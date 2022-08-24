Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
wnewsj.com
Wilmington JV posts win over Massie at FSC
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School junior varsity volleyball team defeated Clinton-Massie 25-19, 19-25, 25-23 Thursday at Fred Summers Court. Aidynne Tippett had two points, a kill, 13 assists, nine digs and two blocks. Riley Gerber had a kill and a block. Taija Walker served three points to go along with three kills and two blocks. Lauren Diels had nine points, nine kills, four aces and seven digs.
wnewsj.com
Crowe scores 4, Massie girls top Wilmington 9-1
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Sydney Crowe scored four goals and Clinton-Massie defeated Wilmington 9-1 Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls soccer at Frank Irelan Field. Taylor Noszka had the only goal for the Hurricane. “It was a tough game against a very good Massie team,” WHS head coach Pat Black...
wnewsj.com
Lady Hurricane golfers no trouble with Hillsboro
The Wilmington High School girls golf team had no trouble Thursday with Hillsboro, winning 214 to 239. Katie Murphy had a 43 to lead Wilmington in the win. Ke’Asia Robinson had a 54 and Sophie Huffman shot a 57. Reagan Reese carded a 60 and Abby Earley scored 63.
wnewsj.com
Centerville Black gains measure of Wilmington
CENTERVILLE — Wilmington dropped to 0-5 Thursday with a 5-0 loss to Centerville Black in girls non-league tennis. Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler lost a battle at first doubles 2-6, 3-6. SUMMARY. Aug 25, 2022. @Centerville High School. Centerville Black 5, Wilmington 0. Singles. 1: Chandni Sharma was def...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
Western Brown defeats Blanchester tennis 5-0
BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School tennis team was defeated by Western Brown Wednesday 5-0 in a match on the BHS courts. Coach Julia Perry said several freshmen and first-year varsity players were in the lineup for Blanchester. SUMMARY. Aug 25, 2022. @Blanchester High School. Western Brown 5, Blanchester...
wnewsj.com
Ladycats notch first win, 2-1 triumph over GHS
BLANCHESTER — Macey Waldron had a goal and an assist Thursday as Blanchester defeated Georgetown 2-1 in SBAAC National Division girls soccer at Barbour Memorial Field. Blanchester is 1-2 overall, 1-1 in conference play. Georgetown goes to 0-3, 0-2 in the National. The Ladycats controlled play early, utilizing a...
wnewsj.com
Lady Falcons soar to 8-0 mark with 5-0 win
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie continued its season-opening unbeaten run with a 5-0 win Thursday against Blanchester in non-league tennis action on the CM courts. Massie moves to 8-0 on the year. The match of the day was at first singles where Addison Swope defeated Leah Boegeman 6-3, 6-3. “Swope...
wnewsj.com
Falcons, Hurricane tie 1-1 in boys soccer
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie and Wilmington tied 1-1 in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action Thursday at Frank Irelan Field. For the Falcons, the result was the third tie in three matches this season. Two of the ties have come against American Division teams. Wilmington is 0-1-1 on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
Reveal’s 200th comes against alma mater, former team
WILMINGTON — Head coach Stephanie Reveal won the 200th match of her varsity coaching career Thursday night as Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie 25-9, 25-21, 25-17 in SBAAC American Division action at Fred Summers Court. Reveal graduated from Clinton-Massie and was a long-time coach on Lebanon Road before becoming the head...
wnewsj.com
Batavia scores 7-1 win over Wilmington girls
BATAVIA — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team was defeated by Batavia 7-1 Tuesday night in SBAAC American Division competition. Wilmington is 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the league. “It was a tough game,” WHS coach Pat Black said. “We will learn from it.”. Taylor Noszka...
wnewsj.com
Batavia hands Wilmington 8-1 soccer defeat
BATAVIA — The Wilmington High School boys soccer team opened its season Tuesday with an 8-1 loss to Batavia. The SBAAC American Division defeat puts the Hurricane at 0-1 on the year. Batavia is 1-0.
wnewsj.com
Blan runners compete at Early Bird Invitational
FELICITY — The Blanchester cross country team competed Wednesday in the Early Bird Invitational at Felicity High School. Drew Wyss was the first BHS runner across the line, placing 11th in 19:49. Kaleb Tabor went 24:46 and placed 47th while Carson Wyss was 55th in 25:52. Brendon Crothers also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
Blanchester tops Georgetown in home opener
BLANCHESTER — In the first home match in the return for head coach Jenna Weisflock, the Blanchester volleyball team defeated Georgetown 25-15, 25-13, 25-17 Thursday night in SBAAC National Division play. Blanchester is 1-1 in two matches, both against National Division rivals. “The girls came ready to play,” Weisflock...
wnewsj.com
Late change doesn’t deter Astros win 3-0 win
WASHINGTON CH — A late change in venue didn’t deter the East Clinton volleyball team from a 3-0 win at Washington Senior Thursday night. The match was scheduled to be played at East Clinton but athletic director Jeremy McGraw said East Clinton did not have water. So the...
wnewsj.com
Week 2 Preview: Clinton-Massie at Edgewood
After winning 16 straight season openers from 2005 to 2020, Clinton-Massie has now started back-to-back seasons with 0-1 records. The Falcons are still smarting from last week’s 14-7 defeat at the hands of neighboring rival Waynesville. “It’s been a tough weekend, losing the way we did,” Massie coach Dan...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton wins second National match 4-1
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton tennis team evened its league record Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Felicity. The SBAAC National Division victory puts EC at 2-2 in the conference and 2-3 overall. Felicity is now 1-2 in the National Division. “The whole team played solid, winning every...
wnewsj.com
Massie middle school golfers win, go to 2-0
The Clinton-Massie Middle School golf team defeated Middletown Christian to improve to 2-0 on the year. Micah Ruther was match medalist, carding a personal best score of 41. Wyatt Scott had a 43 and Colson Morgan came in with a 44. Landon Blom shot 46. Also playing for Clinton-Massie was...
wnewsj.com
Williamsburg holds off Blanchester for 3-0 win
WILLIAMSBURG — The Blanchester volleyball opened its season Tuesday with a 19-25, 21-25, 20-25 loss to Williamsburg. The SBAAC National Division loss was the first for the Ladycats and head coach Jenna Weisflock who returned to the sideline for BHS. Williamsburg is 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the division.
wnewsj.com
Week 2 Preview: Miami Trace at Wilmington
Wilmington renews its long-time rivalary with Miami Trace Friday night at Alumni Field. Kickoff against the Panthers is set for 7 p.m. at Alumni Field. Miami Trace won last year’s game 42-28, scoring 21 points in the third period to break a 14-14 halftime tie. Wilmington won 56-24 in...
wnewsj.com
Tight race continues in National Div. boys golf
GOSHEN — East Clinton and Bethel-Tate tied for first Tuesday in the SBAAC National Division boys golf round at Deer Track Golf Course. The tie keeps East Clinton eight strokes behind Bethel-Tate in the team standings. Williamsburg is five shots further back. Individually, Parker Woolery of Clermont Northeastern was...
Comments / 0