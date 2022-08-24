Read full article on original website
Limestone Co. Tech School instructor turns himself in on sex-related charge
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An instructor at the Limestone County Tech School turned himself in on Aug. 23 after being charged with having sexual contact with a student under 19 years old. According to Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin, deputies with the sheriff’s office completed a report that a...
Man charged with rape at R.A. Hubbard School
COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree rape in July for an incident that occurred in Feb. at R.A. Hubbard School. Court documents show that Jadakis Madden, 20 at the time, had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl in the field house at R.A. Hubbard. The documents show that multiple other juveniles witnessed the incident.
Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty
FBI Investigation: Falkville man arrested on Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Falkville man was arrested Wednesday morning for multiple charges tied to the January 6 riots. The arrest of Bobby Wayne Russell happened as part of an ongoing investigation at a home near Falkville High School. Russell’s wife was mentioned by name and shown in pictures within court documents but she has not been arrested on any charges.
Suspect indicted for 2021 Huntsville manslaughter
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Grand Jury of Madison County indicted a man for manslaughter for a crime that occurred in 2021. The Huntsville Police Department says that Seth Anderson, 20, was killed by Vincent Harmon on April 19, 2021. At the time, Harmon was charged with reckless murder after shooting Anderson.
Lauderale Co. Jail deputies had drug exposure scare
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Early Saturday morning Florence Police officers brought someone into the jail. While the officers were booking the person passed out. Officers then attempted to assist the person and used ammonia tablets to wake them up. According to Sheriff Singleton, officers thought the person was on Fentanyl.
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cash register crime was caught on camera and authorities are hoping someone out there knows this convenience store crook. Madison Police say earlier this month, he walked into the IGA gas station on Wall Triana Highway and went to buy some cigarettes. Once the register...
‘It was horrific’: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 6th Ave in Decatur. Irene Cardenas-Martinez with the Decatur Police Department says officers responded to the incident at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday night. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the...
Student loan relief, but at what cost?
Hartselle Police arrest man found with stolen vehicle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Police Department arrested a man Monday at Family Dollar for stealing a vehicle. According to a Facebook post from the Hartselle Police Department, Tyler Bailey, 32, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. The post says that officers with the Hartselle Police Department...
Parents must ‘opt-in’ to mental health services in Alabama public schools
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Parents across Alabama have to take an extra step if they want their child to have access to mental health services at public schools. State legislators passed HB 123 early in 2022, requiring parents to opt-in to the school’s services by filling out a form. This includes services like crisis intervention, small group guidance and mentorship.
Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports
Huntsville Police sends travel suggestions to drivers in Morris school zones
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is currently working to alleviate traffic congestion near Morris Elementary and Morris Middle schools on Bob Wallace Avenue. HPD is encouraging drivers who travel I-565 eastbound and use exit 15 to use 17A for Jordan lane as an alternate route. This advice...
City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission applications
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Athens is accepting applications from high school students for the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission. The commission gives interested high school students in grades 10-12 who attend Athens High School, Athens Bible School, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy or students that are home schooled in Athens, the opportunity to learn about local government.
Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
Section of Old Monrovia Rd. to be closed Thursday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Harvest-Monrovia Water Authority will be closing a section of Old Monrovia Rd. Thursday for two hours. According to a press release from Madison County officials, the closure will take place near the address of 2661 Old Monrovia Rd. The road closure will start at 9...
Power restored to previous outage area in south Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power to areas of south Huntsville due to a Friday morning outage. According to a Huntsville Utilities spokesperson, the outage impacted the area of Airport Road south to Byrd Spring Road and from Redstone Arsenal east to Whitesburg Drive. Over 1,600 customers were impacted at the height of the outage.
Water main break in Madison, Royal Drive suffering outage
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Utilities has released statements regarding a water main break in Madison on Tuesday. The outage will affect all of Royal Drive and parts of Wall Triana near Royal Drive. At 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, Madison Utilities informed residents of Windscape Apartments of an interruption of...
