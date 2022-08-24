Read full article on original website
Identity released of Bend man’s body recovered from Dillon Falls
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found deceased after going down Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. Police say at around 6:19 p.m., a deputy operating a drone located 41-year-old Bend resident Maximillian Zelaya’s body in the Deschutes River, just below the falls.
▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated
Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
Bend man’s body recovered near Dillon Falls
Deschutes County Dispatch received a 911 call about a man that went missing after going over Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office, the information obtained from the 911 caller was that a man in a tube had gone over the falls 30-35 minutes prior to the call and bystanders had not been able to locate him.
Memorial service announced for fallen Bend firefighter, brother
Bend Fire & Rescue announced plans for a joint memorial service for twin brothers Mark and Daniel Harro on Sunday, August 28, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend. The brothers died on August 15 after taking off from the Johnson Creek airstrip near Yellow Pine, Idaho,...
▶️ Three cougars killed in Bend and Sisters in a ‘very unusual’ occurrence
Three cougars were shot and killed by Oregon State Police in Bend and Sisters over the weekend. Euthanizing three cougars in the same weekend, in the same county is very unusual, authorities said. One of the shootings happened in a southwest Bend neighborhood on Hitch Post Lane on Saturday, where...
▶️ ‘Corky lady’ receives more than 20,000 corks – What is she doing with them?
Corks, corks and more corks.. Be careful what you ask for! A Bend woman who is an avid crafter (“addicted to Pinterest” she says) is learning that age-old lesson and learning it with a smile and good cheer. This story starts with CO Daily’s Allen Schauffler in his...
▶️ Sawyer Park in Bend getting a new parking lot
Sawyer Park in Bend is getting a new parking lot. “This is really an asset management or maintenance project, taking care of what we have, but we are also seeing this as an opportunity to improve some of the functionality and efficiency of the parking as well,” said Landscape Architect for the Bend Park and Recreation District Bronwen Mastro.
▶️ Biological relatives of foster child speak out after protests
Protesters took to the streets after the Department of Human Services decided to transfer a three year old girl from her foster family to biological relatives on Sunday. The Burnsons have fostered the child for three years, almost the entirety of her life. “The foster family that she’s currently placed...
▶️ Archaeologists dig for artifacts in the path of Highway 97 realignment
The planned realignment of Highway 97 on Bend’s north end will displace dozens of businesses, including a local landmark—the Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead. As required by federal historic preservation laws, an excavation is being conducted at what was one of the largest dairy farms in Bend to catalog items of cultural interest.
Latino Fest returns to Central Oregon after pandemic break
Latino Fest will take place in Madras at Sahalee Park on September 10th. This announcement comes after two years off due to COVID-19. The festival is looking for volunteers to help run the event. To sign-up online, volunteers can go to this link. Below is the original press release:. Celebrate...
▶️ Central Oregon football teams gearing up for season, square off at jamboree
Teams from across the High Desert competed in a football Jamboree at Redmond High School on Thursday. Redmond, Sisters, Caldera, La Pine, and Madras squared off before the start of the season. “Did great, our players were running hard, defense was real good out there, were fast, I have a...
▶️ Transitional housing site brings support and uncertainty to RDM City Council
An area for a transitional housing site has Redmond residents concerned. “It makes us furious that this was not brought to our attention,” said one local resident at a Redmond City Council meeting Tuesday night. More than 25 people voiced their thoughts on a transitional housing site. The Safe...
▶️ ‘Entirely new world’: Local students react to Biden’s loan forgiveness plan
Like everywhere else in the United States, plenty of Central Oregonians have to bear the burden of student debt. But President Biden’s new debt relief plan would be a game-changer for current and former students. The plan would allow $10,000 in debt forgiveness for individuals making under $125,000 a...
