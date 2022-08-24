Furr reelected to Broward County Commission; DuBose, McKinzie headed for runoff

Incumbent Broward County Commissioner Beam Furr appeared to be on his way to being reelected by a wide margin in the District 6 race on Tuesday.

Furr, who lives in Hollywood and has been on the commission for eight years, had a 40 percentage point lead over Jeffrey Jones with 38 of 40 of precincts reporting at 9 p.m.

▪ District 9: Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Hazelle Rogers had an overwhelming lead over Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas of Plantation with all but one precinct reporting at 9 p.m. Rogers had about 71% of the vote.

Rogers, a native of Jamaica, was first elected to the Lauderdale Lakes City Commission in 1996, and she served in the Florida House from 2008 to 2016.

▪ District 8: Former state representative and Fort Lauderdale commissioner Bobby DuBose and current Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Robert McKinzie appeared headed to a runoff in November.

With all but one precinct reporting as of 9 p.m., McKinzie has 47% of the vote, DuBose about 40% and Aude M.L. Sicard of North Lauderdale about 13%.

Results