Review: Idiosyncratic Americana Singer/Songwriter Early James Understands ‘It’s A Strange Time To Be Alive’
To his credit, on 2020’s full length debut, unconventional singer/songwriter Early James had reviewers stretching their literary muscles trying to describe his multi-hyphenated sound. Like Tom Waits, whose music James’ somewhat approximates, Early is a man out of time. There’s nothing either contemporary or particularly retro about his blues/folk/jazz/country...
Avant-Garde Jazz Trumpeter, Composer, and Music Producer jaimie branch Died at Age 39
Avant-garde jazz trumpeter jaimie branch has passed away at age 39. Her Chicago-based label, International Anthem, confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday, Aug. 23. An inventive composer and trumpeter, jaimie performed at venues like London's Cafe OTO and festivals like the Vancouver International Jazz Festival and the EFG London Jazz Festival. Her latest album, "FLY or DIE LIVE," received a great deal of critical acclaim.
First Listen: Gianna Alessi has found a "Lover For The Week"
First Listen: Gianna Alessi has found a "Lover For The Week" (August 24, 2022) Though an artist may be raised by in a household of classical music, her inspiration to craft her own musical path may come from other genres. At age 9, Gianna Alessi’s initial voice lesson came from her grandmother, a former Metropolitan Opera soprano. With her musical slant steering a 180 from what she learned during childhood, the New York City native pursued her ambitions at The Boston Conservatory of the Berklee School of Music. Once she graduated, Alessi furthered her artistry by mastering the guitar, songwriting and producing. But her strongest suit molds pop, dance and R&B into her silky vocal delivery thru singles such as “Plan of Attack” and her indie music breakthrough in 2021, “From Within.”
Devin Townsend launches video for brand new song Moonpeople
Devin Townsend will release his latest album Lightwork in October
The Kut: punk-pop swagger sprinkled with homages to new wave, melodic metal and grunge
Chart-topping alt.rock trio The Kut give vintage grunge dynamics a contemporary twist on new album Grit
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Fender Custom Shop honors Jerry Garcia’s 80th birthday with ultra-limited Masterbuilt Alligator Stratocaster recreation
Limited to 100 units, the meticulously assembled guitar pays tribute to the late Grateful Dead hero, and emulates every scratch, sticker and modification that can be found on the original Alligator. 2022 would have marked the 80th birthday of the late Jerry Garcia, and to honor the occasion the Fender...
Former Cradle of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis dies aged 48
Anstis played with the English extreme metallers from 1995 until 1999, and appeared on Dusk and Her Embrace, Cruelty and the Beast and more. Stuart Anstis, former guitarist for British extreme metallers Cradle of Filth, has died aged 48. His cause of death has not yet been revealed. Confirming the...
Remembering Trumpeter jaimie branch With 5 Essential Albums
Trumpeter jaimie branch left this earthly plane on Monday, sending shockwaves through the jazz and experimental music communities. The 39-year-old was a consummate collaborator, building close relationships in Chicago, Boston, Baltimore, New York, and beyond. Her sudden passing is a stark affront to the generous spirit at the heart of her music.
How Did John Bonham’s Signature Drum Sound Evolve?
In the ranks of iconic rock and roll drummers, few rank as highly as Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham. In the years and decades since his untimely death, countless musicians have explored ways in which they might channel his distinctive sound — whether you’re on a rock star’s budget or have more limited resources.
Creed Taylor, Jazz Producer Who Founded Impulse! Records, Dies at 93
Creed Taylor, the venerated jazz producer who founded Impulse! Records and CTI, has died. The Verve Label Group confirmed the news. He was 93. Taylor’s career spanned over five decades, during which he worked on over 300 albums, including recordings by Charles Mingus, Herbie Mann, Stan Getz and João Gilberto, Ray Charles, John Coltrane, and countless others. He frequently encouraged jazz musicians to work with artists and material outside their respective repertoires, thereby broadening their commercial appeal.
Machine Head’s Of Kingdom And Crown: Robb Flynn and co return to furious form
Album review: Machine Head’s new album Of Kingdom And Crown isn’t quite The Blackening 2, but it’s not far off
Moses Sumney Unveils ‘A Performance in V Acts’ Concert Film
Multidisciplinary musician Moses Sumney has announced his forthcoming concert film A Performance in V Acts. Coming behind Sumney’s 2020 Live from Blackalachia album and full-length feature film, the new concert film also taps into the artist’s Grae repertoire. As the album from Sumney never got the chance to tour due to several reasons including covid, A Performance in V Acts represents the final extent of Sumney’s poetic second studio album.
Watch Neal Schon Perform on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Neal Schon appeared on America's Got Talent Wednesday night and performed the Journey classic "Don't Stop Believin'." The guitarist played the song alongside the 2019 winner of America's Got Talent, pianist and singer Kodi Lee, and singer Teddy Swims. You can watch their performance below. Schon recently recalled the experience...
Creedence Clearwater Revival Holds a Disappointing Record With the Most No. 2 Hits
Here's a look at the discography of Creedence Clearwater Revival, and how the band holds the odd record for the most No. 2 hits on t he charts.
Korn’s Fieldy Shares Teaser for New Stillwell Song
Korn bassist Fieldy has dropped a teaser for a brand new Stillwell song. Fieldy's band will be releasing the song on Sept. 16. Stillwell are made up of Fieldy as its bassist/guitarist, drummer Wuv Bernado from P.O.D. and frontman/guitarist Q-Unique from The Arsonists. The band formed in 2006 and has been on and off ever since depending on the schedules of the group's members.
Jon Collin: Bridge Variations review – Stockholm soundscapes with nyckelharpa
The Swedish city of Stockholm is spread across 14 islands. The wider Stockholm archipelago is made up of many more – something like 30,000. Islands mean bridges, and bridges mean echoes. It’s underneath some of these that Jon Collin recorded the pieces on Bridge Variations, on his secondhand homemade nyckelharpa – a traditional Swedish instrument with keys that is a hybrid of sorts between a hurdy-gurdy and a fiddle.
Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Long-Lost Performance of “Fortunate Son” Part of Upcoming 1970 Royal Albert Hall Release
Creedence Clearwater Revival’s legendary long-lost recording and footage of their 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall will be available for the first time ever. Ahead of the release, CCR debuted the full live performance of their 1969 hit “Fortunate Son.”. Available in multiple formats, Creedence Clearwater...
