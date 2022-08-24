Read full article on original website
CNBC
Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries
Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
bitcoinmagazine.com
How Starlink Changes Bitcoin Mining And Improves Decentralization
This is an opinion editorial by El Sultan Bitcoin, former CEO at Coinspree and current Latin America product marketing manager at Ledn. Over a year has elapsed since the great bitcoin mining migration began, when the network experienced a 60%-plus reduction in hash rate due to the Chinese Communist Party’s attack on bitcoin mining. The aftermath of China’s mining ban equated to the United States absorbing a greater part of the hash power that used to be located in mainland China. Hash rate recovered and reached all-time highs again. No questions arise regarding Bitcoin’s resilience here. However, one may ask how network and mining decentralization can be fostered to limit the impact of similar attacks on Bitcoin.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Can Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Overcome The Price Of Anarchy?
This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. The Lightning Network as a payment routing network has many similarities with the internet itself. You must be connected to the network, payments are routed from one source node on the network to a destination node just like data packets on the internet and it requires an unbroken connection from the source to destination. It also has one massive difference — the requirement for liquidity. On the internet, as long as bandwidth is available (i.e., the pipes are not "clogged"), you can pass an infinite amount of information along a route as long as you have enough time to wait for it to get through. Lightning channels, however, can be depleted, as they require actually moving money from one side of a channel to another in order to route a payment, and eventually they will run out of money on one side and push all of it to the other.
cryptopotato.com
Short-Term Signs of Worry for Bitcoin as BTC Miners Balance Turns Negative
Bitcoin’s price might be headed in for more pain in the short term, but will it be a buying opportunity?. Bitcoin’s price has failed to overcome the critical resistance level at $25,000 and has since retraced to where it currently trades at $21,500. Since August 15th, the cryptocurrency...
Shares choppy, U.S. yields fall as investors digest Fed minutes
NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - (This Aug. 18 story has been refiled to clarify Charles Self's location in paragraph 3) Global equity markets were choppy and U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, as uncertainty over the pace of interest rate hikes prevailed among investors after the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes showed officials were determined to curb rising prices.
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
kitco.com
Bitcoin Aug. 25 chart alert - "Collapse in volatility" suggests bigger move coming
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Thursday. Bears have the...
Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight
Stocks slumped on Friday after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell pledged to act "forcefully" against soaring inflation in a battle that will be painful for American families and businesses. "While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," Powell said.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Seven Lessons I’ve Learned From A Decade’s Worth Of Bitcoin Mining
This is an opinion editorial by Marco Streng, CEO of Genesis Digital Assets, one of the world’s largest industrial-scale bitcoin mining companies. We can put some hard numbers behind the growth of the cryptocurrency mining industry — a current market size of $2.29 billion, a CAGR of 28.5%, forecast to reach $5.29 billion by the end of 2028 — but the real growth in mining comes from the lessons learned over the years and implementing those lessons to become more profitable and sustainable.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Rare Signal Emerges Hinting Now Is The Best Time To Buy Bitcoin
Hash ribbons, an indicator with a proven track record of spotting opportunistic entry points for bitcoin, has flashed a buy signal suggesting now is a prime period to purchase the peer-to-peer currency. Knowing when is the best time to make an investment is the desire of many but the accomplishment...
CoinTelegraph
CME Bitcoin futures see record discount amid 'very bearish sentiment'
Bitcoin (BTC) futures are starting to see record discounts as sentiment among derivatives traders worsens. In its latest dedicated report issued Aug. 23, analysis firm Arcane Research painted a worrying picture of the morale among BTC futures participants. Futures basis revisits June lows. After an initial shock during June’s BTC...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Existence Of Bitcoin Is A Political Paradox
This is an opinion editorial by Andrew Keir, an author of a daily newsletter, where he dives deeply into the transformational nature of Bitcoin. “Every time we witness an act that we feel to be unjust and do not act we become a party to injustice. Those who are repeatedly passive in the face of injustice soon find their character corroded into servility.“ — Jullian Assange, “Conspiracy as Governance,” 2006.
kitco.com
Bitcoin price chops below $22K as traders remain risk-off ahead of Jackson Hole
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Bitcoin bulls continue to have problems mounting a challenge to bearish resistance at $22,000, which has led to...
China battles to prop up the faltering yuan after it falls to a 2-year low against the dollar
China's central bank fixed the yuan at a stronger-than-expected level of 6.8536 per dollar Thursday. It aims to prop up its currency after it fell to a two-year low against the dollar this week. China has taken a loose approach to monetary policy this year, in contrast with the US...
Benzinga
Market Volatility Decreases With Jackson Hole Conference In Focus
U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference. The S&P 500 recovered on Wednesday after losing ground in the prior three sessions amid renewed rate-hike concerns and energy crisis in Europe. The index has also rebounded 13% versus its mid-June low level. Shares...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Ripio Launches Prepaid Card That Pays 5% Bitcoin Cashback In Brazil
Ripio launched a prepaid card in Brazil that pays 5% bitcoin cashback. Monthly maximum of R$250 per month until October 31 this year. Ripio expects to have 250,000 users by December. Ripio, a cryptocurrency service provider, has launched the prepaid Ripio Card for Brazil in partnership with Visa, per a...
kitco.com
BTC price holds support at $21,500, but analysts warn that the overall trend is bearish
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Bitcoin (BTC) and the wider crypto market experienced slight gains on Wednesday, as a relatively uneventful day on...
Analysis-Hawkish Fed, strong U.S. economy will keep dollar king of currencies
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar surged this year to its highest in two decades and there are still plenty of bulls betting the greenback has legs to keep climbing thanks to a hawkish Fed and economic news that should keep America ahead of other major economies.
U.S. bond funds record biggest weekly outflow in eight weeks
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Investors dumped U.S. bond funds in the week to Aug 24 as they waited to hear a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later on Friday which will be scrutinised for clues on the pace of forthcoming interest rate hikes. read more.
bitcoinmagazine.com
One Of Malaysia’s Largest Investment Banks To Launch Bitcoin, Crypto Super App
Kenanga Investment Bank to launch a super app in 2023 which will support bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The bank boasts over 500,000 users and wants to distribute its product to other banks. The app will embed all of the bank’s financial services onto one platform, including a digital wallet.
