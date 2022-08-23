Read full article on original website
Richard Adams, 62, Dresden
Funeral services for Richard Adams, age 62, of Dresden, will be Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 2:00 at Greenfield Church of Christ. Visitation will be Friday, August 26, 2022 from 4:00 until 7:00 at Williams Funeral Home of Greenfield and Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 11:00 until service time at the church.
Update on Sunday Morning Shooting on College St., Martin
Martin Police Department Investigators have identified the two victims from the shooting on North College St. Sunday morning. Victims identified are 18 year old Camarri Harper of Union City and 31 year old Marcetta Ross of Martin. Investigators believe the incident began at 504 North. College Street, Ms. Ross’s residence,...
Death Investigation in Obion County to Close Following Release of Autopsy Results
An Obion County death investigation will be closed following the findings of an autopsy. Sheriff’s Investigator Jared Willcutt said the death of 63 year old Debra Lynn Okeley, of Union City, was ruled due to medical issues that included hypertension and cardio vascular disease. The investigation began on May...
Truck and Tractor Pull Day at the Obion County Fair
The always popular Truck and Tractor Pull will headline today’s Obion County Fair. Events will get underway at 4:00, with the Junior Beef Show at the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn. The Midway and carnival will open at 5:00, with admission and all rides at $15.00. AC 43 will play...
McCracken County Student Arrested and Held Following School Threat on Thursday
A McCracken County student was arrested following a school threat investigation on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the complaint by a student at Community Christian Academy. Reports said the Sheriff’s Office at contacted at approximately noon, after a student threatened to commit an act of violence...
Obion County Central Rebels Football Looking for 2-0 Start to Season
The Obion County Central Rebels will play host tonight to the Lake County Falcons. The Rebels posted a big 56-19 win over Gibson County on opening night, while the Falcons lost at home to Union City, 62-14. Coach Justin Palmer said last week’s win by Obion County was a big...
