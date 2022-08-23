ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
WUSA

Ravens mascot, Poe, carted off field with possible ACL injury

BALTIMORE — Poe, the Ravens' mascot, was carted off the field during a mascot vs. youth football game at halftime of Baltimore's preseason finale against the Washington Commanders. A source close to the team tells WUSA9, that it's a possible ACL injury and he met with the Raven's team doctor, Dr. Andrew Tucker.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy