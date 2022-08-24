Read full article on original website
DeSantis flexes muscle after learning of Governor race opponent
HIALEAH, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. Charlie Crist defeated fellow Democrat Nikki Fried in Tuesday's Primary Election, earning 60% of the vote. Crist is a former Republican who served as Florida's governor from 2007 to 2011. DeSantis wasn’t facing a...
Almost Every Sheriff in Florida Backs Ashley Moody for Attorney General Over Aramis Ayala
With the primaries now over, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on Thursday that 64 of the 66 elected sheriffs in the state are backing her over former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala. Moody did not face any opposition in the Republican primary on Tuesday, while Ayala scored a...
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
Preliminary results show nearly half of Florida's voters voted by mail during 2022 primary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) -- Nearly half of all voters voted by mail during Tuesday's Florida primary, according to preliminary election results from the Secretary of State. Preliminary results show more than 3,697,530 voters voted during the primary with 1,732,680 voters voting by mail. The same results show 613,864 voters submit...
Alex Andrade defeats Karr, Litton in Florida primary
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Rep. Alex Andrade will move on to Florida's general election after claiming victory in Tuesday's primary. Andrade was challenged by Republican candidates Jordan Karr and Greg Litton for the Florida House District 2 seat. Andrade spoke to Channel 3 early Tuesday and said he really enjoyed the...
Matt Gaetz defeats Lombardo, Merk in Florida primary
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Rep. Matt Gaetz will move to Florida's General Election ballot after a victory on the Republican side of the Florida District 1 Primary Race Tuesday night. The Associated Press called the race for Gaetz at 7:32 p.m. CT. He defeated Mark Lombardo and Greg Merk. Gaetz is...
What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial
Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
Rebekah Jones defeats Schiller in Florida primary, will face Gaetz
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Democrat Rebekah Jones defeated Peggy Schiller in Tuesday's Florida Primary. She will move on to face Republican Matt Gaetz during the general election for the Florida District 1 seat. The Associated Press called the race for Jones at 7:54 p.m. CT. Jones' path to Tuesday's victory wasn't...
Tight race in Santa Rosa County Commission, School Board winners during Florida primary
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pending official results, the Santa Rosa County Commission and Santa Rosa County School Board will welcome some new faces following Tuesday's Florida primary. Unofficial results show Republican Kerry Smith defeating Republican Jeff Ates, Rickie Cotton and Howard Steele for the Santa Rosa County Commission District...
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
bulletin-news.com
A new push begins to put recreational marijuana on the Florida ballot
The legalization of marijuana for recreational use has so far never succeeded in Florida. But last week, the medicinal marijuana business Trulieve revealed a fresh petition drive and invested millions of dollars on it. To get recreational marijuana on the 2024 ballot, the petition must receive at least 900,000 signatures....
10NEWS
Florida congressional races: See results for Tampa Bay-area districts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race for which Democrat will face Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t the only hot race to watch in Florida’s primary election. Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own – and for varying reasons. Five Republican candidates...
Ron DeSantis: New FDLE Commissioner Will Help Fight Illegal Immigration
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced this week that Mark Glass will be the commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). Glass had been serving as acting commissioner since the start of May. DeSantis praised Glass’ work as interim commissioner, insisting he was doing excellent work on a host of...
District 2 Santa Rosa County commission seat remains unresolved
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The race for the District 2 Santa Rosa County commission seat remains unresolved. Commissioner Bob Cole announced his retirement from that seat earlier this year. The race for Republicans trying to fill that seat is incredibly close. Just 58 votes separate Jeff Ates and Kerry...
Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal
Quality Journalism for Critical Times August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that highlights what a wonderful place this is. I am referring, of course, to the Wausau Possum Festival in the […] The post Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Mayoral candidates give final pitch to voters in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Tuesday is the day you decide, who will be the next mayor of Pensacola. Jewel Cannada Wynn, Sherri Myers, D.C. Reeves, and Steven Sharp are all on the ballot. Each of the four candidates are hoping their pitches convince voters to cast their ballots for them in...
Incumbents sweep Okaloosa County during Florida primary
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- It was an incumbent sweep in Okaloosa County during Tuesday's primary. In the Okaloosa County Commission, incumbent Carolyn Ketchel came out on top against fellow Republicans Matt Turpin and CareySue Beasley for the District 2 commissioners seat. District 2 covers Shalimar, Okaloosa Island and parts of...
Florida Primary Results: Governor, Senate, And Attorney General
The Rubio for Senate campaign released the following statement after Val Demings officially became the Democratic nominee: “Marco Rubio has consistently delivered huge wins for Florida families, working across the aisle to improve the lives of people throughout the state. Meanwhile, Pelosi Puppet Val Demings
TRACKING THE PRIMARY: Live Northwest Florida election results
Polls for the Florida Primary close at 7 p.m. tonight. You can follow along with live election results on our website here: ELECTION RESULTS. Be sure to tune into Channel 3 at 10 p.m. tonight for all the latest developments and results.
News4Jax.com
Palm Coast man, 4 other Florida men arrested on charges related to January 6 Capitol breach
The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that a Palm Coast man and four others were arrested on charges stemming from their actions during their breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Johnathan Rockholt, 38, is charged with interfering with a law officer during civil disorder, a felony....
