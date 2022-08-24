Read full article on original website
Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Administrators of a Nebraska public school have shuttered the school’s award-winning student newspaper, just days after its last edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ issues. The Grand Island Independent reports Northwest Public Schools’ Saga newspaper staff were informed on May 19 of the paper’s elimination. The newspaper had printed its June edition, highlighting Pride Month, on May 16. District officials have not said when or why the decision was made to eliminate the student paper, but a May 22 email from a school employee cancelling the paper’s printing services said it was “because the school board and superintendent are unhappy with the last issue’s editorial content.” Press freedom advocates are calling the move an act of censorship.
Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Fifty-seven=year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace shooting rampage that killed three men. When Alabama approved nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative execution method, state law gave inmates a brief window in 2018 to select that as their execution method. In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, attorneys said Miller turned in a form selecting nitrogen, but the state now says it has no record of that.
Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis...
Ex-South Texas mayor acquitted of election fraud conspiracy
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A former South Texas mayor has been acquitted of organized election fraud and illegal voting. A Hidalgo County jury deliberated for about six hours Thursday before finding former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina not guilty of the organized fraud count and 11 counts of illegal voting. Molina sobbed in his attorney’s arms after hearing the verdict. He had been accused of changing voters’ addresses and bribing residents for their votes in the 2017 mayoral election. Molina testified in his own defense during the eight-day trial. Molina’s wife and an ex-business partner still await trial on similar charges. Both have pleaded not guilty.
Court: Mississippi can continue blocking felons from voting
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A conservative federal appeals court has upheld Mississippi’s removal of voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies. Attorneys who challenged the provision argued that authors of the state’s 1890 constitution showed racist intent in setting the disenfranchising felonies by choosing crimes they thought were more likely to be committed by Black people. The Mississippi Center for Justice brought the lawsuit. Attorney Rob McDuff says the center will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Wednesday’s ruling by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. A majority of the appeals court agreed with state attorneys’ argument the Mississippi “cured any discriminatory taint” decades ago by broadening the list of disenfranchising crimes.
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor counts of trespass, official misconduct and violation of duty. She has long been on administrative leave from her role as chief deputy to Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. Peters is awaiting trial on several felony charges for her alleged role in allowing unauthorized people to break into her county’s election system in search of proof of conspiracy theories spun by former President Donald Trump after his 2020 election loss.
