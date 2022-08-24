ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailyn Lowry: Confirming Pregnancy Rumors With Revealing Outfit?

For several weeks now, rumors that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child have been circulating non-stop on social media. Lowry has mostly kept mum on the issue, which might tell us all we need to know. M. But while Kail has yet to make any sort of formal...
'Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Celebrates Son Jace's 13th Birthday: 'Mind Blown'

Jenelle Evans can't believe it, but her firstborn just turned 13, and the Teen Mom 2 star revealed how they celebrated!. The former reality TV star took to Instagram on Friday and shared a video of the shindig that included an elaborate, dirt bike-themed cake to the actual birthday gift (what else?!), a dirt bike! She captioned the post, JACE IS 13 YEARS OLD 🤯💗😭 #HappyBirthday #MindBlown."
‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra shows off 24-pound weight loss

Tyler Baltierra is “pumped” about his body transformation. The husband of “Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell shared before-and-after photos on Instagram Thursday to show the results of his diet. “OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut,” he captioned the post. “I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!” Baltierra, 30, noted that he took the first shirtless snap at the end of March when he was “203lbs at the end of my bulk,” while the second photo showed him weighing in at “179lbs at the end of my cut.” “I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even...
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Jenelle Evans
Who is Whitney from Southern Charm dating as Naomie says they kissed?

Naomie Olindo confessed she kissed her co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith on the recent episode, leaving viewers wondering whether they are currently dating since filmed wrapped up. We’ve got the gossip. Craig Conover wasn’t happy about their hook-up, calling his exes’ actions “shady”. Whitney and Naomie hooked up in late 2021,...
Kandi Burruss fears Martell Holt is using Shereé Whitfield ‘for publicity’

Kandi Burruss is questioning the validity of Martell Holt’s relationship with her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Shereé Whitfield. “I don’t want her to be in a situation where it feels like she’s being used for publicity,” the former singer, 46, said on Atlanta’s V-103 radio station when asked about the budding romance. Burruss went on to tell Shamea Morton a story about one of her friends and fellow reality stars, whom she didn’t name, going on a date with the “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star, 40, “earlier this year” at her Blaze restaurant. “[She] was like … ‘We’re gonna have someboy...
Cheyenne Floyd Says Kids 'Keep Me Going' as She Preps for Wedding and 'Teen Mom: Next Chapter'

Not only is the mom of two awaiting the premiere of the next iteration of Teen Mom: Next Chapter, but Floyd will also be tying the knot with fiancé Zach Davis. "I'm secretly freaking out," Floyd, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I feel like every day I look at the calendar and I'm like, 'okay it's getting closer,' and then I look at my checklist and it's not getting shorter so things aren't adding up right now."
‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra shares progress pics after losing 24 pounds in 4 months

Tyler Baltierra shared another milestone in his fitness journey. Baltierra posted two shirtless images on Instagram Thursday, Aug. 11 that showed off his health transformation during what he dubbed “cutting season." In the caption, he celebrated his accomplishment and explained what his goals were during the four month period between the end of March and early August.
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Worries Mama June Has an 'Addiction to Men' in Exclusive 'Super Sized Salon' Sneak Peek

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is getting more than just a mother-daughter makeover with Mama June Shannon during her visit to Babydoll Beauty Couture. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday's all-new Super Sized Salon, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star opens up to her hairstylist Taj about the ups and downs of her relationship with her mom.
Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Why She’s Extremely ‘Nervous’ For New ‘Teen Mom’ Show To Air

Cheyenne Floyd, 29, is gearing up for the premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on Sept. 6 and promises it will be unlike any other show she’s been involved in. The reality star sat down to discuss what fans can expect on the new MTV series, which is a “reimagining” of the Teen Mom franchise and will feature familiar faces from the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 casts. She also admitted she’s super “nervous” for viewers to watch her because it’s proven to be one of the most “emotional” seasons for her.
How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
‘Teen Mom’ Briana DeJesus confirms ‘mature relationship’ with mystery man

Briana DeJesus is ready to share that she’s in a “mature relationship” with a mystery man — and it’ll play out on “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.” “I’m in a relationship. I’m happy, and I feel like this is my first real, mature relationship,” the 28-year-old tells Page Six exclusively while promoting the upcoming MTV reality show that condenses “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” into one. “I feel like in the past I’ve dated without purpose, and now I’m dating with purpose,” she continues. “I’m enjoying my life right now, and there’s a lot to come.” After taking an extended dating hiatus,...
