The Independent

Rob McElhenney jokingly claims Ryan Reynolds is using Welcome To Wrexham to sell his own line of gin

Rob McElhenney has jokingly accused Ryan Reynolds of using their new series Welcome To Wrexham to sell his own brand of gin.The two North American actors teamed up to buy the Welsh football team Wrexham AFC last year. Welcome To Wrexham, an new docuseries about the new owners’ attempts to see the team promoted out of the lowest tier of professional football in the UK, premiered Wednesday (24 August) in the US.In the series’ opening moments, Deadpool star Reynolds can be seen signing a bottle of Aviation Gin, a brand which he also owns, for a fan.McElhenney, the star...
Daily Mail

'I love that the locals need subtitles!' British viewers are baffled by hilarious US translation of Welsh accents in Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary charting football club's takeover

Fans have been left baffled by the unorthodox subtitles of Welsh accents in a new documentary on the football team bought by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The pair bought third-oldest football club in the world Wrexham AFC in north Wales in 2020 as part of an ambitious bid to transform the club.
Distractify

'Welcome to Wrexham' Star and Hollywood Hottie Ryan Reynolds Owns a Handful of Companies

Maybe you know him as the swoon-worthy star of The Proposal, or as stunner Blake Lively's hubby, or perhaps as the uber-sarcastic Marvel antihero, Deadpool. Either way, Ryan Reynolds is a bonafide modern-day Hollywood icon — one with lots of money. Using his wealth for good, Ryan Reynolds recently purchased the Wrexham Association Football Club with fellow actor Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia). And this is the subject of FX on Hulu's newest docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.
Variety

Britain’s First Lady of TV Action Thrillers Keeley Hawes Survives a Shoot-Out in ‘Crossfire’ – Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Britain’s leading lady of the TV action thriller, Keeley Hawes, is back. The star of “Bodyguard” returns in “Crossfire,” another nail-biting thriller for the BBC in which Hawes plays a holidaymaker whose sunbathing session on her hotel balcony becomes a nightmare when shots ring out across the complex, turning her world upside down. The scenario will remind audiences of her turn as the U.K. home secretary alongside Richard Madden’s bodyguard in the eponymous BBC drama, which became a global hit when it was picked up by Netflix. The setting for “Crossfire,” however, is a far cry from London’s Westminster, instead set at a...
Popculture

CEO Rudely Insults Emilia Clarke at 'House of the Dragon' Premiere

The top executive at the Australian broadcaster Foxtel shocked attendees at the Sydney premiere for House of the Dragon last week when he insulted Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany called the beloved actress a "short, dumpy girl" when talking about why he didn't start watching Game of Thrones immediately. Foxtel apologized, claiming his remarks were "misunderstood."
NME

Ed Sheeran announces intimate London Union Chapel charity gig

Ed Sheeran has announced an intimate one-off concert in London to raise funds for mental health support charity Shout. The ‘=’ singer-songwriter will perform at the 900-capacity Union Chapel in Islington on Tuesday, October 11 as part of the ‘Wellstock x For One Night Only’ event series.
