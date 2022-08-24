ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicken Big Mac coming to America

By Jeremy Stout
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

McDonald's is bringing the chicken-based version of the signature Big Mac to the U.S. after a successful test run earlier this year in the United Kingdom.

The company confirmed to USA Today that the Chicken Big Mac would begin testing in select Miami, Florida area locations in the next few weeks.

The chicken Big Mac was added to U.K McDonald's menus earlier this year, and it sold out within two weeks, according to the company's U.K. Twitter account.

"We're always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love," a spokesman told USA Today. "Made with two crispy tempura chicken patties, our iconic Big Mac sauce, and topped off with pickles, shredded lettuce, and American cheese, this sandwich brings some of our fans' favorite flavors together for the perfect bite."

The company did not mention whether they plan to make the sandwich available nationwide.

97.1 FM Talk

Three brands of frozen pizza recalled

Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of “Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza” made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
Popculture

McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing

McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
TheStreet

This New KFC Menu Item is Something Really Different

Recently, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) has been certainly innovative with its menu items. From launching fried chicken flower bouquets called the "Kentucky Fried Buckquet" for Mother's Day, to a donut sandwich with fried chicken in the middle, KFC consistently surprises its customers. KFC also followed in McDonald's (MCD) and Wendy's...
Popculture

McDonald's Raises Price of One Menu Item for First Time in 14 Years

That burger craving is about to cost you a little extra, at least if you're planning to place an order at the Golden Arches. For the first time in 14 years, McDonald's has raised the price of its famous cheeseburger, marking just the latest example of widespread menu price hikes in the fast food industry.
TheStreet

Could Chic-fil-A's Breakfast Menu Change Anger Its Customers?

People love Chick-fil-A. The fast-food chicken chain has used a relatively limited menu that leans heavily on its signature fried-chicken patty to become not just popular but loved. Other fast-food chains are popular -- think McDonald's (MCD) and fried chicken rival Popeyes. But consumers view those brands in different ways....
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken

In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded. McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.
