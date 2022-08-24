ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets’ Pete Alonso snaps his bat after Subway Series strikeout vs. Yankees

By Ted Holmlund
New York Post
 2 days ago

The Subway Series pressure may be getting to Pete Alonso.

The Mets’ slugger, who has been slumping recently, snapped his bat in half over his leg after striking out against Yankees starter Frankie Montas in the fourth inning of their second 4-2 loss Tuesday night.

Alonso, who ended up going 2-for-4, was 2-for-8 in this two-game Subway Series at the Stadium, swept by the Yankees who also beat the Mets 4-2 on Monday night.

Pete Alonso walks to the dugout after breaking his bat over his knee in frustration after striking out vs. the Yankees.
In the bottom of the inning, Alonso had to watch Yankees slugger Aaron Judge belt his 48th homer of the season , a solo shot that gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead. Judge also had an RBI single in the seventh inning.

The Yankees held a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth until Alonso jump-started a Mets’ rally.

Alonso singled up the middle in his third at-bat in the sixth inning and ended up scoring from first on a Jeff McNeil double, despite stumbling trying to score. Alonso was able to score the tying run after Gleyber Torres decided to try to run to second to tag out McNeil (who was safe) after receiving Judge’s cut off throw, rather than throw home to keep Alonso on third.

In the seventh inning, Alonso misplayed a pop up to short right field that dropped in for a base hit for Luis Severino, helping the Yankees score two runs in the inning to grab a 4-2 lead.

Alonso rebounded with a hit in the eighth inning that followed a Francisco Lindor walking, giving the Mets a first-and-second, nobody out situation. But Daniel Vogelbach grounded into a double play and Jeff McNeil lined out to right field, ending that threat.

