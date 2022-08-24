Read full article on original website
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy
A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit...
Georgia solar supporters foresee industry growth with passage of federal budget bill
Supporters of solar power in Georgia are praising the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill includes tax incentives for solar manufacturing, which is a growing industry here. A measure that Georgia’s U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff initially introduced as a separate bill that was later included in the...
Becoming Frederick Douglass
Discover how a man born into slavery became one of the nation's most influential leaders.
