zbr1
2d ago
Vancouver needs to set a example with these criminals. Show Portland and the rest of Washington state that criminals will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
3
Woman killed in Portland’s Parkrose Heights neighborhood identified
Police identified the woman found dead on Aug. 8 in Northeast Portland as 59-year-old Penelope Fagan. Medical Examiners determined she died by blunt force trauma, police said. East Precinct officers responded to reports of an assault in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Police blocked off the street and could be seen entering a unit in the Beverly Grove Apartments in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood.
KXL
Man Shot & Killed At Northgate Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park on August 14th just after 10:00pm. He has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo. There is no word on an arrest. This is the...
KATU.com
Police identify man shot and killed in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Thursday released the identity of a man shot and killed earlier this month in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. Police were called Wednesday, Aug. 10 at around 9:10 p.m. to near Southeast 134th Avenue and Bush Street to investigate a shooting. Once there they found a...
kptv.com
Man arrested in Vancouver after fleeing into the Columbia River
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he fled into the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon, according the Vancouver Police Department. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Riverside Drive after a resident reported that two men parked a U-Haul and a pickup truck in and around the resident’s driveway, and that the men were going door to door asking for gasoline.
Police identify man fatally shot in North Portland’s East Columbia neighborhood
Police have identified the 53-year-old man killed in North Portland near Delta Park over two weeks ago as Otis Shayne Abner. The Medical Examiner’s Office declared his death a homicide by gunshot, police said in a statement Thursday.
KATU.com
Man spits on, pepper sprays Red Robin employee during scam attempt, Tigard Police say
Tualatin Police are looking for a man who spit at a Red Robin employee on Wednesday before pepper spraying her in the face. The incident was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Red Robin on Southwest Nyberg Street in Tualatin. Arriving officers say they learned that the suspect...
KATU.com
Oregon City police arrest two teens after chase, report of stolen vehicles
OREGON CITY, Ore. — Police arrested two teenagers Thursday morning after at least two vehicles were reported stolen overnight. Police were called at 4:45 a.m. A resident told them that in the past two hours two cars were stolen from their driveway in the 14000 block of Talawa Drive, a neighborhood off Glen Oak Road.
Crime Briefs - Gresham suspect threatens with machete
Man allegedly menaced commuters Monday morning with a weapon; Suspect kidnapped brother, sparked shootoutHere are some of the incidents reported by the Gresham Police Officers' Association that occurred earlier this week: • A man was arrested Monday morning, Aug. 22, after allegedly threatening community members with a machete in the middle of a busy parking lot. Gresham officers responded at 8:08 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Highland Drive on reports of a man shouting at passerby and waving the blade. At one point the suspect allegedly shouted if a bystander "wanted to die." The...
State trooper shoots 34-year-old man in Federal Way after traffic-stop altercation
A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper shot a 34-year-old man Wednesday evening near a Federal Way Costco Wholesale, sending the man to Harborview Medical Center in unknown condition. The shooting resulted from an “altercation” after a traffic stop in the 34800 block of Enchanted Parkway S, according to Meeghan Black,...
kptv.com
Sheriff: Man accused of killing Aloha woman dies after apparent suicide in jail
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend has died after an apparent suicide. On Aug. 17, a deputy at the Washington County Jail was performing a routine round when they noticed 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez had made an attempt on his life. Hernandez was taken to an area hospital where he died six days later due to injuries he sustained, according to the sheriff’s office.
Facebook scam linked to four vehicle thefts in Vancouver
A Facebook marketplace scam has resulted in at least four stolen vehicles, Vancouver Police say.
Man accused of dumping girlfriend’s body in garbage dies in Washington County custody
The 31-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in the garbage died by apparent suicide Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. A deputy found Fabian Hernandez, suspected in the killing of 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell, in the Washington County Jail on Aug. 17 with...
KATU.com
McMinnville police shot and killed a man Tuesday afternoon, officials say
McMinnville, Ore. — We have new information on a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, August 23, in McMinnville. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Residents say police investigation in McMinnville is a shooting. Just after 2:00 p.m., officers from the McMinnville Police Department responded to an apartment building on SW Barbara Street...
kptv.com
‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Tigard after man reported on top of car, screaming: Police
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police say they seized ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ after it was reported that a man was standing on top of a car screaming and acting “erratically.”. The newer form of powdered fentanyl that is often referred to as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl resembles sidewalk chalk and has been in the news recently, both in the Portland metro area and across the country, as it continues to emerge in a growing number of communities.
KXL
Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road
WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night. Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars. A man walking along the...
Sheriff: Man arrested after vehicles collide ‘multiple times’
A 49-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after two vehicles "collided multiple times" in Clark County, officials said.
MCSO on Corbett student’s so-called ‘kill list’: Report wasn’t given to detective in ‘timely manner’
Parents in Corbett say an investigator at the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office admitted the department "dropped the ball" investigating a “kill list” made by a high school student.
Sunday Parkways in East Portland disrupted by enraged, gun-wielding driver speeding through route (video)
Portland Sunday Parkways turned ugly Sunday morning when an aggravated driver, brandishing a gun, sped through the event’s protected bike route. In a video posted by Bike Portland, a man in a large Chevrolet pickup truck is seen yelling at volunteers, causing his truck to speed up rapidly and slamming a gun into the truck’s dashboard. No one was injured during the incident.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver man identified as victim in Portland shooting
Scott Joseph Tovar, 40, was shot and killed on Aug. 17 in the Hazelwood Neighborhood in Portland. The victim in an Aug. 17 homicide in Portland has been identified as 40-year-old Scott Joseph Tovar, of Vancouver. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the manner and cause of death to...
Police shoot and kill man in McMinnville during confrontation
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — McMinnville police shot and killed a 69-year-old man during a confrontation outside an apartment building Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a report of a suicidal man at an apartment on Southwest Barbara Street around 2 p.m., according to a news release from Oregon State Police (OSP). The man, later identified as Laurence Dickson, left the apartment building and confronted the officers, OSP said. According to a preliminary investigation, officers fired at least one round, which hit and killed Dickson.
