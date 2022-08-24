ARCATA, Calif. — Cal Poly Humboldt announced that nine new degree programs have been approved by the California State University Board of Trustees. These programs are set to start in Fall 2023. According to the school, the programs build on strong existing faculty expertise in natural resources management and environmental sustainability and are aligned with the state of California’s goals surrounding climate resilience and wildfire mitigation. Additionally, the school said the programs will create access to impacted degree programs in the CSU system that correlate with workforce gains.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO