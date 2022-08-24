ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 1

zbr1
2d ago

Vancouver needs to set a example with these criminals. Show Portland and the rest of Washington state that criminals will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

3
 

The Oregonian

Woman killed in Portland’s Parkrose Heights neighborhood identified

Police identified the woman found dead on Aug. 8 in Northeast Portland as 59-year-old Penelope Fagan. Medical Examiners determined she died by blunt force trauma, police said. East Precinct officers responded to reports of an assault in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Police blocked off the street and could be seen entering a unit in the Beverly Grove Apartments in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Shot & Killed At Northgate Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park on August 14th just after 10:00pm. He has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo. There is no word on an arrest. This is the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man shot and killed in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Thursday released the identity of a man shot and killed earlier this month in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. Police were called Wednesday, Aug. 10 at around 9:10 p.m. to near Southeast 134th Avenue and Bush Street to investigate a shooting. Once there they found a...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested in Vancouver after fleeing into the Columbia River

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he fled into the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon, according the Vancouver Police Department. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Riverside Drive after a resident reported that two men parked a U-Haul and a pickup truck in and around the resident’s driveway, and that the men were going door to door asking for gasoline.
VANCOUVER, WA
Gresham Outlook

Crime Briefs - Gresham suspect threatens with machete

Man allegedly menaced commuters Monday morning with a weapon; Suspect kidnapped brother, sparked shootoutHere are some of the incidents reported by the Gresham Police Officers' Association that occurred earlier this week: • A man was arrested Monday morning, Aug. 22, after allegedly threatening community members with a machete in the middle of a busy parking lot. Gresham officers responded at 8:08 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Highland Drive on reports of a man shouting at passerby and waving the blade. At one point the suspect allegedly shouted if a bystander "wanted to die." The...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Sheriff: Man accused of killing Aloha woman dies after apparent suicide in jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend has died after an apparent suicide. On Aug. 17, a deputy at the Washington County Jail was performing a routine round when they noticed 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez had made an attempt on his life. Hernandez was taken to an area hospital where he died six days later due to injuries he sustained, according to the sheriff’s office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

McMinnville police shot and killed a man Tuesday afternoon, officials say

McMinnville, Ore. — We have new information on a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, August 23, in McMinnville. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Residents say police investigation in McMinnville is a shooting. Just after 2:00 p.m., officers from the McMinnville Police Department responded to an apartment building on SW Barbara Street...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
kptv.com

‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Tigard after man reported on top of car, screaming: Police

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police say they seized ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ after it was reported that a man was standing on top of a car screaming and acting “erratically.”. The newer form of powdered fentanyl that is often referred to as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl resembles sidewalk chalk and has been in the news recently, both in the Portland metro area and across the country, as it continues to emerge in a growing number of communities.
TIGARD, OR
KXL

Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road

WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night. Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars. A man walking along the...
WASHOUGAL, WA
The Oregonian

Sunday Parkways in East Portland disrupted by enraged, gun-wielding driver speeding through route (video)

Portland Sunday Parkways turned ugly Sunday morning when an aggravated driver, brandishing a gun, sped through the event’s protected bike route. In a video posted by Bike Portland, a man in a large Chevrolet pickup truck is seen yelling at volunteers, causing his truck to speed up rapidly and slamming a gun into the truck’s dashboard. No one was injured during the incident.
PORTLAND, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver man identified as victim in Portland shooting

Scott Joseph Tovar, 40, was shot and killed on Aug. 17 in the Hazelwood Neighborhood in Portland. The victim in an Aug. 17 homicide in Portland has been identified as 40-year-old Scott Joseph Tovar, of Vancouver. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the manner and cause of death to...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Police shoot and kill man in McMinnville during confrontation

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — McMinnville police shot and killed a 69-year-old man during a confrontation outside an apartment building Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a report of a suicidal man at an apartment on Southwest Barbara Street around 2 p.m., according to a news release from Oregon State Police (OSP). The man, later identified as Laurence Dickson, left the apartment building and confronted the officers, OSP said. According to a preliminary investigation, officers fired at least one round, which hit and killed Dickson.
MCMINNVILLE, OR

