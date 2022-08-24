Read full article on original website
Falcons, Hurricane tie 1-1 in boys soccer
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie and Wilmington tied 1-1 in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action Thursday at Frank Irelan Field. For the Falcons, the result was the third tie in three matches this season. Two of the ties have come against American Division teams. Wilmington is 0-1-1 on the...
Wilmington JV posts win over Massie at FSC
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School junior varsity volleyball team defeated Clinton-Massie 25-19, 19-25, 25-23 Thursday at Fred Summers Court. Aidynne Tippett had two points, a kill, 13 assists, nine digs and two blocks. Riley Gerber had a kill and a block. Taija Walker served three points to go along with three kills and two blocks. Lauren Diels had nine points, nine kills, four aces and seven digs.
Falcons play second tie match of season
MT. ORAB — Clinton-Massie played its second tie match of the season Tuesday at Western Brown in the SBAAC American Division opener. The Falcons and Broncos matched goals for a 1-1 finish. Clinton-Massie (0-0-2, 0-0-1) also tied Miami Trace last Thursday, according to the SBAAC website. Western Brown is...
Magnificent 7: Falcons edge Warriors, unbeaten on season
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In an epic battle, Clinton-Massie outlasted Goshen 3-2 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division tennis. Clinton-Massie goes to 7-0 overall and 4-0 and atop the American Division. “We knew this would be a tough match,” Massie coach Julie Kirby said. Blanca and Heidy Palafox of Goshen...
Week 2 Preview: Clinton-Massie at Edgewood
After winning 16 straight season openers from 2005 to 2020, Clinton-Massie has now started back-to-back seasons with 0-1 records. The Falcons are still smarting from last week’s 14-7 defeat at the hands of neighboring rival Waynesville. “It’s been a tough weekend, losing the way we did,” Massie coach Dan...
Crowe scores 4, Massie girls top Wilmington 9-1
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Sydney Crowe scored four goals and Clinton-Massie defeated Wilmington 9-1 Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls soccer at Frank Irelan Field. Taylor Noszka had the only goal for the Hurricane. “It was a tough game against a very good Massie team,” WHS head coach Pat Black...
Reveal’s 200th comes against alma mater, former team
WILMINGTON — Head coach Stephanie Reveal won the 200th match of her varsity coaching career Thursday night as Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie 25-9, 25-21, 25-17 in SBAAC American Division action at Fred Summers Court. Reveal graduated from Clinton-Massie and was a long-time coach on Lebanon Road before becoming the head...
Massie middle school golfers win, go to 2-0
The Clinton-Massie Middle School golf team defeated Middletown Christian to improve to 2-0 on the year. Micah Ruther was match medalist, carding a personal best score of 41. Wyatt Scott had a 43 and Colson Morgan came in with a 44. Landon Blom shot 46. Also playing for Clinton-Massie was...
ROB volleyball sweeps pair from Massie
The Wilmington Rodger O. Borror Middle School volleyball teams defeated Clinton-Massie in a pair of matches Tuesday. The eighth grade Lady Hurricane were 25-7, 25-12 winners. The eighth grade remains unbeaten at 2-0. The seventh grade posted a 23-25. 25-22, 25-14 win. The seventh grade is 1-1 on the year.
Centerville Black gains measure of Wilmington
CENTERVILLE — Wilmington dropped to 0-5 Thursday with a 5-0 loss to Centerville Black in girls non-league tennis. Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler lost a battle at first doubles 2-6, 3-6. SUMMARY. Aug 25, 2022. @Centerville High School. Centerville Black 5, Wilmington 0. Singles. 1: Chandni Sharma was def...
Clinton-Massie honor military
Clinton-Massie High School office staff and administration worked over the summer with local business Graphics to Go to update the CMHS Military Wall. “It is our privilege to honor our alumni and their service in the armed forces” the school posted.
Ohio AG: Nothing criminal found regarding man’s death in officers’ custody in 2019
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has ended a “complete review” of the case of a man who died in police custody in 2019, and found “it is not appropriate to pursue criminal prosecution into this matter at this time.”. According to a...
Editorial: Justice delayed; Ohio voters denied
Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio has asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to put a six-month hold on its investigation of the $60 million bribery scandal behind a billion dollar bailout for FirstEnergy. The PUCO must follow that request as the federal prosecutor says...
