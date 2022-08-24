Read full article on original website
Bizarre find inside a box of McDonald's chicken nuggets leaves customer baffled
A McDonald's customer who ordered six chicken nuggets was baffled when she opened the box to find diced onions. She posted pictures of the unwelcome surprise on Facebook dumbfounded by her the drive-through experienced. 'Went to the drive-through tonight,' she wrote. 'Ordered six nuggets and got this instead. Bloody onions.'
Help wanted: $78,000 a year to taste candy while sitting on your couch
Duties include leading candy board meetings, being the head taste tester and all things fun; several thousand people have already applied
JOBS・
Teacher mispronounces every student's name to get a laugh, but it also serves a bigger purpose
This story originally appeared on 03.08.22 Anyone who has lived in the U.S. with a nontraditionally American name knows how hard it can be to get some people to pronounce your name correctly. My husband's name is Javad, which is only two syllables and objectively not hard to say (juh-VAHD), but I've watched many people mutilate it over the years even after being given the correct pronunciation. I remember one time watching him introduce himself to a man clearly and slowly—twice—and the man still called him "Bob," like he couldn't even digest this name he'd never heard before, much less pronounce it .
I went to Golden Corral for unlimited chicken wings, but I stayed for the salad bar
The salad bar was the unexpected highlight of my trip, but the rest of the buffet was disappointing and bland.
Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken
In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded. McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.
Walmart and The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, serve up style with new clothing drop
The Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond, is cooking up a new collaboration with Walmart – but it's not what you're thinking. Since inking a deal with the big-box retailer in 2015, Drummond has expanded her line into the fashion world, and her new fall collection is here. On a...
'Is this awful?' Internet Backs Mom Feeding 18-Month-Old McDonald's
This parent was "mom-shamed" for feeding her baby a few fries, but Mumsnet users thought she did nothing wrong. Would you feed your baby fries?
Popeyes Now Letting You Order Food Through Twitch
Days after a viral TikTok showed someone accidentally buying a digital Popeyes menu instead of a television, the famed fast-food joint is now allowing people to buy food from the restaurant in a similar fashion. Shortly after the video went viral on social media, Popeyes launched its own Twitch channel that streams most of the day where you can place an actual Popeyes order.
Mum has 426 meals ready to feed her family for the next eight months
With inflation at a 40-year high, many people are turning to meal prep in a bid to see themselves through the cost of living crisis. But it's unlikely anyone will have prepared more than this mum, who has made a whopping 426 meals to feed her family for the next eight months.
Chicken Big Mac is coming – how to get yours
In monumental fast-food news, McDonald’s is launching a new menu item that some say is so tasty, it could put an end to the chicken sandwich wars. Introducing the Chicken Big Mac.
Doritos Turned 3 Buildings Orange And Wants You to Hunt for Triangles IRL And Online — To Win Up To $250,000
The snack company is turning buildings into Doritos in the process.
