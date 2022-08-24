ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

WEAR

DeSantis flexes muscle after learning of Governor race opponent

HIALEAH, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. Charlie Crist defeated fellow Democrat Nikki Fried in Tuesday's Primary Election, earning 60% of the vote. Crist is a former Republican who served as Florida's governor from 2007 to 2011. DeSantis wasn’t facing a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Florida State
Santa Rosa County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WEAR

Alex Andrade defeats Karr, Litton in Florida primary

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Rep. Alex Andrade will move on to Florida's general election after claiming victory in Tuesday's primary. Andrade was challenged by Republican candidates Jordan Karr and Greg Litton for the Florida House District 2 seat. Andrade spoke to Channel 3 early Tuesday and said he really enjoyed the...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Matt Gaetz defeats Lombardo, Merk in Florida primary

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Rep. Matt Gaetz will move to Florida's General Election ballot after a victory on the Republican side of the Florida District 1 Primary Race Tuesday night. The Associated Press called the race for Gaetz at 7:32 p.m. CT. He defeated Mark Lombardo and Greg Merk. Gaetz is...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial

Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Rebekah Jones defeats Schiller in Florida primary, will face Gaetz

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Democrat Rebekah Jones defeated Peggy Schiller in Tuesday's Florida Primary. She will move on to face Republican Matt Gaetz during the general election for the Florida District 1 seat. The Associated Press called the race for Jones at 7:54 p.m. CT. Jones' path to Tuesday's victory wasn't...
FLORIDA STATE
bulletin-news.com

A new push begins to put recreational marijuana on the Florida ballot

The legalization of marijuana for recreational use has so far never succeeded in Florida. But last week, the medicinal marijuana business Trulieve revealed a fresh petition drive and invested millions of dollars on it. To get recreational marijuana on the 2024 ballot, the petition must receive at least 900,000 signatures....
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Florida Phoenix

Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal

Quality Journalism for Critical Times August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that highlights what a wonderful place this is. I am referring, of course, to the Wausau Possum Festival in the […] The post Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Mayoral candidates give final pitch to voters in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Tuesday is the day you decide, who will be the next mayor of Pensacola. Jewel Cannada Wynn, Sherri Myers, D.C. Reeves, and Steven Sharp are all on the ballot. Each of the four candidates are hoping their pitches convince voters to cast their ballots for them in...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Incumbents sweep Okaloosa County during Florida primary

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- It was an incumbent sweep in Okaloosa County during Tuesday's primary. In the Okaloosa County Commission, incumbent Carolyn Ketchel came out on top against fellow Republicans Matt Turpin and CareySue Beasley for the District 2 commissioners seat. District 2 covers Shalimar, Okaloosa Island and parts of...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

