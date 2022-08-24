ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets’ Jacob deGrom will get ball to start series versus Rockies

By Mike Puma
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Jacob deGrom will lead off against the Rockies.

After his normal turn in the rotation was pushed back — removing him from the Subway Series mix — the Mets’ ace will receive the ball Thursday at Citi Field, according to manager Buck Showalter, for the start of a four-game series against Colorado.

Taijuan Walker returned from lower back pain that pushed back his scheduled Sunday start. Instead, he pitched Tuesday against the Yankees in The Bronx. That allowed Showalter to give deGrom extra rest following a 95-pitch outing last Thursday in Atlanta. The Mets have a day off Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9Xh7_0hSipvem00
Jacob deGrom will pitch for the Mets on Thursday.
Getty Images

Showalter had previously said deGrom would either pitch Thursday or Friday. With deGrom slated for Thursday, right-hander Chris Bassitt will receive the Friday start.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35igsR_0hSipvem00 Pedro Martinez has ‘hard time’ seeing Jacob deGrom leaving Mets after opt out

Eduardo Escobar likely will be activated on Friday or Saturday, according to Showalter.

The veteran infielder was placed on the injured last week with a left oblique strain, opening a roster spot for rookie third baseman Brett Baty. If Baty is going to remain on the major league roster, the Mets will need a backup shortstop option (Yolmer Sanchez can play the position). Showalter said he considers Escobar capable of playing shortstop if needed, but it’s too early to say if Baty will stay.

“It’s been fun to kind of see the game through [Baty’s] eyes a little bit,” Showalter said.

Carlos Carrasco threw a bullpen session Tuesday and team officials are encouraged by the right-hander’s progress rehabbing a left oblique strain. Showalter’s expectation is that Carrasco will return to the rotation in the first week of September.

David Peterson is expected to remain in the rotation — he was the 27th man on the roster for a doubleheader last weekend — and pitch Saturday against the Rockies at Citi Field.

Daniel Vogelbach has been dealing with “high hamstring” discomfort, according to Showalter, but it’s not something that threatens to sideline him.

“It doesn’t hurt him or bother him to hit,” Showalter said. “It’s something that he can play through. I mean this in a nice way: It’s not necessarily taking away from a skill that he brings. He’s still a threat offensively and he can still hit.”

Drew Smith, who is recovering from a right lat strain, could resume throwing from a mound as soon as Friday. The right-hander put his return timetable in the “before mid-September” range.

Former Mets manager Jerry Manuel will serve as the bench coach for Team USA next year in the World Baseball Classic. The team will be managed by Mark De Rosa.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets

The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, NY
State
Colorado State
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Q 105.7

Clock Turns Back For Former New York Mets On Saturday

Old Timer's Day began for the New York Mets in the magical year of 1969. Good things happened that year, including their "Amazin" World Championship, amongst a myriad of major world events. The scrooge-like former Mets owners, Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz killed the beloved event in 1994. They were probably tired of hearing former Mets players mock their ownership's lack of baseball knowledge...but that's a story for another day. Old Timer's Day is back and it's Saturday at Citi Field.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

DJ LeMahieu not in Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. LeMahieu is being replaced at third base by Josh Donaldson versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. In 484 plate appearances this season, LeMahieu has a .278 batting average with a .782 OPS, 12 home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Andrew Benintendi's RBI single helps Yankees hold off Mets

Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking RBI single with one out in the seventh inning, Wandy Peralta retired Francisco Lindor with the bases loaded in the ninth and the host New York Yankees hung on for a 4-2 victory over the New York Mets Tuesday night to earn a season split of the Subway Series.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Brett Baty
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
David Peterson
Person
Jerry Manuel
Person
Buck Showalter
FOX Sports

Mets host the Rockies, look to continue home win streak

Colorado Rockies (54-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (80-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -343, Rockies +270; over/under is 8...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy