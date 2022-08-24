Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
10 Most iconic Hong Kong movie soundtracks
They range from serious, sentimental, and even silly. What makes a film iconic? Some might say the cinematography, others might say its plot. However, most people tend to overlook how crucial a film’s accompanying soundtrack can be. Aside from setting the tone for the rest of the film, songs in a film can allow you to feel the emotions of the film’s characters. We combed through Hong Kong’s cinematic history and compiled this list of the most iconic songs in movie soundtracks, so you can experience these films just by listening to these songs.
Harry Styles opens up about his sexuality and addresses queerbaiting accusations
Pop superstar Harry Styles is peeling back the curtain on his personal life, addressing accusations of queerbaiting, his sexuality and his romantic relationship with Olivia Wilde in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Much has changed for Styles since his "X-Factor" days catapulted him to international stardom with the formation...
Hypebae
Solange's New Book Celebrates Her Venice Biennale Performance
Grammy award-winning artist Solange Knowles just announced a 188-page book that celebrates her self-composed and directed closing performance at the 58th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale de Venezia. Dubbed In Past Pupils and Smiles, the book features written contributions and conversations with the likes of Aaron Cezar, Chloe Wayne...
Collider
What on Earth Happened With the Violently Chaotic 'Roar'?
W.C. Fields once said, “never work with children or animals.” Though he perished decades before it began filming, Fields could’ve easily been talking about the indie film Roar. A motion picture that’s become a thing of legend for B-movie connoisseurs, the creative team behind Roar set out with the intent of making a movie that could help spur more movement towards protecting big cats. What ended up happening was an independent motion picture that employed countless wild animals, including lions and tigers, and ended up causing serious injuries to multiple people involved in its production. Not even Fields could’ve imagined just how dangerous working with animals could be.
RELATED PEOPLE
Q Lazzarus dead at 59 – Goodbye Horses singer songwriter dies after her hit song was used in Silence of the Lambs
SINGER-SONGWRITER Q Lazzarus has died at the age of 59, family members have revealed. The star, from New Jersey, was best known for her 1988 track Goodbye Horses, which featured in the hit movie Silence of the Lambs. Q Lazzarus, whose real name was Diane Luckey, died on July 19,...
Collider
'See' Season 3 Review: Jason Momoa Elevates the Explosive Final Chapter of This Dystopian Epic
It is a shame that the first season of , an attempt by Apple TV+ to answer Game of Thrones, was a bit of a slog to get through, as everything since has been a vast improvement. Taking the premise of a world where almost everyone was blind and using it to explore how that would reshape life as we know it could have been disastrous if not done delicately. Thankfully, the show has steadily begun to chart a path that takes this concept and new state of being seriously even as the rest of the story can get a bit silly. The second season still felt like it was searching for what it wanted to be, but the journey it took us on was much more thrilling than what preceded it. Season 3, which also serves as the conclusion of the show, continues this positive trajectory, arriving at an ending that offers plenty of well-staged action that also delves deeper into the characters nearing the end of their story. It gets a bit sidetracked and loses steam in the middle, though it picks back up for a fitting finale that hits hard where it counts.
Collider
'My Best Friend's Exorcism' Trailer Asks How Far You'd Go For Friendship
Prime Video released the official trailer for an upcoming horror-comedy film that will make you wonder how far you would be willing to go for your own best friend. My Best Friend’s Exorcism trailer showcases Amiah Miller and Elsie Fisher as two teenage best friends whose friendship will be put to the test by supernatural forces.
Collider
'The Invitation' Review: A Gothic for the Modern Age — With Bite
It may be difficult to name a work of horror fiction that has so undeniably sunk its teeth into centuries of pop culture than Bram Stoker's Dracula. The epistolary novel first published in 1897 was initially regarded as a Gothic work, but laid the foundation for many a vampire tale that would follow thereafter. If the titular Transylvanian count had never been created, it's difficult to say whether these fanged creatures of the night would have been as popular as they are today — but the world of Dracula is one that, all these years later, continues to be ripe for drawing stories from. Most adaptations or reimaginings tend to focus on the vampire himself, but more and more are beginning to veer away from that focus in favor of prioritizing other characters at their center. In the conceit of the original novel, Dracula's mysterious and seductive vampire brides only appear briefly, but their impact has continued to live on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florian Sigl’s ‘The Magic Flute’ To Debut At Zurich & San Sebastian Sets Zinemira Award — Global Briefs
‘The Magic Flute’ To World Premiere At Zurich, First Image Of Jack Wolfe In Lead Role Released Florian Sigl’s contemporary reimagining of Mozart’s opera classic The Magic Flute, which is executive produced by Roland Emmerich, will make its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival (Sept 22 to Oct 2) as part of its music-themed Sounds sidebar. The production has released a first image of Shadow And Bone star Jack Wolfe in the lead role of a 17-year-old boy who is sent from London to Austrian Alps on a singing scholarship, to coincide with the announcement. Other highlights of the section...
