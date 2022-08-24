Read full article on original website
Idaho leaders respond to federal decision over abortion law
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's legislative leaders are responding to the recent decision over Idaho's abortion "trigger" law, after a federal judge issued a partial pause on the abortion law. The Idaho House Republican Caucus issued a statement in response, pledging to fight the ruling because "some of Idaho’s preborn...
House GOP pledges to fight Judge Winmill's injunction decision, says 'some preborn children may die'
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho House Republican Caucus has sent out the following statement on last night's federal court decision on Idaho's abortion "trigger" law, from Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett:. "Today a federal district court judge in Boise issued a...
US seeks to invalidate Idaho water rights forfeiture laws
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials are seeking to invalidate Idaho laws passed over the last five years that create a path through the Idaho Department of Water Resources for ranchers to take control of federal public land instream water rights with a state-approved forfeiture procedure. The Idaho Legislature...
Idaho law enforcement face crippling staff shortages
BOISE, Idaho — From Canyon County in the West, Kootenai County in the North, and Bonneville County in the East, law enforcement agencies across Idaho are struggling to hire, and retain, officers and staff. As the state sees an influx of newcomers, low unemployment, and a hot housing market,...
Idaho governor calls special session to 'respond to effects of inflation'
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Legislature will return to the statehouse September 1 for a special session to "respond to the effects of inflation on taxpayers and the education system," Gov. Brad Little said in a proclamation issued Tuesday morning. A draft of proposed legislation to be considered in...
Governor Little Calls for Special Session of the Idaho Legislature
Governor Brad Little and legislative leaders announced on Tuesday a special legislative session will be held September 1, to use the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus to counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing...
Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?
When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
IDAHO POWER COMPANY TO PAY $1.5 MILLION IN CIVIL SETTLEMENT
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has announced that Idaho Power Company has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations by the United States relating to the May 2014 Powerline and August 2015 Lime Hill fires in Baker County. A release said the Idaho-based utility...
This Has to Be The Worst Idaho Song Ever
There have been a ton of songs about Idaho over the years, check out these 10 before I share the worst one with you... 1) We will start with the most obvious, The Idaho State Song: "Here We Have Idaho" If you have been in Idaho for any amount of real time you should know this one. It was written by Sallie Hume-Douglas and Craig Chernos arranged the piece.
Idaho Legislature Special Session Issues That Can’t Be Ignored
Multiple media outlets have begun to speculate that the Idaho Legislature will return to Boise for a special session. You may wonder what would cause the state's part-time legislative body to call itself back into session. Is there a crisis that can't wait until after the November elections? Or when the new legislative session begins in January?
Idaho’s Growth Obscures Massive Demographic Turnover, Study Says
“More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data,” according to an article by KMTV News. The research, by Jaap Vos, professor of Planning and Natural Resources at the University of Idaho, relied on vehicle registration and license surrender data from the Idaho Transportation Department from 2011-2021.
Coping with a Cop Shortage: Idaho law enforcement seek solutions to crippling officer shortages
BOISE, Idaho — This day and age, fewer people meet the strict hiring standards to become a cop. Around the country, departments are changing their standards so they can get more applicants. Canyon County is now considering candidates who have used marijuana between one and three years ago, just...
Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho
There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
More than just the numbers - how Idaho growth is changing the state
More than a quarter of everyone living in Idaho today is a newcomer to the Gem State. Almost half a million people moved to Idaho in the last decade, while close to 300,000 Idahoans left the state. Ada County became the new home for a lot of people leaving crowded...
Idaho Consumes More Water Than Most Of The Country, Why Is That?
Drought, and the risk of it, has become a major problem in America. This brutally hot summer we've been dealing with certainly isn't helping that problem in Idaho. According to USGS.gov, more than 25% of the total water used in 2015 in the entire United States was withdrawn in only four states. One of those states is Idaho. That's right, Idaho uses more water than just about anywhere in the country. Why is that?
Canada-based business doing exploratory drilling for precious metals in eastern Idaho
DUBOIS – A Toronto-based company is searching for evidence of gold, silver and other precious minerals on a 17,000-acre site by Kilgore in Clark County in hopes of eventually building a mine. Excellon Idaho Gold Inc. is the company leading the search and Phil Bandy, its senior project manager,...
Southwest Idaho's mountain lakes provide anglers with opportunities to catch unique species
High mountain lakes across Idaho’s backcountry provide some fantastic fishing in some beautiful scenery, and a handful of them are the only places you can catch some of Idaho’s more unique sportfish. Idaho’s moutain lakes are primarily stocked with westslope cutthroat trout and sterile rainbow trout, but several...
Idaho abortion law still unclear, judge says it could be conflicting with federal law
BOISE, Idaho — The United States Department of Justice and the State of Idaho, in a back and forth during a preliminary injunction hearing, seemed to reflect to the presiding judge that the application and enforcement of Idaho's abortion law may be unclear. "It seems to be just an...
Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House
The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
Don’t Ever Say These Things to an Idahoan
There are things that you just don't say to locals of certain places. Every state and even city has things that are said, either in ignorance or to be irritating to locals. Idaho and Boise certainly has its fair share of comments, statements and things that should just not be said out loud.
