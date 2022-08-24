Don Mattingly, Rickey Henderson reunite prior to Marlins’ game against Athletics

A reunion of two of baseball’s greats took place in foul territory at RingCentral Stadium on Tuesday.

About two hours before first pitch of the Miami Marlins’ middle game against the Oakland Athletics, Marlins manager Don Mattingly had the chance to reconnect with, in Mattingly’s words, “probably the best play I ever played with” in Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, who had four separate stints with the Athletics and whose name has graced Oakland’s field since 2017.

“I called him earlier,” Mattingly said. “I’m like ‘I’m at Rickey Henderson Field and you’re not here? What’s going on?’”

The two were teammates from 1985-1989 with the New York Yankees. Combined, the two had 16 All-Star nominations, two American League MVP Awards (Mattingly in 1985; Henderson in 1990) and six Silver Slugger Awards in their playing careers. Henderson still holds the MLB records for career stolen bases (1,406) and runs (2,295). He also hit 297 home runs and logged 1,115 RBI over his 25-year career.

“He changed the game from the standpoint of he could hit a ball in the seats, if he walked he was going to [steal] a bag, he was a really good defender in the outfield. He just changed the game. This guy had more effect on the game than almost anybody I think I’ve ever seen.”

The two chatted for about 10 minutes before Mattingly went on to his normal pregame responsibilities.

Mattingly’s first impression of Henderson way back when they first became teammates in 1985?

“I remember seeing him in spring training and he was more of a veteran coming to the Yankees and I was really young,” Mattingly said, “but seeing this guy, he’s got his hands behind his back and this dude is stacked. I thought, ‘you’re getting the basestealer so that was just going to be a dude who could just fly.’ And then I was like, ‘Man, this cat solid as a rock.’”

Kotsay appreciates time with Marlins

Mark Kotsay’s playing career began with the Marlins, who selected him with the No. 9 overall pick of the 1996 MLB Draft.

Fast forward a little more than two-and-a-half decades, and the tail end of his first managerial season with the Athletics includes a matchup with the team that gave him his first opportunity as a player.

Kotsay made his MLB debut on July 11, 1997, a little more than a year after he was drafted. He had hits in each of his first five games and played 14 games overall in the month of July before being sent back to the minor leagues.

He would play three more seasons for the Marlins, posting a .280 batting average with 31 home runs, 179 RBI, 211 runs scored and 39 stolen bases while playing primarily in the outfield, where he recorded 53 assists over those three seasons.

The Marlins traded Kotsay to the San Diego Padres as part of a deal for Matt Clement and Eric Owens just before the start of the 2001 season.

“It brings back memories, for sure,” Kotsay told reporters Monday. “That organization will always have a good place for me in my heart and I was disappointed to be traded from there as a young player in a group that was coming up together and eventually ended up winning a World Series two years after I left. It’s still a great place for me. I should have kept my house there, too.”

Cooper starts rehab

First baseman/designated hitter Garrett Cooper (concussion) began a rehab assignment with Single A Jupiter on Tuesday.

He is eligible to be activated from the injured list as early as Wednesday. A return to the active roster during the Marlins’ next homestand, which begins Friday with a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, is the most likely plan.

“It sounds like he was kind of over the symptoms pretty quickly and feel like he’ll be ready to roll here,” Mattingly said, adding that Cooper will likely play three consecutive days and have no real restrictions when it comes to playing.

Friday starting pitcher TBD

As of Tuesday, the Marlins were unsure who will start their series opener against the Dodgers on Friday at loanDepot park.

Bryan Hoeing, who made his MLB debut against the Dodgers on Saturday, is an option. He is still with the team and threw a bullpen on Tuesday in Oakland. The team might opt for a bullpen day.