Collider
'Partner Track's First Five Minutes Are Now Available for Free Thanks to Netflix
Netflix decided that there is only one way of celebrating National Waffle Day (besides getting a waffle, of course): The streamer released the first five minutes of its upcoming series Partner Track. The legal drama-slash-rom-com stars Arden Cho (Teen Wolf) as an ambitious lawyer who’s decided to climb the corporate ladder on mergers & acquisitions, and the first part of the episode happens during Waffle Wednesday, which we are now adept of.
Who Is Alexa Nikolas, What Is Eat Predators and Why Does It Target Music Companies?
A series of protests over the prevelance of sexual abuse in the entertainment industry have been staged in front of prominent music companies in recent weeks, and the efforts have been gaining attention on social media via actor Alexa Nikolas. A former cast member of the 2005-2008 Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101,” Nikolas’ megaphone includes more than 255,000 followers on Instagram as well as the public support of such activist groups as the 100 Percenters. Her own organization is called Eat Predators, and its supporters have gathered in front of Warner Music Group’s Los Angeles headquarters on July 28; Red Light Management’s...
An Avalanche Nearly Buried This Oscar-Winner Director Alive
When watching adventure films and documentaries about extreme sports—the kinds of things where people are hanging off the side of cliffs or jumping out of helicopters to ski down uncharted mountains—it’s hard to shake the intense anxiety of wondering: What would happen if something went wrong?In the new National Geographic series Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin, we find out.The series is from the directing team of Chin and his wife, E. Chai Vasarhelyi, who won the Best Documentary Feature Academy Award for their film Free Solo. The movie is the prime example of the “This Is Very Stressful;...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Ethan Hawke Voices The Dark Knight in New 'Batwheels' Clip
Ethan Hawke is Batman in a new clip from the upcoming animated series Batwheels, as he races against the Joker on the rain-slicked, CG streets of Gotham City. Fittingly for the vehicular nature of the series, it displays the abilities of both the Batmobile and the Joker's gaudily-decorated van. In...
Collider
Why HBO Max’s Slew of Animation and Family Cuts Is Frustrating and Bleak
If only CEOs enjoyed animation as much as they devour money. Months after Netflix made promises to cut back on animation and family-friendly shows following a poor start to the year, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to do the same as the result of a merger between Discovery and Warner run by CEO David Zazlav.
How Ugandan Musician Bobi Wine Fights Tyranny With Love, Venice Doc ‘Ghetto President’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
Documentary “Bobi Wine: Ghetto President,” which world premieres Out of Competition at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1, centers on a man’s pursuit of freedom and justice for his country, but at the film’s heart is a love story. Variety speaks to the filmmakers, and unveils the trailer, the first time any footage has been released. The film, directed by Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo, and produced by Sharp and Oscar-winner John Battsek, follows the attempt by musician Bobi Wine to topple the repressive regime of Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni. Sharp has a personal connection to Uganda: both his father and...
Collider
John Boyega Is Done With the ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
John Boyega is done with the Star Wars franchise and thinks it’s okay if his character Finn only shows up in animation, video games, and comic books from now on. Boyega had his breakout role in Episode VII: The Force Awakens and played the part of the rogue Stormtrooper Finn for the whole sequel trilogy.
Essence
Watch: Netflix Releases The New Trailer For ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’
The upcoming film written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry premieres on September 23. Today, Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming film, A Jazzman’s Blues. Written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry, A Jazzman’s Blues tells the story of the forbidden love between Bayou (Joshua Boone) and Leanne (Solea Pfeiffer), and will uncover four decades of secrets and lies set to the backdrop of traditional blues in the deep South.
The FADER
Moses Sumney to take break from music after sharing concert film A Performance in V Acts
Moses Sumney has announced A Performance in V Acts. In addition to the film bringing the curtain down on the campaign behind his 2020 album Græ, Sumney has said he will take a "continued break" from music in order to explore creative avenues elsewhere. “A Performance in V Acts...
Collider
10 Highest Grossing Martial Arts Movies of the Last 10 Years
Although martial arts movies still have their dedicated fan base, for the most part, the genre has had a disappointing decade at the box office. Only a handful of martial arts movies since 2012 have grossed over $50m worldwide. By contrast, between 2000 and 2011, Rush Hour 2, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Karate Kid and the Kill Bill movies all grossed over $180m each.
Billboard
Gerald Potterton, ‘Heavy Metal’ Director Who Worked on ‘Yellow Submarine,’ Dies at 91
Gerald Potterton, the British-Canadian filmmaker who directed the adult animated cult classic Heavy Metal in 1981 for Columbia Pictures, has died. He was 91. Potterton passed away at the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, Quebec on Aug. 23, the National Film Board of Canada said on Wednesday. “Gerald came to Canada...
Comments / 0