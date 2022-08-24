ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle River, MD

Local Cub Scouts hike Middle River's Marshy Point Nature trails

By By FRANK RIGGIO-PRESTON Cubmaster, Family Cub Scout Pack 1067
 2 days ago
Family Cub Scout Pack 1067 recently hiked 1 1/2 miles on the nature trails at Marshy Point Nature Center along with members of Scout Crew 314.

The Scouts searched for various plants, animals and trees natural to the area as part of their advancement requirements. In addition, the Cub Scouts had an opportunity to interact with an individuals with physical challenges and learn how they affect the persons who love to enjoy nature.

Essex, MD
