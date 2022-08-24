ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Hillary Clinton Opens Up About Her Marriage in ‘Gutsy’ Trailer

The Broad City episode devoted to Hillary Clinton was just the warm-up. The politician is now starring in her very own TV saga alongside daughter Chelsea Clinton. While she plugs her “But Her Emails” merch as a side gig, Clinton will be traveling across the country to meet a bevy of famous women to discuss what makes them gutsy in a new docuseries titled—you guessed it—Gutsy.(Apparently selling $30 pink hats and $12 enamel meme-y pins laden with “But Her Emails,” a phrase no one has cared about since the politician’s 2016 election loss, is what now passes for “gutsy.”)While most...
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Say Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Should Be ‘Fired’: Here’s Why

As tension between “TODAY Show” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb continues to be pretty noticeable, if you ask some fans of the morning talk show. According to The Sun, the “TODAY Show” co-hosts have been allegedly feeding behind the scenes of the morning show for months, causing enough tension to impact the workplace. Fans are now encouraging the show’s producers to fire Guthrie and Kotb for the recent on-air encounter with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell.
Boycotting Already? NewsNation Staffers Livid Over Chris Cuomo Takeover, Refuse To Promote New Host

Chris Cuomo hasn't even started on NewsNation, but staffers already can't stand his face. The embattled ex-CNN host will be making the network jump in the fall but the higher-ups are already demanding employees promote his upcoming show, with many refusing to do so, Radar has learned. Sources revealed that NewsNation teams are being told to replace their email signatures with a banner showcasing Cuomo's smiling face, and several staffers are livid because they want to promote their own shows.Many are boycotting the request altogether.According to insiders, Cuomo is being hailed as the saving grace for the nearly two-year-old news...
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton cheer Gutsy women in Apple TV+ trailer

Apple TV+ offered the first trailer Tuesday for Gutsy, a documentary series from Hillary and Chelsea Clinton. In it, they take part in animated discussions with many strong and accomplished women who inspire them. The list of participants is truly varied. It includes famous names from different walks of life...
Hillary Clinton Addresses Husband’s Infidelity in ‘Gutsy’ Trailer

Former senator and secretary of state, Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, are gearing up for the big release of their new show: Gutsy. In honor of the big premiere (which is a little over two weeks away), Apple TV+ finally released the official trailer for the show. In it, Hillary addresses her husband's infamous infidelity.
Carefree Savannah Guthrie Continues To Ditch 'Today,' Vacations With Kids As Tension Rises With Hoda Kotb

Despite rumors running rampant that Savannah Guthrie and Today costar Hoda Kotb are experiencing quite a bit of tension, the former didn't appear to have a worry in the world as she spent the last days of summer with her two kids, daughter Vale, 8, and son Charles, 5.On Tuesday, August 23, the 50-year-old shared a slew of pics from their fun outing at the Duchess Country Fair in Rhinebeck, New York."Fair to say we had an amazing time," the mom-of-two quipped in her Instagram caption that went alongside a pic her two kids with some of their prizes. The...
Trouble In The White House: Bill & Hillary Clinton's Biggest Relationship Rumors & Scandals

One of the most talked-about marriages in American politics is the nearly 50 year union between Bill and Hillary Clinton. The political powerhouses have been joined at the hip since the early 1970s, with Bill popping the question in 1973. The couple later tied the knot in 1975 and welcomed their first and only daughter, Chelsea, five years later.Throughout their high-profile professional lives, their relationship has been rocked by everything from the pressures of their bustling careers to infidelity. EX-HILLARY CLINTON AIDE HUMA ABEDIN DETAILS SEXUAL ASSAULT BY U.S. SENATOR IN NEW BOOK: 'ALL I WANTED WAS FOR THE LAST...
Meghan Markle takes no. 1 spot on Spotify chart

Archetypes is number one on Spotify’s “Top Podcasts” chart in the US. Meghan Markle ’s new podcast has dethroned the “usual U.S. frontrunner The Joe Rogan Experience,” according to Deadline . The Duchess of Sussex’s podcast has also claimed the top spot on the same chart in the UK,...
2022 Emmys host Kenan Thompson says 'odds are probably pretty high' his SNL characters will pop up at ceremony

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson says there's a good chance some of his famous characters will make an appearance at the 2022 Emmys. The actor appeared on EW's The Awardist podcast and told host Gerrad Hall about his expectations for hosting this year's ceremony, including that he is more than willing to reprise his sketch characters, like What Up With That? host Diondre Cole, at the 74th Emmy Awards.
