Keith Richards Would Love To Work With Bob Dylan Despite Bob’s Insults

Keith Richards and Bob Dylan haven’t always agreed; despite that, the duo showers each other with praises. Keith revealed while speaking with Rolling Stone, “I’d work with Bob any[where], I’d work with Bob in hell or heaven. I love him.”

Their relationship seems great despite Bob’s incessant comparisons and insults. Many things could have turned Keith against Bob, but Keith’s love stays strong. One of such was when Bob pitted one of his songs against the Rolling Stones. “Bob’s a nasty little bugger. I remember him saying to me, ‘I could have written ‘Satisfaction,’ but you couldn’t have written ‘Desolation Row.’ I said, ‘Well, you’re right there, Bob,’” Keith revealed.

An outsider witnessed one of Bob’s insults to Keith

ROLLING THUNDER REVUE: A BOB DYLAN STORY BY MARTIN SCORSESE, Bob Dylan, Scarlet Rivera (playing violin, behind him), 2019. © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Chris Robinson, the frontman of Black Crowes, and his bandmates were at a Rolling Stones concert in France where the Stones invited Bob Dylan to sing “Like a Rolling Stone.” Chris revealed that during the show, Bob refused to work in harmony with the Rolling Stones by keeping mute whenever it was his turn to sing his verse.

He revealed, “They go around to the chorus, and then they come up to Bob’s turn, Bob goes to the mic and doesn’t sing anything. And you see them look around, and they’re like, ‘Okay.’ Cos it’s like you missed a turn at a roundabout, and you gotta go all the way back around. So they go all the way around again … and he just leans into the mic and turns away.”

KEITH RICHARDS: UNDER THE INFLUENCE, Keith Richards, 2015. ph: Kevin Mazur /© Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection

However, when Bob came around, he did the unthinkable with his performance and left the show abruptly. Chris revealed, “Dylan eventually began singing, but he walked away from the stage before the song was over. Before he exited completely, though, he turned around, flipped off the band, and yelled, “F*** you!” No one knows why Bob was angry, but Chris claims, “It was the best f***ing concert I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Bob Dylan Calls The Rolling Stones The Greatest Rock and Roll Band

Bob and The Rolling Stones’ relationship is a complex one. One day, Bob hurls insults at them; the next, he sings their praise. Bob revealed, “The Rolling Stones are truly the greatest rock and roll band in the world and always will be. The last too.”

BANG! THE BERT BERNS STORY, Keith Richards, 2016. © Abramorama /Courtesy Everett Collection

The songwriter further claimed that the band laid the precedence for every other music. “Everything that came after them, metal, rap, punk, new wave, pop-rock, you name it… you can trace it all back to The Rolling Stones. They were the first and the last, and no one’s ever done it better,” he affirmed.