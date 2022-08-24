Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Kailyn Lowry: Confirming Pregnancy Rumors With Revealing Outfit?
For several weeks now, rumors that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child have been circulating non-stop on social media. Lowry has mostly kept mum on the issue, which might tell us all we need to know. M. But while Kail has yet to make any sort of formal...
ETOnline.com
'Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Celebrates Son Jace's 13th Birthday: 'Mind Blown'
Jenelle Evans can't believe it, but her firstborn just turned 13, and the Teen Mom 2 star revealed how they celebrated!. The former reality TV star took to Instagram on Friday and shared a video of the shindig that included an elaborate, dirt bike-themed cake to the actual birthday gift (what else?!), a dirt bike! She captioned the post, JACE IS 13 YEARS OLD 🤯💗😭 #HappyBirthday #MindBlown."
‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra shows off 24-pound weight loss
Tyler Baltierra is “pumped” about his body transformation. The husband of “Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell shared before-and-after photos on Instagram Thursday to show the results of his diet. “OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut,” he captioned the post. “I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!” Baltierra, 30, noted that he took the first shirtless snap at the end of March when he was “203lbs at the end of my bulk,” while the second photo showed him weighing in at “179lbs at the end of my cut.” “I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
RELATED PEOPLE
Jenelle Evans Returns To ‘Teen Mom’ Franchise In ‘Next Chapter’: Watch 1st Trailer
Jenelle Evans is back in the Teen Mom franchise after being fired from the show in the spring of 2019. On Sept. 6, MTV’s new show Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, featuring castmates from Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2, will premiere. The first trailer, released on Aug. 12, reveals that Jenelle is also set to make a guest appearance.
Jenelle Evans and Her Mom Barbara Are Still at Odds Today Over Custody of Jace
When Teen Mom 2 debuted in 2011, it originally chronicled the lives of four young moms from Season 2 of 16 & Pregnant. Viewers got to see Leah Messer, Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska), Kailyn Lowry, and Jenelle Evans as they continued to navigate being young mothers while many of their peers were just trying to get through high school.
realitytitbit.com
Who is Whitney from Southern Charm dating as Naomie says they kissed?
Naomie Olindo confessed she kissed her co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith on the recent episode, leaving viewers wondering whether they are currently dating since filmed wrapped up. We’ve got the gossip. Craig Conover wasn’t happy about their hook-up, calling his exes’ actions “shady”. Whitney and Naomie hooked up in late 2021,...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Anne Heche's Sons Grateful Mom's Final Resting Place Is Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Anne Heche's final resting place will be at the legendary Hollywood Forever Cemetery, a location reserved for some of the biggest icons in showbiz, and her sons could not be more proud. Heche was cremated, and will have a spot on one of the mausoleum walls at HF, located close...
Kandi Burruss fears Martell Holt is using Shereé Whitfield ‘for publicity’
Kandi Burruss is questioning the validity of Martell Holt’s relationship with her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Shereé Whitfield. “I don’t want her to be in a situation where it feels like she’s being used for publicity,” the former singer, 46, said on Atlanta’s V-103 radio station when asked about the budding romance. Burruss went on to tell Shamea Morton a story about one of her friends and fellow reality stars, whom she didn’t name, going on a date with the “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star, 40, “earlier this year” at her Blaze restaurant. “[She] was like … ‘We’re gonna have someboy...
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Returns to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Sobriety and Custody Update
Coming back! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro returned to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and gave an update on his sobriety journey and custody arrangement of his daughter, Ariana, during a sit-down with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Ronnie, 36, admitted it had been a “long year” while visiting with his former costar,...
People
Cheyenne Floyd Says Kids 'Keep Me Going' as She Preps for Wedding and 'Teen Mom: Next Chapter'
Not only is the mom of two awaiting the premiere of the next iteration of Teen Mom: Next Chapter, but Floyd will also be tying the knot with fiancé Zach Davis. "I'm secretly freaking out," Floyd, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I feel like every day I look at the calendar and I'm like, 'okay it's getting closer,' and then I look at my checklist and it's not getting shorter so things aren't adding up right now."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harry Styles opens up about his sexuality and addresses queerbaiting accusations
Pop superstar Harry Styles is peeling back the curtain on his personal life, addressing accusations of queerbaiting, his sexuality and his romantic relationship with Olivia Wilde in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Much has changed for Styles since his "X-Factor" days catapulted him to international stardom with the formation...
TODAY.com
‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra shares progress pics after losing 24 pounds in 4 months
Tyler Baltierra shared another milestone in his fitness journey. Baltierra posted two shirtless images on Instagram Thursday, Aug. 11 that showed off his health transformation during what he dubbed “cutting season." In the caption, he celebrated his accomplishment and explained what his goals were during the four month period between the end of March and early August.
Popculture
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Worries Mama June Has an 'Addiction to Men' in Exclusive 'Super Sized Salon' Sneak Peek
Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is getting more than just a mother-daughter makeover with Mama June Shannon during her visit to Babydoll Beauty Couture. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday's all-new Super Sized Salon, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star opens up to her hairstylist Taj about the ups and downs of her relationship with her mom.
Southern Charm’s Shep Rose Says Craig Conover Is ‘Lashing Out’ at Him After Learning of Naomie and Whitney’s Hookup
Trouble down south? Shep Rose and Craig Conover aren’t seeing eye to eye when it comes to their friendship on Southern Charm in Us Weekly’s exclusive first look video from Thursday’s all-new episode. After facing ups and downs throughout season 8, the pals go head-to-head on the...
Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Why She’s Extremely ‘Nervous’ For New ‘Teen Mom’ Show To Air
Cheyenne Floyd, 29, is gearing up for the premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on Sept. 6 and promises it will be unlike any other show she’s been involved in. The reality star sat down to discuss what fans can expect on the new MTV series, which is a “reimagining” of the Teen Mom franchise and will feature familiar faces from the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 casts. She also admitted she’s super “nervous” for viewers to watch her because it’s proven to be one of the most “emotional” seasons for her.
How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
‘Teen Mom’ Briana DeJesus confirms ‘mature relationship’ with mystery man
Briana DeJesus is ready to share that she’s in a “mature relationship” with a mystery man — and it’ll play out on “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.” “I’m in a relationship. I’m happy, and I feel like this is my first real, mature relationship,” the 28-year-old tells Page Six exclusively while promoting the upcoming MTV reality show that condenses “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” into one. “I feel like in the past I’ve dated without purpose, and now I’m dating with purpose,” she continues. “I’m enjoying my life right now, and there’s a lot to come.” After taking an extended dating hiatus,...
Comments / 0