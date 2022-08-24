ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mitchell On Schedule to Return for 49ers Season Opener; McGlinchey Could Miss it

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
All49ers
All49ers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kbboq_0hSipQUN00

Kyle Shanahan says Elijah Mitchell is "on schedule" to return for 49ers season opener, while Mike McGlinchey has "a chance" to miss it.

A bit of positive and negative news from the 49ers today. First off with the positive news is that Elijah Mitchell on track to be fit and ready for the 49ers regular season opener against the Bears.

"Yea, he is on schedule. We won't get him this week, but things are looking to have him back for Week 1," said Shanahan.

Mitchell has been nursing a hamstring injury since Aug. 12 when the news was broken by Adam Schefter of ESPN. The injury put a halt to any preseason action that Mitchell was going to receive with the hope that holding him out for its entirety would help him be available for Week 1 of the regular season. Looks like their course of action worked well as Mitchell should be good to go when the 49ers visit Chicago.

As for the negative news, Mike McGlinchey, who suffered a knee injury in the first preseason game against the Packers, could miss Week 1.

"I think there's a chance because they haven't told me a 100 percent for sure," said Shanahan. "I mean, they're pretty optimistic about it. We took it real slow with him and then he had that setback in the game, it wasn't the exact same injury but it was still on the same leg, so we wanted to take it slow with him. We rested him last week, we're gonna rest him this week and we'll ramp him up next week and see how the pain tolerance is."

Being extra cautious with McGlinchey is the only avenue the 49ers have to take here. They cannot afford him to worsen his injury and end up missing more time than he needs to. Ultimately, McGlinchey's status for Week 1 is a toss up. It's very blurry right now and it won't become clear until after the week McGlinchey gets back on the field. There is time to get him up to speed and healed so long as the 49ers continue to take great care.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

49ers GM John Lynch drops hint about Jimmy Garoppolo situation

The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said “everything’s open” if the team does not wind up dealing the quarterback, he seemed to indicate that Garoppolo could be on the move soon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Jaguars Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Starter Today

Just minutes after dealing for Packers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly letting go of a starting guard, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Jaguars releasing OG Wes Martin, per source," Fowler tweeted. Noting Martin "Has starter’s experience over three NFL seasons so could be picked up...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Adam Schefter
NBC Sports

Ex-Patriot's analogy about playing for McDaniels in Vegas is spot-on

Brandon Bolden saw his former boss land a better job this offseason -- then went to go work for him again. Josh McDaniels was Bolden's offensive coordinator on the Patriots for a total of eight seasons before leaving New England to take the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach job this January. In March, Bolden reunited with McDaniels when he signed a one-year contract with the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS San Francisco

Jimmy Garoppolo remains with 49ers as roster drops to 80 players

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers went through another round of roster cuts with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster.The Niners reduced the active roster from 85 players to 80 on Tuesday without making a move with Garoppolo, their former starter who has spent all training camp working out on his own while San Francisco tries to find a trade partner.The Niners placed cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) on the reserve physically unable to perform list and rookie defensive lineman Kalia Davis (knee) on the reserve non-football injury list. Both players no longer count against the roster and must...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Espn#American Football
NBC Sports

Shanahan confident safety depth gets 49ers through Ward injury

With 49ers safety Jimmie Ward expected to miss the team’s first four regular-season games, San Francisco’s revamped secondary has taken a major blow. But coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t overly concerned with how the 49ers will make up for Ward’s absence at his position thanks to some well-prepared depth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyle Shanahan doesn’t rule out 49ers keeping Jimmy Garoppolo

It’s been a foregone conclusion that the San Francisco 49ers would either trade or release former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season, but Niners coach Kyle Shanahan pumped the brakes on that assumption on Tuesday. In a press conference, Shanahan was asked if Garoppolo could still end up […] The post Kyle Shanahan doesn’t rule out 49ers keeping Jimmy Garoppolo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
NBC Sports

Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to getting ranked behind bro Nick

Nick Bosa holds bragging rights over his older brother Joey once again. The 49ers' star pass rusher was ranked No. 25 overall in the NFL's annual Top 100 list -- five spots ahead of his older brother, Joey. “At this point, I’m so over competing with him," Joey Bosa said...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Chase Young to miss Commanders' first four games this season

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young will miss the Washington Commanders’ first four games of the season after landing on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The team put Young and backup center Tyler Larsen on the list Tuesday, also releasing receiver Kelvin Harmon and offensive tackle Rashod Hill and placing linebacker Nathan Gerry on injured reserve. Young, the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, is working back from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. That surgery involved grafting part of his left patellar tendon to fix the tear. “As we go through this, it’s hard to predict on recovery time,” coach Ron Rivera said. “This injury is a little bit more severe than the average one is, and because of that, the timeline is a little bit longer. What is that timeline? I can’t tell you.”
WASHINGTON, DC
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/49ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy