FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Falkville man was arrested Wednesday morning for multiple charges tied to the January 6 riots. The arrest of Bobby Wayne Russell happened as part of an ongoing investigation at a home near Falkville High School. Russell’s wife was mentioned by name and shown in pictures within court documents but she has not been arrested on any charges.

FALKVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO