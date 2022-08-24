Read full article on original website
California to continue Project Homekey, supporting program with new housing and resources
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday his plan to support statewide Project Homekey with more funding and plans for housing, bolstering the 2020 initiative which provided relief to more than 8,000 people. This year, the project contains a package of $15 billion, a $3 billion...
Californians are urged to conserve yard water wisely
REDDING, Calif. — California-native, drought-tolerant plants may use less water than other plants in your garden. Plants native to the state, also called “Mediterranean-zone plants," are able to adapt to a long, dry summer and shorter winters with less rain. The dry summer can cause a huge amount...
Irrigation Manager shares frustrations over order to stop delivering water to farmers
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The fight for water allocations is happening on the California and Oregon border where the government threatened to take away drought funding if a local irrigation district did not stop diverting water. Gene Souza is the Klamath Irrigation District manager which serves 266 square miles...
California to ban sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, what that means for you
CHICO, Calif. — In the next decade, you may be driving through the golden state in a whole new way. California is expected to vote on Thursday to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. The landmark move toward electric vehicles would be phased in over several...
Humboldt County prepares for new gas-powered car ban
EUREKA, Calif. — California regulators voted today to put in place a plan that will ultimately ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035, and Humboldt County is already making plans to ensure residents are supported and prepared for life in a state with primarily electric vehicles.
$20 million Scratcher is largest in California Lottery history
AUBURN, Calif. (FOX26) — A man who bought a Scratcher in Auburn, northeast of Sacramento, is now a millionaire. Chad Fry was traveling to Auburn to buy a new pair of shorts. After shopping, he stopped at the Foothill Market to buy some beer and a Lottery ticket. The...
Ranchers told to stop diverting water in drought-hit area
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. (AP) — California has warned a group of farmers and ranchers near the Oregon state line to stop diverting water from an area already wracked by extreme drought and a wildfire that killed tens of thousands of fish. The State Water Resources Control Board issued a...
Cal OES and California Military Department create fire engine strike team
MATHER, Calif. — On Wednesday, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the California Military Department announced the creation of the first all-hazards military fire engine strike team. The team will be called "Team Blaze" and will be operated by the State Guard of the Military Department. "We...
Billboards in California warn citizens not to move to Texas following Uvalde shooting
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX26) — Some recently placed billboards in California are urging residents in the state not to move to Texas for their safety. The billboards say "The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas." The ad campaign comes just two months after Gov. Gavin Newsom...
Klamath Basin to receive nearly $26 million in federal funds for drought recovery
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Klamath Basin will be receiving the opportunity to recover from extreme drought conditions and expand it's wildlife preservation facilities thanks to nearly $26 million in federal funds. The funding, which comes as part of President Biden's recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will be used in restoring...
Cal Poly Humboldt introducing new programs for Fall 2023
ARCATA, Calif. — Cal Poly Humboldt announced that nine new degree programs have been approved by the California State University Board of Trustees. These programs are set to start in Fall 2023. According to the school, the programs build on strong existing faculty expertise in natural resources management and environmental sustainability and are aligned with the state of California’s goals surrounding climate resilience and wildfire mitigation. Additionally, the school said the programs will create access to impacted degree programs in the CSU system that correlate with workforce gains.
