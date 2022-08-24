Kelley wins Monroe County Judge seat

Key West attorney Albert "Al" Kelley defeated fellow attorney Jason R. Smith during Tuesday's election to assume the Monroe County Judge Group 1 bench seat being vacated by a retiring Perry Fowler.

Kelley received 63.8%, or 10,521 votes to Smith's 36.2% (5,969 votes).

"I want to thank the voters of Monroe County for trusting me with this position," Kelley said on U.S. 1 Radio's Election Night Headquarters coverage on MCTV Channel 76.

He also credited his family for their support during his bid for county judge.

"This is a family campaign and involved the work of the entire family," he said.

Kelley has been a practicing attorney in the Florida Keys since the 1990s and authored four books on various aspects of the law, from small claims court to landlord tenant disputes. He also serves as a magistrate for the 16th Judicial Circuit of Florida in Monroe County.

Kelley was born in Bethesda, Maryland, and traveled the country in his youth, as his father was a Marine. In 1975, his family settled in Fort Myers, where he attended middle and high school. Kelley graduated from the University of South Florida with a political science degree in 1987 and received a law degree from Florida State University in 1989.

Smith, a native of Tacoma, Washington, grew up near Cleveland, Ohio, and graduated from Kent State with a bachelor of arts degree in 1983. He later graduated from the University of Miami School of Law in 1986.

Smith moved to Key West in 1988 to work for the Monroe County Public Defender's Office, before starting a litigation law firm. More recently, he returned to the Public Defender's Office in order to mentor young attorneys, he said.

Smith was gracious in defeat.

"I've known Al for decades. He is my opponent, not my enemy," he said.