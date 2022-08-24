ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 1

Related
CBS New York

At least 5 hurt after riding coaster at New Jersey Six Flags

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Several people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday.It happened around 7:30 p.m. after some kind of malfunction on the "El Toro" ride.Firefighters say five people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the park says several guests reported back pain.The ride has been closed for inspection.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home

A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
SCIENCE
New Jersey 101.5

Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes

I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
MAYWOOD, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ’s severe drought conditions expand in latest report

New Jersey officially remains in a drought watch, but with the hot and dry weather continuing and water levels dropping, the state Department of Environmental Protection could soon be forced to declare a drought warning, with mandatory water restrictions. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report for New Jersey shows most...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superstorm Sandy#Spotted Lanternfly#Table Salt#Nj#Russians
105.7 The Hawk

New Study Reveals Just How Unhappy New Jersey Really Is

We know all the things that drive us crazy here in New Jersey, but are they really enough to make New Jersey the unhappiest state in the nation?. There are about a million things New Jersey residents can complain about, and we have a legitimate reason to be upset with each and every one of them.
TRAVEL
LehighValleyLive.com

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
WRENTHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
105.7 The Hawk

Top 5 NJ wineries guaranteed to get you ready for fall

The sun is setting earlier these days and the heat is almost behind us. You can almost smell fall in the air on some nights/early mornings. Fall in New Jersey is my favorite season; apple picking, pumpkin everything, Halloween and the perfect weather. And one of my favorite things to...
DRINKS
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy