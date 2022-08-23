Read full article on original website
Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
‘That’s when we’ll know’: Bill Belichick’s surprising timetable on how he evaluates the Patriots
"I don't think preseason games are a real big indicator of what the team is or isn't, one way or the other." Bill Belichick joined WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday morning to discuss the approaching NFL regular season, and how the Patriots are preparing for the team’s Week 1 game against the Dolphins in Miami on Sept. 11.
Anonymous NFL agent on Deshaun Watson controversy: 'Disgusting. Complete, 100 percent franchise malpractice'
The results of The Athletic's fourth annual NFL agent survey were released on Monday morning. The survey, which "provided a forum for 26 certified agents to vent about numerous league-wide issues" was conducted anonymously between July 18 and Aug. 7. One of the questions for the agents was "What do...
Multiple owners suggested Roger Goodell should suspend Deshaun Watson for less than a full year
The Deshaun Watson saga is finally in the rearview after the Cleveland Browns quarterback received an 11-game suspension in addition
Ravens mascot, Poe, carted off field with possible ACL injury
BALTIMORE — Poe, the Ravens' mascot, was carted off the field during a mascot vs. youth football game at halftime of Baltimore's preseason finale against the Washington Commanders. A source close to the team tells WUSA9, that it's a possible ACL injury and he met with the Raven's team doctor, Dr. Andrew Tucker.
