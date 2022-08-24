Read full article on original website
inlander.com
A bold plan seeks to fund postsecondary education for every student in the Inland Northwest
Here's a big idea: What if every child in the Inland Northwest had access to scholarships to pursue secondary education? What if every child could find a high-paying job, contribute to the local economy and ensure economic prosperity for Eastern Washington and North Idaho?. It's an ambitious plan, but Ben...
Teachers, school staff get free coffee at Wake Up Call on Sept. 1
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Wake Up Call is starting off the school year by thanking teachers and school workers by offering free drinks on Thursday, Sep.1. Teachers and staff of schools can stop by any of the 12 Wake Up Call coffee locations in Spokane, Spokane Valley and Coeur d’Alene to take advantage of the annual promotion. All staff needs to bring their IDs to receive a free drink of their choice.
Spokane Public Schools approves installing vape sensors in school bathrooms
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools (SPS) voted in favor of installing vape sensors in the school bathrooms in the fall during Wednesday night's board meeting. According to the school board’s agenda, with the increase in vaping by students, this recommendation provides for the purchase of vaping sensors to be installed in all secondary schools throughout the district.
New nursing program soon to be part of EWU curriculum
CHENEY, Wash. — A new program introduced to Eastern Washington University (EWU) may help address the critical medical staff shortage throughout the country. EWU has received approval from the state board to move forward with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. This is the university's third, and most critical step, in a four-step process.
PHOTOS: Construction on new Denny Yasuhara Middle School is almost done
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools is opening its doors at two new middle schools very soon. One of those schools is Yasuhara Middle School. The school in northeast Spokane has gone through months of construction, preparing to welcome 750 students to their hallways. The construction started in the...
KREM
Panhandle Health District to stop providing home health services for North Idaho patients
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District (PHD) will be closing an important part of its services. In a press release, the PHD announced that due to staffing shortages amongst medical workers, the PHD will be slowly phasing out their home health services program. As a first step, PHD is no longer accepting new home health patients.
Spokane Public Schools could install vape detectors on campus
SPOKANE, Wash.– The new school year is almost here, and Spokane Public Schools is dedicating more than $110,000 to installing vape detecting alarms. This is on the district’s agenda this week. The move to crack down on vaping on local school campuses is underway, and vaping among students...
Spokane Community College honoring nursing students with pinning ceremony
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A wave of student nurses will soon begin their professional careers. More than 40 new nurses will graduate from Spokane Community College on Friday. They will be celebrated with a nurse pinning ceremony at Center Place in Spokane Valley from 6-8 p.m. The pinning ceremony...
Spokane residents react to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
SPOKANE, Wash. — Since the announcement on Wednesday morning, reactions from borrowers have been flooding in and they're certainly mixed. At Gonzaga University, two thirds of students qualify for financial aid. But even with aid, students have to rely on loans to pay their way through college. Some borrowers...
inlander.com
New multifamily housing tax credits in Spokane; also, proposed bans on teaching college-level Critical Race Theory in Mead
The premise behind Spokane's multifamily tax exemption policies is simple — encourage development of affordable housing in the areas where we most want it by giving developers a long reprieve from taxes on the properties. Yet, considering Spokane's failure to build enough housing to keep up with demand over the past five years, City Council members have repeatedly tweaked the multifamily tax exemption policies to try to encourage more construction. And that, says City Council President Breean Beggs, has been incredibly successful.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire restrictions increased in eastern WA
SPOKANE, Wash.- According to a press release, the Spokane District of the Bureau of Land Management has added the prohibition of the discharge of firearms to its existing fire restriction order. The fire use restriction order prohibiting campfires, off-road vehicles, and smoking has been expanded to include these eastern Washington...
Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’
A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. According to state records, Joni Hunley, 50, of Des Moines, worked for Woodward Community Based Services, a counseling service owned by the company Sequel Care since 2017. While working for WCBS, […] The post Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Utah Teacher Draws Outrage After Post Wondering Whether White Students Will Adapt To Her 'Non-White' Classroom
A teacher in Utah pondered how parents and students in a majority-white school would feel about being in a classroom like hers that she said is "built for non-white students," Radar has learned.“For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White school, and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom, or if they even notice anything about it, because it’s built for non-White students,” a teacher at William Penn Elementary near Salt Lake City, Utah said in a social media post.The teacher noted that she's working in...
Utah teacher questions whether 'posh, White parents' will oppose her classroom 'built for non-White students'
A fourth-grade teacher in Utah took to social media earlier this month, questioning how the parents and students in a majority-White school would react to her classroom, which she said was "built for non-White students." "For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White...
KUOW
Changes in law enforcement may be leading to fewer guns at home
The city and county of Spokane have seen an unprecedented number of gun removals so far this year. And while there are different reasons a person can have firearms removed from their home, some of this increase appears to be driven by a change in how courts are treating domestic violence protection orders.
q13fox.com
AG: Health care giant to pay $19M for overcharging WA Medicaid program
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson announced on Wednesday that the Fortune 50 health care giant Centene will pay the state of Washington $19 million for overcharging the state Medicaid program. Ferguson is calling this Medicaid fraud recovery the second-largest in state history. "Medicaid dollars are a precious...
Spokane Downtown Stadium construction expected to finish by 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools has an update on the new downtown stadium. Construction on the stadium started in the Fall of 2021 and is expected to continue through September of 2023. There has been some controversy over the building’s location. Voters said they wanted to keep it...
inlander.com
After losing their son, Spokane parents start Kellen Cares to help youths and families struggling with mental health
In many ways, the Ericksons had gotten their son, Kellen, all the help they could. After Kellen reached out to his parents, Kimber and Mike, during his junior year at Ferris High School to say he was struggling with depression and anxiety, they got him into therapy, and he was able to get medication. Things seemed to get somewhat back on track as his senior year started. He enjoyed his time in basketball and soccer, and he continued to enjoy the things he was known for, including his love of animals and hanging out with friends.
Lapwai, Kamiah, Orofino School Districts Among Idaho Schools to Receive Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Through Grant Program
LAPWAI - Students at 118 schools across Idaho will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. Local schools to receive Fresh Fruits and Vegetables...
inlander.com
West Hills neighbors worry multiple projects to transition homeless into housing will shift problems from one part of Spokane to another
West Hills neighbors gather on a quiet residential street Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, grabbing cups of ice-cold lemonade and sitting in wooden deck chairs as their kids and grandkids weave their bikes between the socializing adults. While someone throws hot dogs on the grill amid laughter and conversation, this block party carries a serious tone, as neighbors spend hours discussing their concerns about projects that could bring more people experiencing homelessness into their neighborhood.
KREM2
