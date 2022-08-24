ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Holmdel, NJ
Holmdel, NJ
Government
105.7 The Hawk

Delicious, Can Not Miss Taco Festival Coming to Sussex County, NJ

Get ready to take Taco Tuesday to a whole new level!. I was just talking to my co worker today about how excited I am for all of the things happening in New Jersey this fall. Of course, I'll be sad to see summer come to a close, but when I see things like Founders day in Lavallette coming up, as well as Oktoberfest in Historic Smithville it makes the transition a little easier.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey’s Most Frightful Halloween Attractions Are Set to Open in Ocean County

Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#What To Do#Hollywood Film#Nj#Bell Works
105.7 The Hawk

Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes

I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
MAYWOOD, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Corbo & Sons Osteria: A BYO in Shrewsbury, New Jersey

It isn’t always that my spontaneous dinner choices are some of my more impressive ones. Recently, spontaneity was my friend when I unassumingly walked into this cozy BYO. Corbo & Sons Osteria in Shrewsbury, NJ is the real deal. Let’s start with the basics. If anything, Corbo & Sons...
SHREWSBURY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Halloween
ocscanner.news

LONG BRANCH: JAZZ AND BLUES FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND

Please take note of the Garden State Parkway scheduled repair project affecting Exit 105 and surrounding areas and plan accordingly for travel as significant traffic delays may exist:. https://www.gspexit105.com/about/. media and graphics courtesy LBPD.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy