‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ cast revealed: Which A-listers made the cut

The next generation of “Jeopardy!” is here.

Michael Cera, Constance Wu and Ray Romano are among the famous contenders for the first-ever season of “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

“It’s the OG ‘Jeopardy’ with celebrities,” host Mayim Bialik said in a video announcement posted to social media on Tuesday.

“The Office” actor B.J., Novak, Marvel star Simu Liu, comedian Iliza Shlesinger, “The Talk” host and “Criminal Minds” star Aisha Tyler, comedian and “I Love My Dad” actor Patton Oswalt and the WNBA’s Candace Parker round out the cast.

Celebrities will play for the chance to score money for a charity of their choice.

“Let’s hope they’ve been reading more than screenplays,” Bialik quipped.

Michael Cera (left) and Aisha Tyler (right) are among the stars who will join host Mayim Bialik (center) when “Celebrity Jeopardy!” premieres next month. WireImage; ABC; Getty Images

Hopefully, the celebs are also well-versed in fellow stars like Taylor Swift , Diana Ross and Mark Wahlberg — unlike other game show contestants who were stumped when prompted to identify them in “Jeopardy!” episodes earlier this year.

“The Big Bang Theory” alum Bialik and former record-breaking “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings were announced as the franchise’s permanent hosts on July 27.

Bialik will host “Celebrity” and all other special tournaments, while Jennings will host the Second Chance Tournament and the Tournament of Champions.

“The fact is, we have so much ‘Jeopardy!’ to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed,” executive producer Michael Davies wrote in a statement at the time . “And succeeded it has.”

Patton Oswalt will also compete on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” FilmMagic

Despite their job security, fans have turned into critics of the two’s hosting abilities, even threatening to stop watching the show altogether because of their errors.

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” will premiere Sept. 25 on ABC and will also stream on Hulu .