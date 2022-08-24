First Listen: Gianna Alessi has found a "Lover For The Week" (August 24, 2022) Though an artist may be raised by in a household of classical music, her inspiration to craft her own musical path may come from other genres. At age 9, Gianna Alessi’s initial voice lesson came from her grandmother, a former Metropolitan Opera soprano. With her musical slant steering a 180 from what she learned during childhood, the New York City native pursued her ambitions at The Boston Conservatory of the Berklee School of Music. Once she graduated, Alessi furthered her artistry by mastering the guitar, songwriting and producing. But her strongest suit molds pop, dance and R&B into her silky vocal delivery thru singles such as “Plan of Attack” and her indie music breakthrough in 2021, “From Within.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO