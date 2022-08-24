ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Roy, IL

Sen. Duckworth, USDA Secretary promote federal biofuel program

By Cole Henke, Danny Connolly
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49x6Vh_0hSioQso00

LE ROY, Ill. (NEXSTAR)- Federal officials are promoting a plan that they think will help save the environment and consumers money at the gas pump.

U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack, alongside U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), publicized a $500 million investment Tuesday into biofuel technology at a gas station in Le Roy. Biofuel uses both corn and soy to make a fuel that can be used in vehicles.

The investments in biofuel technology is a part of the Inflation Reduction Act . The money will help 1,000 gas stations to start offering biofuels.

“The goal of this federal policy is to make gas pumps like this one more common across the entire country,” Vilsack said.

Biofuel is usually cheaper than oil-based gas. The station Vilsack and Duckworth visited had an ethanol-85 option over a dollar cheaper than regular unleaded gas. Only cars designated to use flex-fuel can use it.

Many gas stations also offer an ethanol-unleaded blend option. At that same station the blend was 20 cents cheaper, and experts say any car made after 2001 can use that fuel.

Farming experts say one bushel of corn can produce 3 gallons of ethanol.

“It’s just been a real efficient way to get the most out of a bushel of corn,” Marty Marr of Illinois Corn Grower’s Association said.

Duckworth pointed out not only can Illinois drivers use the biofuels but farmers can export their crops to be sold for biofuel in other states and countries.

“I want us to lead the world in selling them good American-grown ethanol that we’re going to sell out to the rest of the world instead of us bringing in and purchasing oil from countries like Saudi Arabia and the like,” Duckworth said.

And agricultural experts have found ways to produce biofuels to lower greenhouse emissions through a process called carbon capture and sequestration.

“We can actually start putting carbon back into the earth that we’ve been extracting through petroleum products,” Duckworth said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

From the Farm: USDA expands biofuel support

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Sen. Tammy Duckworth announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing $100 million in grants for blender fuel pumps. This will increase the sale and use of biofuels derived from corn and soybeans. Vilsack said...
ILLINOIS STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

USDA plans ‘historic’ funding to help struggling farmers and develop new ag leaders

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute up to $550 million to expand certain farmers’ access to land, money and markets and to create educational opportunities for the students of higher education institutions that cater to racial and ethnic minorities. “The idea here obviously is to enlarge the number of people that are engaged in […] The post USDA plans ‘historic’ funding to help struggling farmers and develop new ag leaders appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Industry
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Le Roy, IL
Local
Illinois Business
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
WCIA

Missing woman’s family still searching after investigation closes

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Police have ended their search for a missing Clinton woman. They said she left on her own, but her family thinks police are wrong – and they want answers. 32-year-old Juana Arellano disappeared Sunday night. Thursday afternoon, Clinton police announced they closed the case on the mother of three. Thursday evening, […]
CLINTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Tom Vilsack
WCIA

Coroner releases name of man died in camper fire

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The name of a man who died in a camper fire is released from Michael Day, Macon County Coroner. Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur was found dead in his travel trailer, said Day. The preliminary cause of death is pending carbon monoxide and toxicology testing in the setting of inhalation […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Springfield man arrested during narcotics search

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Springfield was arrested on Thursday when Springfield Police officers executed a narcotics search warrant. Officers with the Pro-Active Crime Unit converged on a house on East Cook Street near South 23rd Street and found the homeowner, 42-year-old Joseph Meacham outside. He was arrested without incident. Inside the home, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biofuels#Ethanol#Politics Federal#Linus Business#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Politics Congress
WCIA

Bittersweet day for family of shooting victim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Four men were arrested in connection to the shooting death of Rashidi Overstreet, letting the family breathe a small sigh of relief. “Today is a bitter sweet moment. Today I can say I’m relieved,” Jaineka Brown, his sister, said. “I’m feeling overwhelmed, because it’s been a long time coming,” Linda Turnbull, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Six charged with wire fraud in Sangamon County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A federal grand jury has indicted six people from central Illinois in connection to wire fraud in Sangamon County from the Paycheck Protection Program. 51-year-old Philip Lovelace Sr., 32-year-old Philip Lovelace Jr., 43-year-old Richard Thompson, 23-year-old Iesha Mack, 48-year-old Krystal Roy and 40-year-old Alex Jennings were all charged with four counts of […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
The Associated Press

Climate bill’s unlikely beneficiary: US oil and gas industry

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. oil industry hit a legal roadblock in January when a judge struck down a $192 million oil and natural gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico over future global warming emissions from burning the fuels. It came at a pivotal time for Chevron, Exxon and other industry players: the Biden administration had curtailed opportunities for new offshore drilling, while raising climate change concerns.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WCIA

Man sentenced to 15 years for meth

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man with multiple prior convictions was sentenced to 15 years for meth. The Shelby County State’s attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on August 24 that John W. Stevens, a 68-year-old man from Tower Hill was sentenced to 15 years for possession and intent to deliver 5-15 grams of meth. On January […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: Woman dies after domestic violence situation with son

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a woman is dead after a domestic violence situation with her son. In a news release, Sergeant Steven Carroll stated 43-year-old Monique N. McKissic was taken to a Decatur hospital on August 14. She had blunt force trauma to her head. McKissic was transported to a Springfield hospital […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Four arrested in connection to 2014 murder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people have been arrested in connection to a murder that happened almost eight years ago. The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged all four suspects with at least one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The suspects are: Peter Campbell, 45 of Champaign Dylon Cann, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy