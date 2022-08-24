ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Californians are urged to conserve yard water wisely

REDDING, Calif. — California-native, drought-tolerant plants may use less water than other plants in your garden. Plants native to the state, also called “Mediterranean-zone plants," are able to adapt to a long, dry summer and shorter winters with less rain. The dry summer can cause a huge amount...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Tehama, CA
Local
California Real Estate
City
Redding, CA
City
Red Bluff, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Chico, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County prepares for new gas-powered car ban

EUREKA, Calif. — California regulators voted today to put in place a plan that will ultimately ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035, and Humboldt County is already making plans to ensure residents are supported and prepared for life in a state with primarily electric vehicles.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

$20 million Scratcher is largest in California Lottery history

AUBURN, Calif. (FOX26) — A man who bought a Scratcher in Auburn, northeast of Sacramento, is now a millionaire. Chad Fry was traveling to Auburn to buy a new pair of shorts. After shopping, he stopped at the Foothill Market to buy some beer and a Lottery ticket. The...
AUBURN, CA
krcrtv.com

Ranchers told to stop diverting water in drought-hit area

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. (AP) — California has warned a group of farmers and ranchers near the Oregon state line to stop diverting water from an area already wracked by extreme drought and a wildfire that killed tens of thousands of fish. The State Water Resources Control Board issued a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Cal OES and California Military Department create fire engine strike team

MATHER, Calif. — On Wednesday, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the California Military Department announced the creation of the first all-hazards military fire engine strike team. The team will be called "Team Blaze" and will be operated by the State Guard of the Military Department. "We...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Business Industry#Linus Business#Northstate#Californians
krcrtv.com

Klamath Basin to receive nearly $26 million in federal funds for drought recovery

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Klamath Basin will be receiving the opportunity to recover from extreme drought conditions and expand it's wildlife preservation facilities thanks to nearly $26 million in federal funds. The funding, which comes as part of President Biden's recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will be used in restoring...
ENVIRONMENT
krcrtv.com

Cal Poly Humboldt introducing new programs for Fall 2023

ARCATA, Calif. — Cal Poly Humboldt announced that nine new degree programs have been approved by the California State University Board of Trustees. These programs are set to start in Fall 2023. According to the school, the programs build on strong existing faculty expertise in natural resources management and environmental sustainability and are aligned with the state of California’s goals surrounding climate resilience and wildfire mitigation. Additionally, the school said the programs will create access to impacted degree programs in the CSU system that correlate with workforce gains.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy