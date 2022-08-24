ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Madison Horn wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Madison Horn wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. Horn beat out Oklahoma City lawyer Jason Bollinger for the nomination.

The Stilwell-native cybersecurity professional will face off against Republican incumbent James Lankford in the general election this November.

Donna Richardson
2d ago

Oklahoma deserves and needs intelligent, responsible leadership and representation to ensure federal funds support the good people of Oklahoma who pay taxes and deserve representation. Oklahomans should have leadership ensuring progress in healthcare, infrastructure, education and economic growth. Mr. Lankford has voted against all of this in Oklahoma. Can Oklahomans afford 4 more years of his obstruction and non-value added legislation?

Tulsa, OK
