or a SIM card for users to access the internet. The Tab 13 is a little bit different from the rest of Blackview’s lineup of sturdy devices as it doesn’t feature any of the protective layers that the company is known for. However, its internet connection options make it stand out for reasons all on its own.
Ars Technica
Lightweight Linux laptop crams a 99 Wh battery inside
Ultralight laptops are great for slipping into a bag and traveling with, and they look pretty stylish. However, a trim build often comes with trade-offs. Battery capacity is a common one, as companies struggle to fit larger batteries into machines that are under an inch thick. German PC-maker Tuxedo Computers' latest ultralight InfinityBook Pro 14 seeks to address that challenge with a massive battery.
Millions of Ring doorbell owners warned of ‘high severity’ bug – check your app now
A 'HIGH severity' app blunder put Ring doorbell video recordings at risk, it's been revealed. Tech giant Amazon quietly updated the Ring app for Android in May to fix the security slip-up. Experts sounded the alarm after they found a flaw that hackers could have used to install dodgy stuff...
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Asus ROG Phone 6D with the Dimensity 9000 Plus processor is on the way
5G Android Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. Asus waited until July 2022 to launch its latest ROG Phones, so that it could present the 6 series with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with no need for a refresh. Now, however, it seems there is a forthcoming variant with a different SoC after all.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks nice and all, but I've got my eyes on the Motorola Razr 2022
Both Samsung and Motorola introduced their latest clamshell foldable this month. While the Galaxy Z flip 4 will likely sell more, the Motorola Razr 2022 shouldn't be overlooked if (and when) it gets a global launch.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i9-13900K Geekbench performance destroys the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and the Ryzen 9 5950X
Thanks to a plethora of leaked benchmark results and spec details, we have a fairly good idea of what to expect from Intel’s upcoming 13th gen “Raptor Lake” chips. This time around we have a valid Geekbench 5 entry for the Core i9-13900K courtesy of BenchLeaks. First,...
Nintendo Switch Accessories That Are A Total Waste Of Money
The Nintendo Switch may be one of the most fun and innovative consoles ever, but these Switch accessories are a total waste of money.
Cult of Mac
Apple already finished first iOS 16 public release
Apple is getting ready to ship iOS 16 in September and has reportedly finished the development of the first public release. Apart from iOS 16, the Cupertino giant will also seed watchOS 9 to the public next month. iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura will reportedly arrive a month later in...
How To Use Split-Screen View On Samsung Devices
Switching back and forth between your two favorite mobile apps can be a real pain. Isn't it frustrating if you're watching a cooking show on YouTube but have to constantly switch to your email app to message your boss about that urgent report? Fortunately, this is now a problem of the past for Android users, thanks to the magic of the split-screen view. This feature has been around since Android 7.0 Nougat as a means to make the most out of the big-screen phones popping up in the market (via Android).
Sonos' Next Speaker Leaks With Some Surprising Changes
A new leak claims Sonos is working on three new speakers, one of which has been described as a wireless model sporting some unique design choices.
The SPY-Tested Arlo Spotlight Security Camera Is $80 Today — No Subscription Required
Everyone wants to keep their property safe, but there’s a dilemma: security cameras are expensive. So are the items you order online! According to statistics, 49 million Americans experienced porch theft at least once in 2021. While there’s no guaranteed way to deter a would-be thief, you can at least take steps to protect your belongings with a security camera. Right now’s a great time to upgrade your home security, too. The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is 38% off its normal price today, saving you $50 on a SPY-tested security camera that can also help deter thieves. We’ve tested and reviewed the...
Business Insider
How to delete photos from iCloud in 3 ways to free up storage space
ICloud might not be a feature you think about very often, but its automatic backups of your most important data makes it an incredibly powerful tool. If enabled, every photo and video you take on your iPhone or iPad is automatically copied to iCloud. Consequently, you might sometimes need to delete some of those images to free up iCloud storage.
Microsoft Outlook is changing, for better and worse
Microsoft has begun to roll out the new performance-focused version of its Outlook email client to personal account holders, the company has confirmed. Previously available to commercial customers only, the new “One Outlook” desktop app (codenamed Project Monarch) offers a clean, minimalist aesthetic in line with the Windows 11 design philosophy, and also houses related apps like Calendar and Contacts.
Cult of Mac
New discount makes 2021 iPad mini even more attractive
You can grab Apple’s petite but powerful 2021 iPad mini with a sweet $59.01 discount on Amazon. The deal brings the price down to $439.99 from its retail price of $499. You will see an 8% discount on the listing page, with an additional $19.99 off applied during checkout.
SlashGear
