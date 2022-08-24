ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

Identity released of Bend man’s body recovered from Dillon Falls

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found deceased after going down Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. Police say at around 6:19 p.m., a deputy operating a drone located 41-year-old Bend resident Maximillian Zelaya’s body in the Deschutes River, just below the falls.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated

Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend man’s body recovered near Dillon Falls

Deschutes County Dispatch received a 911 call about a man that went missing after going over Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office, the information obtained from the 911 caller was that a man in a tube had gone over the falls 30-35 minutes prior to the call and bystanders had not been able to locate him.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Memorial service announced for fallen Bend firefighter, brother

Bend Fire & Rescue announced plans for a joint memorial service for twin brothers Mark and Daniel Harro on Sunday, August 28, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend. The brothers died on August 15 after taking off from the Johnson Creek airstrip near Yellow Pine, Idaho,...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Sawyer Park in Bend getting a new parking lot

Sawyer Park in Bend is getting a new parking lot. “This is really an asset management or maintenance project, taking care of what we have, but we are also seeing this as an opportunity to improve some of the functionality and efficiency of the parking as well,” said Landscape Architect for the Bend Park and Recreation District Bronwen Mastro.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Biological relatives of foster child speak out after protests

Protesters took to the streets after the Department of Human Services decided to transfer a three year old girl from her foster family to biological relatives on Sunday. The Burnsons have fostered the child for three years, almost the entirety of her life. “The foster family that she’s currently placed...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Archaeologists dig for artifacts in the path of Highway 97 realignment

The planned realignment of Highway 97 on Bend’s north end will displace dozens of businesses, including a local landmark—the Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead. As required by federal historic preservation laws, an excavation is being conducted at what was one of the largest dairy farms in Bend to catalog items of cultural interest.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Latino Fest returns to Central Oregon after pandemic break

Latino Fest will take place in Madras at Sahalee Park on September 10th. This announcement comes after two years off due to COVID-19. The festival is looking for volunteers to help run the event. To sign-up online, volunteers can go to this link. Below is the original press release:. Celebrate...
MADRAS, OR
