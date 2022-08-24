WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School junior varsity volleyball team defeated Clinton-Massie 25-19, 19-25, 25-23 Thursday at Fred Summers Court. Aidynne Tippett had two points, a kill, 13 assists, nine digs and two blocks. Riley Gerber had a kill and a block. Taija Walker served three points to go along with three kills and two blocks. Lauren Diels had nine points, nine kills, four aces and seven digs.

